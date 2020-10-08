LinkedIn Goes Full Facebook: Declares War on AGW Skeptics

Guest “I’m mad as Hell and I’m not going to take it anymore”* by David Middleton
(*Peter Finch as Howard Beale in the 1976 movie, Network.)
Gregory Wrightstone is a fellow geologist, past president of the AAPG’s Eastern Section and author of INCONVENIENT FACTS: The science that Al Gore doesn’t want you to know. This August 2018 article in the AAPG Explorer resulted in a veritable feud in the comments section. Many working geologists (like me) expressed support, while others (mostly academics) viscously attacked him and the AAPG (American Association of Petroleum Geologists) for publishing the article. Greg and I have become acquainted over the past couple of years through LinkedIn and email exchanges. He has been the author or subject of a number of WUWT posts.
This morning, I received a rather unsettling email from Greg. His LinkedIn account was suspended because LinkedIn “detected behavior that appears to violate our Terms of Service.” It follows that up with:
For more details on the behavior that can result in restriction, see the “Do’s and Don’ts section of our User Agreement.
This all started a few weeks ago, when Greg wrote an article about polar bear populations. The article was very well sourced and largely based on the work of Susan Crockford, one of the foremost polar bear experts in the world. The article featured this image:
The graph accurately reflects the data, it is well sourced and properly attributed to the original author. It merely points out that the hype about dwindling polar bear populations is nothing but hype.
After the article was taken down, Greg shared this meme on his LinkedIn page:
Nothing in the LinkedIn “Do’s and don’ts” prohibits posting scientific articles or funny memes. Political content is also not explicitly prohibited.
Nothing that Greg has posted appears to have violated any of the terms of service. Was this just Facebook-Fascist style political censorship?
I was going to post the screen shot of the restriction message that Greg sent out this morning, but then it dawned on me that Greg’s account was probably restricted because he posted a screen shot of then message regarding the removal of the polar bear article on LinkedIn.
If there’s one thing that the Masters of the Universe are even less tolerant of than dissent, it’s the questioning of their authority.
For those wishing to express support for Greg, his Facebook page is still up and running. I’d visit it sooner, rather than later, at the rate we’re being censored on social media, Watts Up With That may be our final refugium… (not entirely sarcastic).
6 thoughts on “LinkedIn Goes Full Facebook: Declares War on AGW Skeptics”
“For those wishing to express support for Greg, his Facebook page is still up and running. I’d visit it sooner, rather than later, at the rate we’re being censored on social media, Watts Up With That may be our final refugium… (not entirely sarcastic).”
Don’t be too sure, my climate forum (Global Warming Skeptics) was deliberately shut down in late 2017, you posted there a few times years ago. They lied to me saying there is no such forum when I asked what happened.
It was at the same time the parent company that bought the server also bought the e-mail service, I was suddenly shut down, couldn’t log into my then 12 year old e-mail account.
Now I chose Siteground host, with my very small mostly resource based AGW skeptics forum running on it.
I’ve been looking for an excuse to close my LinkedIn account for some time. I never use it and it’s just become a source of irritation with constant contact requests. Now I can leave with a noble reason.
Uh… what about boycotting Linked In. We are going to have to replace these useful Apps eventually because of totalitarian abuse.
The Ministry of Truth is here.
George Orwell was a genius.
LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft. High handed arrogance is in their DNA, and if you disagree with them, you must be silenced. Not that they are good at it. They spent 15 years doing everything they could to suppress Linux, whilst failing to notice the rise of Apple, who moved the market to somewhere they weren’t ready for. It was all very ‘shades of IBM and the PC’.
My friends in China would understand. WeChat is not a forum for serious discussion about anything the government doesn’t want discussed seriously. Even humor will get you a visit with the police. Does LinkedIn want to be like WeChat?