Astonishing cold and unusual early season snow…”Zeta” to make landfall later in southeastern Louisiana*

Temperatures were 30-50 degrees below-normal late Monday in a widespread area from the Dakotas to Texas and west to the Rockies. Map courtesy weathermodels.com, NOAA
Guest Post by Paul Dorian
Overview
While the Atlantic Basin tropical scene remains active, an Arctic blast continues to bring record-breaking cold to portions of the western and central US as well as some unusual early season accumulating snow. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Zeta” is now entering the Gulf of Mexico after a brief encounter with the Yucatan Peninsula region of Mexico and it is quite likely to return to hurricane status (category 1) later today and then make a landfall later tomorrow in southeastern Louisiana. The remnants of “Zeta” will combine with a strong upper-level low now over the Southwest US to generate a significant rain event in the Tennessee Valley, Mid-Atlantic region and Northeast US from Thursday into early Friday. On Friday, enough cold air will get wrapped into the powerful system to cause a changeover to snow to result in the first accumulating snows of the season for portions of the Northeast US. All of this will be followed by a cold Halloween on Saturday with temperatures some fifteen degrees below-normal in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast US.
Numerous record or near record low temperatures on Monday, October 26th across the central and western US. In many spots, the lowest temperature ever recorded for the month of October was observed. Map courtesy coolwx.com, NOAA
Some amazing cold and unusual accumulating snow
The Arctic cold has been historic in recent days across portions of the western and central US with some long-standing low temperature records being absolutely annihilated. In fact, temperatures late Monday were running as much as 30-50 degrees below normal in a widespread area stretching from the Dakotas to Texas as well to the west across the Rockies.
Numerous record or near record low temperatures on Tuesday, October 27th across the central and western US. In many spots, the lowest temperature ever recorded for the month of October was observed. Map courtesy coolwx.com, NOAA
One example of the extreme cold took place in Denver, Colorado on Monday where the high temperature topped out at 15°F. This was not only the coldest high temperature ever recorded in Denver during the month of October, it completely shattered the previous daily record for October 26 by halving the comparatively “balmy” 31°F that was set in 1923. The records in Denver go all the way to 1872 (i.e., 142 years) and the prior coldest high temperature in October was 18°F. The low temperature in Denver this morning was a record-breaking 8°F. Another example of the extreme cold occurred in Bozeman, Montana where earlier today the low temperature recorded was -20°F, which is 31 degrees below the previous record of +11°F. Finally, the astonishing cold in the Rockies featured a low temperature earlier today of -26°F in Laramie, Wyoming which, if verified, would not only break the monthly record for the month of October by 8 degrees, it would tie the coldest temperature for any day in November.
In terms of snow, accumulations will be significant over the next 36 hours or so in parts of New Mexico and Texas with more than half a foot in some spots on top of what has already been received. There was as much as a foot and a half observed yesterday in some areas in the Colorado Rockies. Earlier in this extended cold spell, there was impressive accumulating snow in an area extending from the interior Northwest to the Northern Plains. For example, Great Falls, Montana experienced its snowiest “one-day” ever in the month of October and also its greatest “two-day” snowfall total ever. In Alexandria, Minnesota, the snowfall this month has already made it the most ever for the month of October.
Tropical Storm “Zeta” is likely to make landfall late tomorrow in the southeastern part of Louisiana – perhaps as a category 1 hurricane. Map courtesy NOAA/NHC
Tropical Storm “Zeta”…significant rain event…accumulating snow threat on Friday in the Northeast US
While the western and central US experience unusual cold and snow, the Atlantic Basin is still featuring tropical activity. “Zeta” is now classified as a tropical storm after it weakened slightly in the overnight hours while encountering the northeastern part of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. This tropical system is now entering the Gulf of Mexico and will likely return to category 1 hurricane status later today as it moves over the still relatively warm waters. By later tomorrow, “Zeta” will likely make landfall in the southeastern part of Louisiana – probably as a category 1 hurricane. This will make the 6th direct hit of the tropical season in the state of Louisiana and “Zeta” has put 2020 into the record books by matching the 2005 season for the highest number of named storms in a given year. While the number of named storms may now be equal, the strength of the storms in 2005 was on average notably higher than this year. Of the 27 named storms so far in 2020, only four have reached major hurricane status (i.e., category 3 or higher) whereas in 2005, there were seven majors, also a record.
A significant rain event is coming to the Tennessee Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast US from Thursday into Friday with the combination of the remains of “Zeta” and a strong upper-level low. Map courtesy NOAA/WPC
After landfall, the remains of “Zeta” will turn northeast and combine with a strong upper-level low now over the Southwest US to generate a powerful storm system and a significant rain event across the Tennessee Valley, Mid-Atlantic region and Northeast US from Thursday into Friday. By late Thursday night and early Friday morning, this powerful storm will likely be situated off the Mid-Atlantic coastline and a cold air mass will begin to get wrapped in. As a result, there is a good chance that some of the higher elevation, interior sections of the Northeast US (e.g., Poconos, Catskills, Hudson Valley) experience a changeover from rain to snow with accumulations certainly on the table. In fact, there can be accumulating snow all the way down to the coastline of southern New England and flakes are possible as far south and east as New York City.
Accumulating snow is indeed a possibility on Friday in portions of the Northeast US as depicted here from the 06Z Euro model forecast. Map courtesy Weather Bell Analytics, ECMWF
First freeze possible and a cold Halloween in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast US
Following the departure of the storm, it’ll turn quite cold on Friday night in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast US with the first below-freezing low temperatures possible – even in the DC-to-Philly-New York City corridor. If, in fact, Saturday does bring the first freeze of the season, it’ll mark the shortest growing season in some areas (e.g., Chester County, PA: source Paul Callahan, Twitter) since 2002 at 174 days between freezes. On Saturday, temperatures could very well average out to be some fifteen degrees below-normal in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast US making for quite a cold time of it for trick-or-treaters as we end the month of October. In fact, temperatures could actually dip into the single digits across the southern tier of New York State by early Saturday where there could be a decent snowfall on the ground.
One final note, this is the weekend to turn the clocks back as of early Sunday morning, November 1st.
Meteorologist Paul Dorian
Perspecta, Inc.
What does below normal mean? Nothing. It would be ‘below average’, since all records are averaged together to establish the (meaningless) average temperature. Below normal indicates that there is a ‘normal’ temperature on a given date, which I think we all can see is also meaningless – it may NEVER hit what is called ‘normal’. How can that be ‘normal’?
Weather Or Climate?
Steve, the cold part of the story is weather and the hurricane warm part is Climate Change.
It is really good to know what global warming really looks like.
Evidence such as this, from many particular areas of the world, was clearly one reason why the CAGW zealots changed their religion’s name from CAGW to Climate Change. The former, average global temperature increases, is recordable and determinable from direct and indirect, i.e. it can be tested and verified. The zealots were having increased difficulties and have failed to scientifically verify this theory, and too much hard contrary evidence was appearing. They then had to to ignore evidence such as is outlined here and start preaching their new named theory – Climate Change, i.e. something that everyone agrees with but but which cannot be tested but can mean anything to anyone!
Our clocks turned back last weekend.
As I read elsewhere, at some places it rained out of warm air above down to the cold air and a lot of ice rain came down, followed by broken powerlines and trees….
And of course, according to the climate alarmist narrative, this is all happening because excessive CO2 levels in the atmosphere are disrupting and destabilizing the Earth’s normal climatic behavior. Amazing that they have transformed CO2 from a greenhouse gas into a climate destabilizing gas, isn’t it?
If kickers could move the goalposts in the NFL the way climate alarmists rewrite their narrative, the kickers would never miss a field goal or an extra point.
Two Linear Econometrists were deer hunting. One, the hunter, had the rifle, the other was spotting with binoculars. Lo and behold they saw a nice buck on a hillside quite some distance away. The hunter aimed and fired, kicking up dust three feet to the right of the buck, but with good elevation. “Three feet right!” exclaimed the spotter. The hunter compensated and fired again. This time the dust kicked up three feet to the left of the buck. “Got him!” exclaimed the spotter.
Climate ‘science’ is so bad that despite constantly moving the goal posts, they have never made a field goal!
WARNING!! Climate change will make the world hotter, and colder, and wetter, and drier, and more hurricanes, and fewer hurricanes (and tornados) and…our climate models predicted all this very accurately!
Global warming via man-made CO2 entering the atmosphere is an amazing thing:
— it causes flooding in the midwest
— it causes a massive increase in hurricanes making landfall along the Gulf of Mexico
— it causes massive wildfires in the West
— it causes early and intense cold to sweep from the Dakotas to Texas and west to the Rockies
— it causes the likes of Al Gore, James Hansen, Michael Mann, Thomas Karl, Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Prince Charles, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to gain publicity (or is it notoriety?)
— it is responsible for giving mankind the IPCC and the Paris Accord
— and it may well lead to the destruction of the US as we know it today.
And the above is only the short list.
It’s only appropriate that you listed Al Gore twice.
Don’t forget, global warming means Louisiana will soon be too hot for humans to survive.
Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: In 20-40 Years, Global Warming will Make Louisiana Uninhabitable
/sarc
“One final note, this is the weekend to turn the clocks back as of early Sunday morning, November 1st.”
Ok…just rub it all in some more. They could of at least approved the legislation to keep the clocks permanently on Daylight Saving Time this year, just to give us some hope. Soon it will be dark at 5 Pm, and now the annual ice age has arrived a month early and there is foot of snow on the ground already. And it ain’t even Halloween yet. Now I know why the ancients were so terrified of winter and the loss of light. I am assuming some VEI 7 volcano is going to pop off somewhere, just to close out 2020 with a real chill well into 2021. And it will still be the 2nd warmest year on average, we were told just last month. Maybe somewhere else, but not central/northern NA.
Why the hurricane track almost exactly the same, plowing through pretty much the same waters time after time this year? You would think all that oceanic heat would have left the station, and that storm track would be off somewhere else. I know weather sometimes rhymes and we get the same pattern set-up for similar weather over longer time scales, but what is the cause of this similar hurricane track this year? Feeling sorry for Louisiana!
… but NOAA said just two weeks ago that this winter would be warmer, especially in Texas.
It will take one heck of a warm winter from here out to make up for all this cold.
I have a small booklet published by the Wyoming College of Agriculture in 1964 showing climate statistics from around the state during 1931 to 1960. We were -26F at KLAR yesterday morning. There is no entry at -2 or colder on any October day during that 1931-1960 period.
Weather continues to operate.
On Monday morning October 26th, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN – which is actually in Belgrade, MT) set an all time record low at -18F (previous record +11F). My daughter lives not far from the airport. Butte was also at -18F which was 27F below the previous record of +9F.
Potomac up the Blackfoot hit -29F on Monday morning.
Tough conditions getting the cattle off the summer range and
ship calves this year.
Paul Dorian reports Bozeman was -20F. I had seen -20 earlier but used a news station report (7KBZK) which listed it as -18. When growing up in Bozeman and doing undergraduate at MSU, it got that cold periodically mostly in Jan or Feb.
I have to wonder how much of this latest storm
was influenced by the present solar minimum.
The storm track is slow and wavy.
Here in W Montana we have had 4 yrs now of this
type of fall winterish weather activity. I had 18″ inches of
snowfall on the ground and -10F temp. Monday morning The
storm from a week earlier was 6″ snow but more moisture
and warmer temps.
No one can say I didn’t try to warn everyone in 2018 about long duration low TSI cooling…
https://i.postimg.cc/4y0Wtjc7/AGU-Fig-19-20.jpg
Two years later now I’m thinking this situation could extend further past 2021…
The long-term F10.7cm running average I use is now 117.0 sfu/day today, bringing the set of curves down lower than depicted in this next image from a few months ago.
https://i.postimg.cc/N0M8sQZz/SW-PC-SC25-cumulative-prediction-ranges.jpg
Expect a dramatic increase in Arctic sea ice this winter. Meanwhile the sun activity is slowly perking up, but it’s going to take some time to turn around the solar cooling already ‘in the pipeline.’
https://globalcryospherewatch.org/state_of_cryo/snow/fmi_swe_tracker.jpg
Maybe Albert Gore can assure us windmills and solar panels will get us through this ‘climate change’. He said once or twice “Sunspots, bullsh11t!” – well now we know who is full of it.