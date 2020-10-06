By Robert Vislocky, Ph.D.
From the “whatever happened to the 1.5* C tipping point” school of climate, researchers have identified 24 planets that are likely to be more suitable for life than Earth.
Here is news release from Washington State University and accompanying journal article:
https://news.wsu.edu/2020/10/05/planets-may-better-life-earth/
The paper:
https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/ast.2019.2161
What is especially eye-catching is the criteria behind why these planets are considered super-habitable: “older, a little larger, slightly warmer and possibly wetter than Earth.” Say what? How can warmer & wetter be better for life on Earth? Aren’t we near a tipping point where another 0.5* C of warming becomes an existential threat to humanity, as claimed by certain climate scientists, news outlets, and politicians?
Even more intriguing is what the researchers (the lead author of which is a geobiologist) consider to be “slightly warmer”. This is clarified farther into the article where it states “a mean surface temperature of about 5 degrees Celsius (or about 8 degrees Fahrenheit) greater than Earth, together with the additional moisture, would be also better for life.” Wow!!
That certainly blows away the so-called 1.5* C tipping point, which we all know is a number picked out of a hat for political reasons. More importantly, their research begs the deeper question on exactly what is the optimal temperature for life on this planet. This is certainly a question which should be addressed before implementing any public policy (such as the Green New Deal) that could significantly impact the economy and quality of life.
11 thoughts on “Earth’s Optimal Temperature?”
All climate problems are caused by humans, because you can only extort money from humans.
In other news: a novel observation …
http://phzoe.com/2020/10/05/geothermal-to-the-moon/
Enrico Fermi and extraterrestrial intelligence
“Say what? How can warmer & wetter be better for life on Earth?”
He says “life”, then bait and switches to “humanity”.
Is Mr Vislocky, PhD a
A. Moron?
B. Manufacturing doubt for political purposes?
“…what is the optimal temperature for LIFE on this planet. This is certainly a question which should be addressed before implementing any public policy (such as the Green New Deal) that could significantly impact the economy and quality of (HUMAN) life.”
(My bold)
Irrelevant question then double bait and switch, nice job.
Thats right he’s both; just another politically motivated moron whose kindergarten fakery should be completely disregarded.
The real “moron” is you, Loydo. Sounds like you had a bad breakfast and couldn’t handle the truth once again.
So your theory is that while “Life” in general is better off on a warmer planet, a particular lifeform that came out of the tropics and has to wear clothes to survive anywhere else is worse off an a warmer planet? Show your work.
Unless you don’t consider humans as being alive, anything that is good for life is also good for “humanity”.
There’s no way you would work so hard to make a fool of yourself, unless you were being paid to do so.
I think I got you now. So you’re argument is that this moron is subsuming “humanity” under the logical domain of “life,” when speaking about “life on Earth,” and that’s a misuse of the language.
Is that it?
WUWT as identified yet another totally fluff piece of writing that is masquerading as science.
Sara Zaske, WSU News, writes above in the text beside the artist rendition of an Earth-size extrasolar plant:
“Researchers have identified two dozen planets outside out solar system that may have conditions more suitable for life than our own.”
Really? You know, I MAY win the Powerball lottery this week. An asteroid MAY hit Earth next year. Etc, etc.
Also, NOBODY can define all the “suitable” conditions for life here on Earth simply because life continuously evolves and adapts to long-term environmental changes . . . how else does one find humans and other life forms thriving from Earth’s equator to its poles, from the depths of the oceans to the very high land elevations?
And if she is instead making reference to extraterrestrial life in that statement, how can she possible comment on what is “suitable” for it?
And what the **** (heck) does she mean by her statement: “Some of these orbit stars that may be better than even our sun.”
What scientifically defines the goodness/badness ratio of a given star that is in the same main sequence category as the Sun?
That’s in just the first paragraph . . . no need to read further.
Raises the question, not begs it.
Begging the question is the name of a logical fallacy.
Anyone who has lived in a hot semi-desert area knows that heat is not the big problem but a lack of water. Where irrigation becomes possible, the desert blooms and produces some of the best and sweetest fruit. A desert area does not have problems with pests to anywhere near the same extent as wetter areas.
The biggest flaw in the climate doomsday frenzy seizing large tracts of the world’s pseudo-intelligentsia for the last 30 years, is the assumption that some past climate was the ideal one, and that it MUST be recaptured or reconstructed.
It’s chasing a chimera, but doing a lot of damage mental and physical, in the meantime.