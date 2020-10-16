Josh used this tweet as inspiration for today’s cartoon saying:
If trees could talk… what would they say about CO2?
6 thoughts on “Friday Funny: Josh on the green tree deal”
Reminds me of a certain set of billboards, “Eat mor chikin'”
I work extensively with chemical and plant nutrient production. It is generally thought that around 880 to 900 ppm atmospheric CO2 would be optimum for plant productivity (depending on species…). What the general public (nor agronomists) don’t know is what part of the major bushel/acre increases of the last 80 years is due to CO2 and what part due to hybridization. (I credit Roundup with zero.) If AOC has her way, and it “worked” (I doubt it) yield might DROP by 15% and millions of people die.
“and millions of people die.”
All part of the plan.. .. !
To the global temperature data processing nerds:
Cherry picking is frowned upon; snapping the branch is unforgivable – Vuk
But don’t cut us down for firewood:
I feel bad. Here in Sweden it is getting cold, so the central heating boiler is currently burning the wood I have dried over the summer.
It is a pain in the bud, so if the heating oil was way cheaper and without tipple taxation, I would have filled the 3,000 liter tank (860 US gallon), and saved some of you dear trees.
Happier tress seem to yield more autumn leaves to blow and rake. Grrrrrrr.
(That’s curious, writing “Grrrrrr” feels almost as good as rumbling it out loud.)
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Try explaining to Those Who Are Uninformed about what plants need, that plants need CO2 to live and produce things like food.
Watch The Denial wash over them. The confusion…. the hysteria…. running around in circles, crying, waving arms, crying ‘NONONONONONO!!!!’
Sad.