Posted on October 26, 2020 by curryja
by Judith Curry
“I’m reaching out to scientists this week about the election. How do you feel about it? Which of the candidates has the best plan, for you, in science and technology?”
The above question was emailed to me today by a reporter.
My response:
I am not happy with either the Democratic or Republican plans for science in the U.S. Both sides seem to want to use and misuse science as a club to further their political agendas. The Republicans seem to prefer to ignore science, while the Democrats cherry pick science to further their political agendas.
Here is the long response,some text from something that I’m working on:
Dutch regulatory lawyer Lucas Bergkamp summarizes the challenge in this way. Science has become an instrument used by politicians and agencies to arm themselves with powerful arguments in complex value-laden debates. Scientists have let the politicians hijack the scientific enterprise. Both policy makers and scientists exploit scientific uncertainty to avoid debate on the relation between science and politics, facts and values. Armed with science, politicians are able to avoid accountability for decisions. Serious debate is avoided because politicized science has purged doubt and skepticism. Activist climate science makes use of a series of strategies and tactics to influence public opinion and politics. Bergkamp concludes that climate science itself has come under siege.
Scientization of policy is a response to intractable political conflicts that transforms the political issues into scientific ones. The rationale for scientization is the belief that science can act as a neutral arbiter of policy — if we could only determine the facts of a matter, the appropriate course of action would become clear. The problem is that science is neither neutral nor capable of answering political questions. The answers that science gives depend on what questions are asked, which inevitably involves value judgments. Science is not designed to answer questions about how the world ought to be, which is the work of politics.
Policy makers are culpable in the misuse of science for policy making by:
- regarding science as a vehicle to avoid ‘hot potato’ policy issues
- expecting black-and-white answers to complex problems
- demanding scientific arguments for their desired policies
- using scientific facts as a substitute for matters of public concern.
Scientists are culpable in the misuse of science for policy making by:
- naivete about expecting scientific evidence to drive policy
- conflating evidence with expert judgment
- playing power politics with their expertise
- combining expert knowledge with values that entangle disputed facts with identity-defining group commitments.
In political debates, ‘I believe in science’ is a statement generally made by people who don’t understand much about it. They use such statements about science as a way of declaring belief in scientific proposition that is outside their knowledge and understanding. The belief of such individuals in climate change is often more akin to believing in Santa Claus than relating to actual understanding of science.
In the context of the climate change, ‘I believe in science’ uses the overall reputation of science to give authority to the climate change ‘consensus’, shielding it from questioning and skepticism. ‘I believe in science’ is a signifier of social group identity that supports massive government legislation to limit or ban fossil fuels. ‘Belief in science’ makes it appear that disagreement on this solution is equivalent to a rejection of the scientific method and worldview. When exposed to science that challenges their political biases, these same ‘believers’ are quick to claim ‘pseudo-science,’ without considering (or even understanding) the actual evidence or arguments.
On the other side of the climate debate, calls for ‘sound science’ are made that weaponize uncertainty and rigor to make it more difficult to use science in regulatory decision making. Individuals promoting ‘sound science’ work to amplify uncertainty, create doubt and undermine scientific discoveries that threaten their interests. The ‘sound science’ tactic exploits a fundamental feature of the scientific process: science does not produce absolute certainty but is provisional and subject to change in the face of new evidence.
Encroachment of values into science is unavoidable. Problems arise when:
- Driven by external pressures or for their own political purposes, scientists ignore data and research paths that would make their political point weaker or undermine their ideological perspective.
- Politicians interfere with the activities of science
- Narrow framing of the scientific problem by policy makers, whereby government funding draws the efforts of scientists towards a narrow range of projects that supports preferred policies.
- Politicians, advocacy groups, journalists and even scientists attempt to intimidate or otherwise silence scientists whose research is judged to interfere with their policy preferences.
The war on science is being fought on two fronts: politicians ignoring science; and using bad science to justify a political agenda.
In 2005, science journalist Chris Mooney published a best-selling book, The Republican War on Science, which examines the politics of science policy in the U.S. The book focuses on the behavior of the U.S. Republican party, particularly the administration of President George W. Bush. The book argues that the Bush administration regularly distorted and/or suppressed scientific research to further its own political aims.
Science journalist John Tierney provides a different perspective from Mooney’s, again with reference to U.S. politics. He correctly states that both sides cherry-pick research and misrepresent evidence to support their agendas, and that stupidity and dishonesty are bipartisan. He also argues that Conservatives just don’t have that much impact on science, asking “where are the victims?”
Tierney regards the real dangers to science to come from the political Left. The first threat from the Left is confirmation bias, since academics have traditionally leaned left politically. The second threat from the Left is its long tradition of mixing science and politics. Leftists have much more confidence in experts and the state, leading to temptations to politicize science. By contrast, Conservatives are concerned by what Friedrich Hayek called the ‘fatal conceit:’ the delusion that experts are wise enough to redesign society. Conservatives distrust central planners, preferring to protect individuals’ natural rights.
10 thoughts on “Science and politics”
“The Republicans seem to prefer to ignore science, while the Democrats cherry pick science to further their political agendas.”
Got to this point. No point reading any further.
Democrats start by using fake science. Republicans rightly ignore fake science.
Well, in so far as Republicans, like all good thinking people, are pragmatists, they not form policy based on what scientists say.
And this is right. Scientists are notorious for not getting it right.
And even if science is right, let it mature, let it go through the mill, let it work itself out over time, then use it as policy. Once it has been thoroughly proved.
Science is all over the place, it always is, to base policy on that is foolish in the extreme.
Ignore all science. Wait till it becomes engineering. Technology. Then it is proved valuable.
Feynman described science, its uses, misuses and abuses in 1966:
http://www.feynman.com/science/what-is-science/
“When someone says “Science teaches such and such”, he is using the word incorrectly…
“Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.“
I am both a conservative/libertarian, and applied scientist (engineer). I find the argument that conservatives ignore science to be very untrue. We just don’t accede to an authority with known biases, and agenda. Whenever I hear someone tell me that “99%” of scientists agree with AGW, it just shows that the person/organization knows nothing about science. I have no issue with skepticism founded in asking for the standard ability to test a theory by falsification. Yet, many times to even suggest that simple of a test leads to labels of being a denier, unbeliever of science, etc. You believe in the tooth fairy, science must have tests to show validity.
Unfortunately, today science is a tool of politics, and the funding for science is political as well. This bias has been in place for a long time, and it will not change any time soon. So yes, whenever I see any study reported by CNN, ABC, CBS, NYT, etc, my first reaction is to go to the source and read it for myself. It is too bad the the information institutions within our society have placed us in this position to trust no one.
Lack of trust, ie skepticism, is essential to science. Least of all should anyone ever trust any government.
Quoting from Feynman 1966 more fully:
We have many studies in teaching, for example, in which people make observations,
make lists, do statistics, and so on, but these do not thereby become established science,
established knowledge. They are merely an imitative form of science analogous to the
South Sea Islanders’ airfields–radio towers, etc., made out of wood. The islanders expect
a great airplane to arrive. They even build wooden airplanes of the same shape as they see
in the foreigners’ airfields around them, but strangely enough, their wood planes do not
fly. The result of this pseudoscientific imitation is to produce experts, which many of you are. [But] you teachers, who are really teaching children at the bottom of the heap, can
maybe doubt the experts. As a matter of fact, I can also define science another way:
Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.
When someone says, “Science teaches such and such,” he is using the word incorrectly.
Science doesn’t teach anything; experience teaches it. If they say to you, “Science has
shown such and such,” you might ask, “How does science show it? How did the scientists
find out? How? What? Where?”
It should not be “science has shown” but “this experiment, this effect, has shown.”
And you have as much right as anyone else, upon hearing about the experiments–but be
patient and listen to all the evidence–to judge whether a sensible conclusion has been
arrived at.
In a field which is so complicated [as education] that true science is not yet able to get
anywhere, we have to rely on a kind of old-fashioned wisdom, a kind of definite
straightforwardness. I am trying to inspire the teacher at the bottom to have some hope
and some self-confidence in common sense and natural intelligence. The experts who are
leading you may be wrong.
I have probably ruined the system, and the students that are coming into Caltech no
longer will be any good. I think we live in an unscientific age in which almost all the
buffeting of communications and television–words, books, and so on–are
unscientific. As a result, there is a considerable amount of intellectual tyranny in the
name of science.
Meanwhile the taxpayer funded data systems tick along….
https://i2.wp.com/nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/S_stddev_timeseries.png?ssl=1
The other aspect of what brand of science to cite as correct is that the President (for example) has many different responsibilities. For instance, Dr. Fauci says quarantine, contact trace, wear masks, wash your hands, etc, and President Trump says reopen food distribution and critical industries and maintain combat effectiveness against a threat from China and advance monetary assistance to a broad spectrum of Americans, both individuals and corporate entities, etc. The President must multi-task, whereas many scientists need only narrowly focus on their expertise. Then along comes the ramp-up to a very important election and all bets are off. Strategies become designed to win elections, and the mix of science and broad spectrum multi-tasking becomes even more complicated. I watched a segement on CNN this morning where they interviewed an “expert” who stunned the CNN interviewer by saying quarantines that reduce the economic effectiveness below the threshhold for survival are not advised. Multi-task, anyone?
One partial solution to the politization of science is to pre-publish your data collection methods and analysis methods BEFORE you start your project.
This (hopefully) eliminates p-hacking and other twisting of the data that is then used to support the researcher’s preferred narrative.
Negative results relative to your hypothesis should always be published. Only researchers that aren’t “true” scientists believe the opposite.
“The Republicans seem to prefer to ignore science”. Agenda much?
I enjoy reading an article as such that discusses the current divide without name calling, even if I don’t agree with everything said. This is the type of civil debate that should be happening rather than the insult laden discourse now prevalent.
This is nothing new though and President Eisenhower warned of the corruption of science many years ago in some very wise words.
My take on this however remains that the “left’ is pushing with great vigour and little conscience a “communistic” utopian nightmare that the political right has to firefight with equal vigour lest all freedoms be lost and we return to the dark ages despite all our technological advances.
Feynman, Orwell and Eisenhower among many other bright minds saw this coming many many years ago. Yet here we are.
I see no trace of a solution here, so here is mine.
Let’s try to be honest about what is desired- meaning the NWO proponents, as all most right leaning people want is the rights as nicely summed up in the American Constitution.
There are many out there who desire to remake the world into totalitarian state- that is abundantly clear and they are being deceitful about it and attempting to achieve this end by virtually any means.
If such a state is the desire of some, be honest and say it and let the chips fall where they may.
Having said that the young must be educated on the history of totalitarian states which is bleak to say the least except for the very few elites.
On the other side there are rational arguments to be made that simply letting people (corporately) succumb to their greed over the common good is not acceptable.