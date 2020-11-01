Top NOAA Scientist Fired For Demanding New Trump Appointees Comply with His Agenda

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Krishna Gans / NotALotOfPeopleKnowThat; New boss appointed, immediately receives an email from an employee telling him what he is allowed to do. Employment terminated.

Top NOAA scientist is removed from his position after he asked new Trump-appointed staff to adhere to the agency’s integrity policy that bans changing research data to fit political agenda

By KAREN RUIZ FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 01:35 AEDT, 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 23:00 AEDT, 29 October 2020

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s top scientist has been removed from his position after he asked new Trump-appointed staff to acknowledge the agency’s scientific integrity policy, according to a new report.

Craig McLean, the agency’s acting chief scientist, was dismissed from his role last month shortly after sending an email to the new political appointees, including former White House adviser Erik Noble, the New York Times reported.

McLean had reportedly asked them to respect the NOAA’s scientific integrity policy which prohibits fabrication, falsification and manipulation of research data driven to fit a political agenda.

…