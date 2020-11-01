Top NOAA Scientist Fired For Demanding New Trump Appointees Comply with His Agenda

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Krishna Gans / NotALotOfPeopleKnowThat; New boss appointed, immediately receives an email from an employee telling him what he is allowed to do. Employment terminated.
Top NOAA scientist is removed from his position after he asked new Trump-appointed staff to adhere to the agency’s integrity policy that bans changing research data to fit political agenda
- NOAA acting chief scientist Craig McLean was removed from his position in September
- McLean was forced to step down from his role after emailing new Trump appointees about the agency’s ethics policy, according to a NYT report
- The NOAA scientific integrity policy prohibits fabrication, falsification, or the manipulation of research data to fit a political agenda
- McLean’s email drew a sharp response from Erik Noble, the agency’s new Trump-appointed chief of staff
- Noble the following morning informed McLean he would no longer serve as the agency’s acting chief scientist
- He was replaced by Dr Ryan Maue, a climate change critic and former researcher for the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s top scientist has been removed from his position after he asked new Trump-appointed staff to acknowledge the agency’s scientific integrity policy, according to a new report.
Craig McLean, the agency’s acting chief scientist, was dismissed from his role last month shortly after sending an email to the new political appointees, including former White House adviser Erik Noble, the New York Times reported.
McLean had reportedly asked them to respect the NOAA’s scientific integrity policy which prohibits fabrication, falsification and manipulation of research data driven to fit a political agenda.
NotALotOfPeopleKnowThat points out that, by their own now AWOL published numbers (see top of page), NOAA’s temperature records have been subject to some intriguing and substantial hockey stick shaped data manipulations over the years, a practice which apparently continued on Craig McLean’s watch.
15 thoughts on “Top NOAA Scientist Fired For Demanding New Trump Appointees Comply with His Agenda”
Insufficient data to comment.
Great to hear that Dr Maue has a GS-14/15 level job and the climate scammers embedded deep inside NOAA/NCDC should be worried. They can only hope Trump loses to Dementia Joe and the Marixists. Otherwise, it’s climate scam game-over.
So NOAA has a policy in place to ban fudging numbers and it has been fudging numbers for years?
Great alibi.. “We don’t fudge no numbers because we have a policy in place to prohibit fudging numbers.” Classic.
Excellent!
So was he asking these new employees to acknowledge a policy that he was nor following? Or is the implication that the new employees are manipulating data?
Projection. Typical. Ever so slowly the tide is turning and the deep states top operatives being taken out. This is a part of the reason why they are so afraid of a Trump win. Word is Trump is really going to start to clean house after his reelection. He knows the lay of the land much better now and as after winning a 2nd term there is little to stop him.
So prepare to hear stuck pigs screaming night and day for four solid years.
Let’s hope transparent explanations for any adjustments or homogenization of raw data is forthcoming.
Great first impression Numbnuts.
“Prohibits fabrication, falsification and manipulation of research data..”
Headlines quoted clash.
The problem has been is that the G’ment climate agencies have been altering the raw data.
For political reasons.
This why we need a Free Press, First Amendment and amnesty for whistle-blowers.
Eric,
The heading is misleading as well as the news story. McLean was not fired. He is a former NOAA Corps officer and now as a civilian, one of the Assistant Administrators that run NOAA’s main offices. He oversees the Office of Ocean and Atmospheric Research, a position in which he has done an outstanding job. For many years. He was asked not long ago to also serve as the Acting Chief Scientist. In that role, he sent that email that should have been responded to with just a “Thanks for the information!” There was no demand to adhere to any agenda. It was just a heads up of the agency’s science integrity policy.
In this case, Noble comes across as a petty, thin-skinned, political appointee that has no place in a government agency. Removing him from an acting position is really a meaningless gesture which McLean more than likely welcomed. Now he can go back to doing his real job.
NOAA acting chief scientist Craig McLean is saddened by the fact that all that data manipulation he oversaw is going away. Hurts.
Dr Maue is a great choice, solid data guy.
Is there a way of unwinding the alterations to the datasets to better reflect reality, or are the datasets forever corrupted with their past politically-motivated manipulation?
The guy sent his boss an email warning him not to falsify data. So, he was accusing the boss of even thinking about falsifying data. What an insult. In fact, it’s insubordination and sufficient grounds for immediate dismissal.