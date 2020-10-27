CNN Fact Check Admits Joe Biden Told an “Untruth” About Fracking

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The internet never forgets, even when the masters of the universe appear to be doing everything in their power to suppress narratives which hurt Joe Biden’s political campaign.
Fact Check: Misleading new Trump ad claims Biden plans to ‘end fracking’
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 1937 GMT (0337 HKT) October 26, 2020
Washington (CNN)Less than two weeks before Election Day, a new Trump campaign ad scheduled to air in Pennsylvania misleadingly portrays former Vice President Joe Biden’s stance on fracking, a drilling method used to extract oil or natural gas.
…
There is some basis for the Trump campaign’s continued attacks against Biden’s stance on fracking. During the July 2019 Democratic primary debate, CNN’s Dana Bash asked whether there would be “any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden administration?” to which Biden responded, “No, we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel.”
During the final presidential debate, Trump referenced these past remarks from Biden, prompting the former vice president to falsely insist he never said he opposed fracking. Biden then tried to clarify his position and claimed his past opposition was specifically about fracking on federal land only. While it’s untrue for Biden to say he never voiced an opposition towards fracking, it’s also inaccurate for Trump to claim Biden’s current plan is to end fracking if elected.
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/26/politics/trump-biden-fracking-ad-fact-check/index.html
Given Biden has apparently shifted position a few times on the fracking issue, and even CNN admits he recently told an “untruth” about his past statements on fracking during the last Presidential Debate, surely it is reasonable to suspect Joe Biden does not want to come clean on his fracking policy.
What are the alternative possibilities? If Biden didn’t realise he was speaking an untruth about his previous statements on such an important issue, because his memory is failing, that would in some ways be even worse.
13 thoughts on “CNN Fact Check Admits Joe Biden Told an “Untruth” About Fracking”
Despite his vehement denials, Joe Biden has said he would end fracking on MANY different occasions! Does he not know that the internet NEVER forgets? ANYTHING? Or does he think Americans don’t remember these things? Either way, he is sadly mistaken!
Joe IS a fracking idiot !
😉
PC_Bob, Biden flip-flops on this so many times it makes a person’s head hurt:
Depends on who he’s talking to.
Regards,
Bob
And pay no attention to those emails, photos, video and audio recordings, or the witnesses.
I think this makes Biden just Fracking Stupid.
Poor old Joe, he is now reduced to asking CNN what he said and was it the truth about a subject he has no recollection of.
In another moment of candid recollection he said…” Watch my lips, I did not have sexual relations with that woman, I would die for my country, but I would never ask my country to die for me, there you go again yes we can, it’s the economy stupid……”
This journalist clearly bends over backwards pretending that Joe has not actually said what Joe did say. And of course the president was untruthful too, because Joe only half lied, you must understand that, obviously. That’s journalism for you, nowadays. Walter Cronkite turns in his grave.
My God, all you have to do is look at “The Green New Deal” and you will know what the Democrats have in mind. One has to believe that put in power they will actually do what they say they will do. After all, they have already started.
There is no reason to “fact check” Joe Biden. His only strong point is that he is not Donald Trump.
To be fair, Joe Biden is not for or against fracking, it is unlikely he has any idea what it is. He just parrots whatever his handlers tell him to say when he can remember it.
Joe’s current position is to end fossil fuel use by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050. Both of those require the end of fracking.
It depends on whether he is in the swing state of PA or not at the time.
Can we have a fact check on this, please.