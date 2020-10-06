ABC Tests an Electric Vehicle in the Australian Countryside

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Works great, providing you can afford the expense, don’t hit a strong headwind, and enjoy the adventure of exploring country towns while waiting for a recharge.

Electric car put to the test in regional and rural NSW

By Ben Deacon and Rosie King

Posted 6 hours ago, updated 2 hours ago

More than 60 public electric vehicle charging stations are being built this year around regional New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland in a bid to make electric cars a more practical option in regional Australia.

But will this be enough to make electric vehicles (EVs) work in the bush?

To find out, I hit the highway for a 1,200-kilometre regional road trip in an electric car.

In the end, I made it home — just.

…

Leaving Sydney, the car told me I had a range of 410 kilometres, leaving me a margin of 70 kilometres. Tight, but doable.

But outside Sydney, I drove into the teeth of headwinds strong enough to shake the car.

Very quickly, the car started recalculating the range. It was now telling me I wouldn’t make it to Jugiong. The headwinds were drastically affecting the range of the car.

…

I was pretty sure I’d make it, but if the charging station was out of order, the car would go flat.

…

The last 40 kilometres before Yass was a white-knuckle experience.

…

What I didn’t know was how long it would take to charge the car, which was almost dead flat.

…

There’s a natural relationship between regional touring in an electric car and lunch. Instead of fast food at a highway service station, the longer charge times of electric cars lend themselves to a more relaxed schedule to poke around a small town. It is less “pit stop” and more “electric back roads”.

…