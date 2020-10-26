Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: In 20-40 Years, Global Warming will Make Louisiana Uninhabitable

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to BullSci, in 20-40 years of unchecked global warming people will need air conditioners at least 18 days per year to survive temperatures in Louisiana.
Dealing with climate change requires more fight and less flight
By Dawn Stover | October 26, 2020
America's West is facing massive wildfires. Its coasts are being inundated by sea level rise. Its desert cities and farms are stressed by ever-increasing demands for air conditioning and water. The Southeast faces increased hurricane risks. The heartland is seeing extremes of both heat and precipitation. In relatively cool places like Alaska and northern Minnesota, temperatures are rising even faster than elsewhere, melting the tundra and turning forests into savannas.
“Where can I go to be safe?” is the wrong question. The wealthiest Americans can build bunkers or buy private islands. They can pay security guards and private schools. They can access the best medical treatments the world has to offer. They can buy solar panels and Teslas. But they can no more escape climate change than they can stop breathing. They cannot purchase their own atmosphere or their own ocean.
The new climate migrants. Because many Americans do not yet recognize climate change as an emergency, some are still migrating into harm’s way. America’s coastlines and desert cities continue to swell with new arrivals and new housing developments.
That will soon change. By 20 to 40 years from now, under a high-emissions scenario with no policies to mitigate global warming, everyday temperatures in the US South and Southwest will be extremely hot, according to an analysis by ProPublica and The New York Times Magazine of Rhodium Group research. In that scenario, some counties in Arizona will be above 95 degrees for half the year, and some parts of the Midwest and Louisiana will be so humid for about 18 days of each year that humans will need air conditioning to stay cool enough for survival.
…Read more: https://thebulletin.org/2020/10/dealing-with-climate-change-requires-more-fight-and-less-flight/
As someone who lives in a place which is warmer than New Orleans, I’m happy to pass on our well researched Aussie emergency survival plan for extreme heat, so you can teach your kids how to deal with the coming climate crisis.
Drag the TV outside, jump in the pool, put up a big sun shade, and buy a large bag of ice for the beer and soft drink cooler.
As with any emergency survival plan, practice drills are essential.
5 thoughts on “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: In 20-40 Years, Global Warming will Make Louisiana Uninhabitable”
Tell that to the Middle Archaic SE Woodland culture Indians who built mounds in Louisiana from 4000 BC, at the height of the Holocene Climate Optimum.
My suggestion is that all those who are truly afraid of global warming just follow the UN’s Agenda 21 and start building those walled cities. They can move there, exist in complete isolation from the rest of the terrifyingly terrifying world outside those walls, and enjoy their special worlds until they run out of food and start giving their neighbors odd looks.
Me, I’ll just move to a quiet place where I can plant tomatoes and stuff for canning and freezing, and ensure that I have a good supply of grains, seasonings, and a house that’s warm in winter and cool in summer, and those Special City Folk in Coventry won’t be allowed to set one toe on my lawn. It’s not hostility on my part. I just don’t want to be “infected” by their fear of the natural world.
Have a nice day. I’m making my Grandmas’ chopped apple cake, keeps well, even freezes well and is good with whipped cream or vanilla ice c ream
Global Warming seemingly makes otherwise rational men extremely stupid.
Aw yes, here comes Dawn Stover, BA (not BSc) in Biology from Carelton University and, wait for it, MA in Communication from New York University. Science writer for alarmist/liberal/socialist agendas based in Washington (state, not DC). The Aussie advice works for me, and for sure there are about a billion human beings surviving in climate conditions worse that Dawn predicts. Her latest is just more Pulp Fiction for the poorly misinformed. Put another shrimp on the barbie.
No kidding? They’ll need air conditioning in Louisiana 18 whole days A YEAR? I wonder what the hell they do now, in the summertime? We use it pretty much continuously from June to early October — in New York City! I may need to move to New Orleans just to stay cool!!