Escape from Wales? Britain’s Most Out of Control Covid-19 Lockdown

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Police checkpoints, supermarkets sealing off shelves of “non-essential” goods, a police state the likes of which nobody in Wales has experienced since the 13th century.
Big Government Bans Supermarkets from Selling ‘Non Essentials’ in Lockdown Wales
VICTORIA FRIEDMAN 23 Oct 2020
Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that supermarkets will not be able to sell ‘non-essential’ goods like clothing during a 17-day lockdown.
From 6 pm on Friday to midnight on November 9th, Wales will see many retailers close, apart from shops which sell food like supermarkets, as well as pharmacies and off-licences.
There had been a complaint in the Welsh parliament that clothing shops and hardware stores had to close, while supermarkets were still open to sell similar products. The Welsh leader’s solution was, instead of allowing those shops to remain open, to ban larger retailers from selling ‘non-essentials’ entirely.
Claiming the move would create a “level playing field” for small businesses, Mr Drakeford said on Thursday according to the BBC: “We will be making it clear to supermarkets that they are only able to open those parts of their business that provide essential goods to people.”
Those hard borders;
No escaping from Wales: UK police to enforce travel ban
AP 24 Oct 2020
A police force in England says it will try to stop people from leaving Wales, which has started a 17-day lockdown to slow a surging rate of coronavirus infections
LONDON (AP) — A police force in England says it will try to stop people from leaving Wales, which has started a 17-day lockdown to slow a surging rate of coronavirus infections.
The Gloucestershire Constabulary will patrol routes from Wales and pull over drivers they believe are making long journeys. Travelers without a good excuse will be asked to turn around. If they don’t comply, officers will inform their Welsh counterparts so they can take action because Gloucestershire police don’t have the authority to fine people traveling from Wales, the department said.
The situation illustrates the patchwork of coronavirus restrictions imposed by authorities throughout the U.K., which has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus numbers, with 44,661 confirmed virus deaths. Some 1,756 of those occurred in Wales, which has a population of about 3 million.
I have fond memories of Wales, a nation bursting with national pride and their rich history. Distinct from England, friendly and totally crazy at the same time. The Welsh dragon, an ancient call to freedom, is everywhere. Welsh people move to rhythms others can barely hear, the old magic always seems very close to the surface of modern life. Britain’s strict pub closing time was frequently ignored. Life on the edge – two guys once tried to mug me in Cardiff, asked me what I had in the briefcase, so I said “coke”, and they ran away. I had a can of coca-cola in my briefcase. The first time you visit a pub in Cardiff, you pick a fight with someone, after that nobody gives you any trouble. Some of the hottest women in Britain, and the best late night steak houses. Just walking down the street in Cardiff or Swansea is an adventure; love, lethal danger, breathtaking beauty, or the indescribably weird – you never know what you will encounter. Wales is truly a glorious living modern centre of ancient Celtic society.
Not a nation of rule followers.
Yet at the same time Wales endures a seemingly endless parade of some of the most unimaginative, repressive, and economically illiterate politicians in Britain.
I suspect if anyone in Britain finally gives the finger to the lockdown fascists, it will be the Welsh. One provocation too many will be all it takes.
17 thoughts on “Escape from Wales? Britain’s Most Out of Control Covid-19 Lockdown”
You bet! Wales had two of the three Roman legionary fortresses in Britain on its border in the first few centuries AD. A lot of manpower invested in them.
That speaks volumes for the resistance they put up to occupation.
Wales has more mediaeval castles than any comparable area in the world.
Edward I may have been the hammer of the Scots, but the damned Welsh cost him a lot of brass and a lot of time to bring under even partial control.
We’ve got a lot of history to live up to.
Cymru am byth. Wales for ever!
The old word “wales” also means migrant. It is where migrants to Britain went. Lets not forget boy’oh that Welsh people, still, burn down houses owned by the English.
The word means ‘slaves’ and ‘foreigners’, but Welsh citizens see no reason to change it.
I remember a Not the Nine O’Clock News sketch during the ad campaign for people to have real (coal) fires:
“Come home to a real fire,
Buy a holiday home in Wales”
There won’t be anything left of Wales by the time Lord Whatisname decides that people can go back to work.
The Prince will find himself Prince of Nothing.
“Claiming the move would create a “level playing field” for small businesses, Mr Drakeford said on Thursday…”
Level playing field? How, by making them all dead, by killing the game so nobody wins. Not even a participation trophy in that.
In the mean Cov 19 apparently cured the flu…
https://realclimatescience.com/2020/10/new-video-flu-cure-discovered/
Walexit!
Wales first minister made the decision. Get some rope.
Socialist diktats run amuck – Gads!
Strange memories of Wales. Many parts of Wales had stricter licensing laws than the rest of the UK
Sung to the tune of Men of Harlech (Rhyfelgyrch Gwyr Harlech)
Cymru men are you shallow?
COVID’s craft is a rushing billow,
Waves of lockouts yet to follow,
With testing’s deceitful claim!
Tis the tramp of functionary yesmen,
Government foemen, executive bribemen,
With pious medics these compliant yeomen,
They shall lock you down?
Lose fake tests asunder,
Flag you’ll conquer under!
The placid sky grows bright on high,
Should launch its bolts in thunder!
Onward! ’tis the country needs you,
Who is bravest, will a virus leads you?
Honor’s self proudly heads a redo ,
Freedom, God and Right!
Has anyone looked at Euromomo data for Wales… it has no excess deaths in week 41, No change since the First peak (not large anyway) subsided. Increase testing exponentially you increase cases exponentially and probably “covid” deaths as well, as people die. So the only data that makes any sense is excess deaths, only Spain in Europe has moderate excesses atm, and that is not unusual at this time of year.
If the powers that be really want to stop people coming and going from Wales, they should just tell people they can’t enter or leave without spelling the place name:
Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
The reason that Britain’s “COVID-19 deaths” are so high is that there is no attempt to distinguish dying with COVID-19 from dying of COVID-19. The official numbers are for “Deaths within 28 days of positive test” actual cause of death is ignored.
Yes they prey on their knees on Sunday and on their neighbours the rest of the week.
Only joking, my son is Welsh.
Mind you they are lousy rugby players – got hammered by France last night.
No, this is not how Wales is now at all. If indeed it ever was.
The detailed implementation of the lockdown may be questionable. Its necessity is probably not. The problem all of the UK regions potentially have is running out of critical care beds. The Welsh government has decided that it cannot effectively manage a series of local lockdowns, so has to do a country-wide one. They are probably right. They have been doing local ones and the infection rate has still risen. If they do not limit infections they will have the kind of disaster we saw in Italy early in the epidemic.
As to banning non-essential purchases, their worry is that having closed all the local smaller shops, the supermarkets will still be trading in clothes etc. So they will be seen as having, in effect, implemented one rule for the supermarkets and another for the ‘high streets’ – the local city and town shopping districts.
They also want to make the supermarket trips as short and few as possible. They are concerned that if they allow them to trade normally they will just transfer the shopping traffic into the supermarkets, which will then become vectors of transmission.
What they are trying to do is close down all contacts other than those that are absolutely necessary.
The next problem they have is people driving in from English hot spots. This is by American or even European standards a tiny geographical area – which is one reason why local lockdowns in the country have been so ineffective. In terms of Britain, they are no distance from Liverpool and the other hot spots in the northwestern parts of England, which are rapidly extending south.
All in all, its not unreasonable. The thing to worry about for the Welsh is how long it will have to go on. The idea is that a couple of weeks should do it. To restrict the population for this long is not a big deal. But the time period specified is probably too short to know how well its worked, and at the end of it, they will be faced with the choice of relaxing without knowing what that will lead to, or continuing without knowing whether its necessary.
They will probably, given the risks to the hospitals, have to go with an extension. In which case it would be smarter to make that clear at the start.
A few voices in the UK at the moment are proposing to isolate only the over 65s, as being the most at risk of death or serious illness, and the most at risk of taking up hospital beds. The general view is that this is impossible to do successfully. However it seems likely they will be driven to it in the end by running out of money to do general lockdowns. Its going to be very tough to do, given the number of multi-generational households, particularly in the Northern and Midlands cities. But its probably where they are going to end up.
Btw,
That figure of 1756 deaths in Wales with Wuhan Virus is just more fake news from the lying Associated Lugen Presse.
I would be more interested if someone could quote the number of unfortunates who have died FROM this Chinese Virus.