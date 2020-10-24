War on plastic is distracting from more urgent threats to environment

A team of leading environmental experts, spearheaded by the University of Nottingham, have warned that the current war on plastic is detracting from the bigger threats to the environment.
In an article published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews (WIREs) Water, the 13 experts* say that while plastic waste is an issue, its prominence in the general public’s concern for the environment is overshadowing greater threats, for example, climate change and biodiversity loss.
The interdisciplinary team argue that much of the discourse around plastic waste is based on data that is not always representative of the environments that have been sampled. The aversion to plastic associated with this could encourage the use of alternative materials with potentially greater harmful effects.
The authors warn that plastic pollution dominates the public’s concern for the environment and has been exploited politically, after capturing the attention of the world, for example through emotive imagery of wildlife caught in plastic waste and alarmist headlines. They say small political gestures such as legislation banning cosmetic microplastics, taxing plastic bags, and financial incentives for using reusable containers, as well as the promotion of products as ‘green’ for containing less plastic than alternatives, risks instilling a complacency in society towards other environmental problems that are not as tangible as plastic pollution.
The article’s authors call on the media and others to ensure that the realities of plastic pollution are not misrepresented, particularly in the public dissemination of the issue, and urges government to minimise the environmental impact of over-consumption, however inconvenient, through product design, truly circular waste-management, and considered rather than reactionary policy.
Dr Tom Stanton, a co-author who led the work while in the University of Nottingham’s School of Geography and Food, Water, Waste Research Group, said: “We are seeing unprecedented engagement with environmental issues, particularly plastic pollution, from the public and we believe this presents a once in a generation opportunity to promote other, potentially greater environmental issues.
“This is a key moment in which to highlight and address areas such as ‘throw-away’ culture in society and overhaul waste management. However, if there is a continuation in prioritising plastic, this opportunity will be missed – and at great cost to our environment.”
The article also highlights that plastics are not the only type of polluting material originating from human activity that contaminates the environment. Other examples include natural textile fibres such as cotton and wool, Spheroidal Carbonaceous Particles (remnants of fossil fuels), and brake-wear particles from vehicles – all of which are present in different places, where they may have adverse environmental effects. The authors note that these materials are often much more abundant than microplastics and some, such as glass, aluminium, paper, and natural fibres, are associated with ‘plastic alternatives’ that are marketed as solutions to plastic pollution, but in reality side-step the inconvenience of changing the consumption practices at the root of the problem. The eco-toxicological impacts of some of these materials are less well known than plastic and microplastic pollution, yet they could have significant impacts.
The authors conclude that that a behavioural science approach should be taken to assess society’s relationship with single-use items and throw-away culture, and to overhaul waste mismanagement.
They say there is an understandable desire to minimise the global plastic debris in the environment which should not be discouraged, but positive action to minimise plastic pollution needs to be well informed and should not exacerbate or overshadow other forms of environmental degradation associated with alternative materials.
The article states that solutions are likely to come from a greater focus on designing materials and products that can be recycled, that have their end-of-life built in, and that markets and facilities exist to recycle all plastic waste.
###
19 thoughts on “War on plastic is distracting from more urgent threats to environment”
Plastic pollution is real. Co2 ‘pollution’ is not.
But it is… CO2 is warming the planet, increasing temps and causing more extreme weather events – and causing this:
https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/data/amsr2/today/Arctic_AMSR2_visual.png
Keep repeating that lie, you may eventually convince yourself, no actual human being is buying it.
Griff,
You’re in fantasy land again. While the effect of CO2 on the climate is finite, it’s far, far smaller than the IPCC requires in order to insure their continued existence. In fact, it’s even less than the claimed lower limit, despite the massive +/- 50% uncertainty. You need to stop denying the conflict of interest at the IPCC that has damaged all legitimate science. It only makes you look foolish.
Anyone who can accept scientific claims with +/- 50% uncertainty as ‘settled’ (i.e. doubling CO2 results in warming of 3C +/- 1.5C) either has a screw loose of lacks the most basic understanding of how science is supposed to work.
Flat lie, griff. Even the bible for you dishonest alarmists, the IPCC reports, finds no evidence of an increase in extreme weather events. Makes sense that there is no increase too. Weather events are driven by temperature differences and that has slightly declined because the cold arctic regions have warmed more than the warm tropics – DECREASING temperature gradients. You know that extreme weather has not increased yet you choose to lie. Why?
And ugly. Before the ‘plastic bag’ tax was introduced in Wales, if you went within a half mile of a major supermarket, most of the trees would have plastic bags caught in them, being slowly shredded by the wind. No longer. The tax is worth it just for that.
I have never seen such, and where I live plastic bags are ubiquitous and plentiful. Consumers take them home and throw them away when done, or use them for trash bags.
What kind of dystopia do you live in? Why would people throw away the bags before they even got their groceries home? I have a huge pile of bags stored up, waiting their turn to be used for garbage bags or to be bundled up eventually and put in the recycle bin.
They also work well as doggie bags, although I wouldn’t recommend recycling them after use …
What a load of BS. Once again, instead of educating the public on the vast amounts of unrecyclable plastic waste because there is NO MARKET FOR IT, they go off about “behavioral science” to radically change human behavior.
LOOK, you want to reduce the amount of plastic waste in the environment? Then CREATE A DAMN MARKET TO RECYCLE IT! It’s that freaking simple.
Over estimate….yea, go tell that to the people who’s beaches and river banks are overflowing with plastic waste and the only thing they can do is burn it and then live with the fumes.
Cotton and Wool waste? My ass. Learn a little bit about the textile industry and the fast fashion industry before you even TRY to hold natural fiber “waste” which is crap up as polluters of the environment. You want to reduce cotton and wool waste? Then start with the textile market….go ahead, try it and they’ll lynch you before you even know what you did to offend them.
This article screams of a sponsored rhetoric by the fast fashion industry and the single use plastic industry. And I’ll admit, I those two industries are rather touchy with me.
But what is sad is that instead of an unbiased look at the entire cycle of plastic production (including recycling), they point the finger and say, “humans bad, need change”.
“A team of leading environmental experts, spearheaded by the University of Nottingham” are the biggest threat to our environment. These leftist idiots are the ones causing EVERY SINGLE environmental problem on this planet. Time to stop their rank insanity and put them, en-mass, to forced labor cleaning up THEIR mess.
Really! So university liberals created the plastic problem. I don’t think so. More to the point these liberals are actually saying something sensible fo a change which is that not everything is a simple plastic cased issue. They are also pointing out that plastics are far more useful and often better than alternatives, so going all radical green is not a good thing. Why then are you against what they say, is it perhaps your own bias against university types rather than the message they carry.
Are wind turbine blades targets of this war on plastics? If not, they should be.
Why do I have a vision of the Walrus and the Carpenter weeping over the tragic fate of the oysters they are dining on?..
(The Walrus and the Carpenter by Lewis Carroll).
Cheers
Mike
The solution is impossible. The worst is that the sorting of the various “non recyclable” plastics is near impossible and atrociously expensive. As I take my mile walk I see the recycle bins out for pickup. Just on the top I see three to five plastic items that are not on the “Allowed” recycling list. These need sorted out at the recycling center. That means a person has to see it on the conveyor belt, recognize it, grab it and place in the trash area. If the wrong plastic item is placed in the wrong pathway than that plastic becomes “TRASH” no one wants to buy it.
The city I live in has informed us that the Recycling contract is going to be in the order of $2 to $4 Million dollars. Twenty years ago the city got paid for the recyclables. Now we are paying to get rid of it. And that is on trop of the cost of the people being paid to pick up the recyclables. The only thing being recycled is my money. My son works in the plastic extrusion industry, providing needed plastic items for the automobile industry. They have given up on use of any “Recycled” plastic. The only good use is to pulverize it, mix it with high grade pulverized coal and BURN it.
You just proved that the solution isn’t impossible – grind it all up and burn it (in a modern, efficient, emission controlled plant). Saves on the cost and energy consumption of collection and sorting of recyclables and generates extra energy that offsets buying and burning fuel.
And they don’t seem to notice that the vast majority of the plastic pollution comes from third world countries that won’t do a thing about it. The wealthier the society, the cleaner the environment. Truly poor people can’t afford to care about the environment. Those countries can’t afford garbage collection, so it just gets tossed wherever. (“When there is no food on the table, there is ONE problem. When there is plenty of food on the table, there are many problems.” – old Chinese proverb) The solution would be to help them become wealthy like the western world, and that would include a plentiful supply of inexpensive and reliable energy (fossil fuels) and free enterprise capitalism.
The way things are now, it’s unlikely third world governments will take action, although we can hope they do. Plastic bans in the advanced western societies would have no impact on the real problem.
From the above article’s fifth paragraph, inserting the “phrase du jour” . . . in this case, “plastics”, into the CAGW alarmists’ Manual for Media Communications, Section on recommended sentences:
“The article’s authors call on the media and others to ensure that the realities of {insert phrase du jour here} are not misrepresented, particularly in the public dissemination of the issue, and urges government to minimise the environmental impact of over-consumption, however inconvenient, . . . {insert needed actions here}.