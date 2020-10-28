UN: Urgent Climate Action Required to PREVENT the Greening of the Sahara Desert

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; 6000 years ago during the Holocene Climatic Optimum the Sahara desert was covered in lakes and vegetation. All this went away when the world cooled. Some of the poorest people in the world, descendants of survivors of the great drying, struggle to survive by scratching a living in the Sahel, the marginal land on the southern edge of the Sahara.
Africa climate change report reveals heat rising north and south, Sahel getting wetter
26 October 2020
“In recent months we have seen devastating floods, an invasion of desert locusts and now face the looming spectre of drought because of a La Niña event. The human and economic toll has been aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.
Africa has been warming progressively since the start of the last century, and in the next five years, northern and southern Africa are set to get drier and hotter, while the Sahel region of Western Africa will get wetter, WMO’s Regional Strategic Office Director, Filipe Lucio, told a press conference.
“Overall, Africa needs to take action. Action is needed today in terms of adaptation, but also is needed tomorrow in terms of mitigation”, Lucio said.
The agricultural sector is key to building climate resistance, since it is the dominant employer and it relies on the use of water and energy – both heavily implicated in climate change, he said.
Northern and southern areas under threat of aridity and desertification would benefit from reforestation, which helps to prevent water runoff and creates vegetation which supports the hydrological cycle.
Carbon obsessed organisations like the United Nations only see the negative side of global warming.
Imagine the benefits to Africa and Arabia, and other arid equatorial regions, if global warming restored the ancient Monsoons, which failed 6000 years ago after the end of the Holocene Optimum? Northern Africa and Arabia could once again be like the Garden of Eden.
I suspect we shall run out of fossil fuel long before we release enough CO2 to make the climate that benign. Perhaps when recoverable fossil fuel runs out, our descendants will maintain elevated atmospheric CO2 levels by using nuclear powered furnaces to roast limestone and other CO2 rich minerals, to alleviate the suffering of our planet’s CO2 starved plants. They will most certainly laugh at the public climate change follies of our times, just as we laugh at the irrational concerns of our ancestors.
18 thoughts on “UN: Urgent Climate Action Required to PREVENT the Greening of the Sahara Desert”
The Lunatics have seized control of the steering wheel at the UN.
Hooray.
I have been asleep since the end of October last year and have woken up on 1st. April 2021.
Seriously, people get paid, WITH OUR MONEY, to put out tripe like this?
( Not you, Eric, the UN. )
Good catch, Eric (and h/t to WS). As an official country representative at a large United Nations Event I have seen the UN up close and personal. They not only waste money at a grand rate they utilize the tax money from USA and other similar countries to undertake studies to nowhere and programs directly against the interests of the subsidizing countries. The UN has become a veto contest between China and the USA, watched by the others as they stuff themselves. Remember the old signs “Bankrupt Communism—Throw the UN Out of New York”? This greening of the earth is shirley upsetting the Greenies, what an enigma.
I was trying to correlate the drying of the Sahara with the change in climate in Scotland and Ireland that caused bog to replace woodlands. It seems the two events happened in roughly the same time frame as far as I could tell.
What was more interesting was that the majority of search results were about restoring bogs. Why would you want to, bogs are a bit like deserts in terms of biodiversity when compared to mixed woodland. If the climate is returning to a green Sahara then possibly Scotland and Ireland will become warmer and drier and bogs will be replaced naturally by trees.
I spent time in an oasis on the northern edge of the Sahara Desert. For those of us from lands where water is abundant, it is difficult to imagine a place where EVERYTHING depends on this one scarce commodity – where a small isolated community’s entire existence relies upon continued access to underground water and the ability to pump it to surface, and where the failure of water supply is the death of the community.
But Allen you and Eric think its all a con, how is a con going to possibly turn the Sahara into a garden of eden?
The climate emergency is fake. CO2 is a greenhouse gas, so if we get really lucky, with enough CO2 we might be able to restore the conditions of the Holocene Optimum.
Unfortunately humans can’t liberate enough carbon to improve global climate on that scale. Only a naturally warmer world, incidentally releasing more CO2 from oceans, can do that.
Water scarce in the Sahel, is not scarce a few hundred km away, where it simply runs off into the sea.
Why wait for rain like extinct mammoths – divert the water to Chad and watch it green in years instead of millennia.
Using the “natural cycles” is the new colonial trick to further suppress Africa.
After all the US diverts water, and the NAWAPA, North American and Power Alliance, involving Alaska, Canada and Mexico is the way to go.
The Sahara greening is a disaster affection millions.
When the Sahara was just an area of good unstable sand and little else, vermin and plagues were virtually unheard of. Now with all this greening there are plagues of locus an increased populations of vermin and people.
Hopefully the UN can organize some for of mass spraying in the area to kíll-off this unwanted green invasion of plants. The Sahara must be kept plant free and returned to its pristine sandy state.
The UN must take action!
If you look at what the UN peeps are saying, they make it clear that they are terrified – just mind-blowingly TERRIFIED!!!! – of things they can’t control. And they can’t control weather, the planet itself, or even their own GI systems, so they have to squawk about it and point fingers while spinning in circles.
Okay, well, stop sending them money. Disband the UN, spend the money on improvements here at home, and put that real estate in NYC to better use – something like training migratory avian flocks to avoid wind farms and solar farms. Hey, anything is possible these days, including whirled peas!
The UN psychopaths clearly show their Malthusian agenda :
– a greening Sahara would indeed mean an increasing sub-saharian population, a very bad thing for the Malthusian obsessed by Paul R. Ehrlich’s “population bomb” lunacy.
And the Cecil Rhodes “Confession of Faith” – not for faint nerves :
https://canadianpatriot.org/2015/04/11/cecil-rhodes-the-roundtable-movement-and-eugenics/
Rhodes, the British Colonial, in his own words.
Looks like the UN is part of the Rhodes Round Table, now.
Ancient lakes of the Sahara
And
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/315050647_The_Archaeology_of_Rock_Art_in_Northern_Africa_In
Depictions of people and animals near now-desiccated lakes.
greening the Sahel and upwards would be pretty good, so of course the Un is agin it.
Climate Change Deniers should take note.
Climate is always changing, and the fact that the Sahara Desert was a rich grassland 8 to 10 thousands years ago, is a very profound example of how climate has changed in the past, without the influence of anthropogenic emissions of CO2.
Unlike today’s concerns about climate, the late-1800s concern about horse manure were based on reality; increased amounts of horse manure were becoming more and more of a problem, with quite negative consequences and no solution in sight at the time. A better analogy would be the fear of witches during the 16th and 17th centuries.