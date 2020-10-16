Venezuelan Miracle Covid-19 Cure: “Ozone Rectal Therapy”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Covid-19 patients will no doubt soon be flocking to Venezuela’s socialised medical treatment centres, to receive “miracle droplets” and “ozone rectal therapy” cures for their illness.
Maduro Debuts Venezuela’s Coronavirus Cures: ‘Miracle Droplets,’ ‘Rectal Ozone Therapy’
FRANCES MARTEL
15 Oct 2020
Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro claimed in a nationally televised broadcast on Tuesday that Venezuela had developed several novel therapies to fight the Chinese coronavirus, including unspecified “miracle droplets” he claimed originated with a Catholic saint.
…
“You put some droplets under your tongue every four hours, it is yielding miraculous results,” Maduro said. “The little miracle droplets go directly, so you can take them with faith. Your body comes out refined, it eliminates COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus.”
“Venezuela is almost ready, we just need the results of the molecular investigations because we have an antiviral that is going to be a slam dunk against the coronavirus, made by Venezuelan minds, with Venezuelan wisdom and science,” Maduro added, claiming that the “miracle droplets” were in Phase Three clinical trials.
…
Elsewhere in the broadcast, Maduro applauded two new alleged treatments as “out of sight”: “rectal ozone therapy and intravenous ozone therapy.”
“We have a clinical study with more than 600 cases and we can say that we have a 96 percent rate of saving lives and recovery,” Maduro claimed.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/10/15/maduro-debuts-venezuelas-coronavirus-cures-miracle-droplets-rectal-ozone-therapy/
Maduro’s 96% recovery rate, implying a 4% fatality rate, suggests his cures are not doing a lot to help patients.
Perhaps I am being unfair; the impressive “cure” rate might be a measure of the number of severely ill patients who suddenly feel well enough to discharge themselves from hospital, after they catch sight of the “ozone rectal” treatment machine.
The following is a short video of Maduro’s ozone therapy announcement;
12 thoughts on “Venezuelan Miracle Covid-19 Cure: “Ozone Rectal Therapy””
Stand by Californians. The state authorities ever eager to adopt any and every Venezuelan strategy for society, will be investing in anal injectors as soon as Mad-ura lets the Dems know when hey are ready for adoption.
Love it!
“rectal ozone therapy and intravenous ozone therapy.”
intravenous??????????
Didn’t a man named J. J. Cale write a song about those droplets?
Ozone (IV), chlorine dioxide (IV), hydrogen peroxide (nebulized) treatments all have good reports for treating covid. Though blowing ozone up the ass might sound a little farfetched, studies do show a connection between immunity and the gut biome. That is why, IMO, hospitals blithely and routinely plying patients with antibiotics is a really dumb idea. No telling how much trouble that has caused by k!lling off good microbes while leaving antibiotic resistant, pathogenic microbes.
Babylon Bee material and they don’t have to edit anything.
It must be a typo, I’m sure it’s supposed to be 97%.
In the real world, just as effective as the economic “miracle” of Socialism.
One little problem Iranians are Shiite muslims who will consider catholic saints haram.
I’ve heard of blowing smoke up someone’s a$$, but this is new.
” 96 percent rate of saving lives and recovery”
Well since that is lower recovery rate than no therapy at all, I’ll pass on the ozone
Send the useful idiots of Hollywood there for therapy.