ABC Tests an Electric Vehicle in the Australian Countryside

Works great, providing you can afford the expense, don’t hit a strong headwind, and enjoy the adventure of exploring country towns while waiting for a recharge.
Electric car put to the test in regional and rural NSW
By Ben Deacon and Rosie King
Posted 6 hours ago, updated 2 hours ago
More than 60 public electric vehicle charging stations are being built this year around regional New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland in a bid to make electric cars a more practical option in regional Australia.
But will this be enough to make electric vehicles (EVs) work in the bush?
To find out, I hit the highway for a 1,200-kilometre regional road trip in an electric car.
In the end, I made it home — just.
…
Leaving Sydney, the car told me I had a range of 410 kilometres, leaving me a margin of 70 kilometres. Tight, but doable.
But outside Sydney, I drove into the teeth of headwinds strong enough to shake the car.
Very quickly, the car started recalculating the range. It was now telling me I wouldn’t make it to Jugiong. The headwinds were drastically affecting the range of the car.
…
I was pretty sure I’d make it, but if the charging station was out of order, the car would go flat.
…
The last 40 kilometres before Yass was a white-knuckle experience.
…
What I didn’t know was how long it would take to charge the car, which was almost dead flat.
…
There’s a natural relationship between regional touring in an electric car and lunch. Instead of fast food at a highway service station, the longer charge times of electric cars lend themselves to a more relaxed schedule to poke around a small town. It is less “pit stop” and more “electric back roads”.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-10-06/how-practical-are-electric-cars-in-regional-australia/12731896
What can I say – No sale.
I could imagine myself one day buying a hybrid, if the cost comes down. A lot of my driving is short range school runs and shopping trips, it would be kind of cool to mostly keep the car topped up from home.
But I would miss the convenience of just filling up the tank if I’m in a hurry, or if I forgot to plug in the charger. I sometimes make one day business journeys well over 500km return. Having to stop for an hour every few hundred km on a long distance trip, suffering range anxiety if the weather turns, would just drive me nuts.
The ABC “regional and rural” test looks like a pretty benign road route. You don’t have to get far off main roads in Australia to encounter some shocking driving conditions. Tip for tourists, if you plan to explore anywhere further than 50 miles from the coast in Australia, and don’t plan to stick to major motorways, your “A” road could turn out to be a bumpy dirt track. Hire a gasoline or diesel 4WD.
Speaking of reality checks with aerodynamics, I see a lot of high fuel economy cars with cargo bags and boxes mounted on the roof racks. Do these people stop thinking about fuel economy after the purchase?
Yes!
They only bought car to feel good about the fuel economy (and maybe brag about it to their friends). Once they got it, they want to use it for the real world – which means carrying people and luggage.
Textbook example of virtue signaling.
No
Good comment. We take biking vacations. Several years ago I used a trunk mounted rack on a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu with a 4-cyl. that got 31mpg on the highway. With the two bikes on the rack it got 25 mpg – the same highway mileage as our V-6 SUV with the two bikes on the hitch mounted rack. The SUV loses only 1-2 mpg carrying the bikes as the wheels are slightly in the slipstream. As they say, your mileage may vary.
I have a 2006 Chevy Impala with 5L V6, and 341,000 miles on it. Still gets about 31 mpg on the highway. We use it primarily for routine trips we make of about 650 miles, nearly all Interstate driving. In the 9.5 to 10 hr. trip we usually make one stop for gas at about 430 miles from one starting point. Doesn’t matter much whether it is sunny and clear out, or driving at night, with either heat or A/C, and rain or snow (wipers). Our stop for gas and bathroom break is usually 15 minutes or less.
I hadn’t thought about a headwind as a confounding factor, but heat or A/C, windshield wipers, and headlights must all make a big difference in an EV, but make little difference in an ICE. Who would take one on such a trip in winter way up north? I prefer to not have to worry about it.
Someday we will riminess about the days when we had the freedom to choose. We are still in that dream time for now but the dark forces of policy progressives with claimed consensus for making radical change are building strength. You’ll have a choice of 200, 400, or 500 km range depending on your income…… and who you know on the Climate Justice court.
riminess?? reminisce?
I’m yet to drive an all-electric car, but I’d certainly be interested in trying one for a weekend. I like the idea of a less mechanically complicated engine and instant torque. It could make for a fun drive. Would it be my everyday car? Maybe for the commute, once driving to and from the office is back in fashion of course, as I would have access to the HOV/green traffic lanes. But regardless, I think my primary vehicle would be an ICE.
That hugely complex engine will last longer than the electric’s battery, and cost less to replace.
“And the cost of charging? Absolutely nothing. Free.”
Typical propaganda from the likes of the ABC. Ultimately, somebody paid for the energy. Deducing who doesn’t take rocket science.
“But muh fuel is free”
Says the guy that just spent $100,000 on a sedan.
It won’t be “free” once the total number of EV’s breaks out of the single digits percentage wise.
1,200 km is an extreme test… the average UK car journey is apparently 8.4 miles and London to Edinburgh a shade over 400.
Horses -or EVs – for courses
My wife’s friend just told her husband to get rid of the tesla and get her a “real car”. She travels to upstate New York to visit kids and grandkids and got totally sick of sitting at charging stations all the time.
Griff put the UK on a map of North America and it is a piddling small place …. u don’t really understand what it means to go on a road trip. One trip home from visiting California we did almost 2100 km the last day or almost 2 1/2 trips of the UK end to end as the crow flies …. u just don’t get it griff.
I won’t even mention having boots and bonnets, driving on the wrong side and tyres or petrol.
Australia is not a part of UK.
EVs remind me of Linux O/S, or dating a high maintenance woman. Too much hassle. I want a computer to serve me with little thought or effort on my part, not a relationship with a computer that always needs attention.
I have a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek – many others get similar mileage.
That said, I can pull into a station and fill a near empty tank, and be back on the road in 7 minutes.** That refill will take me another 400 miles (about 650 km) – – no range anxiety for that distance.
I also can get heated or cooled air, and play the radio while charging a cell phone.
Also, I bought this car as “used” with 11,000 miles on it. Price?
Much less than the EVs then, but some are coming down in price now.
**
How does one “poke around a small town” if your car is hooked up; and if it is small enough to walk around, how many times does one need to do that? Rain? Snow? Other weather. [Better to sleep or read a book.]
Out in the country 250 km from the nearest big city. Flat prairie with frequent high winds and no charging station. And then there’s -40C when a car heater is not a luxury, it’s a life or death requirement. And what about the extra energy costs plowing through ice and snow and wind drifts over the highway? I’ll be keeping my pick up truck with four wheel drive, thank you.
I think we’ve all been in the situation where we pass a gas station knowing that there will be a more convenient one within range, only to drive up on it and seeing an out of order sign. Imagine dealing with that anxiety on every single trip. Then consider if EVs actually do gain market share, not only will you be waiting to charge your car about 10X as long as filling up a fuel tank, but you will be pulling up on recharge stations where all the charging stations are currently in use. Then consider complete reliance on the evermore at-risk power grid (as more renewables infringe on reliable power), blackouts, brownouts, storms knocking out power, and being stuck in a traffic jam in cold weather (that could be a death sentence). Umm, no thanks, I’ll stick with what works for now and not concern myself with climagheddon fantasy.
But I’m with you on hybrids, especially diesel-electric, if the prices came down and one were actually available (diesel) in NA.
Sometime last year the vlogger “CGP Grey” took a Tesla across Nevada’s “loneliest road.” Using Tesla’s adapters he was able to charge at RV parks, as he was very off the beaten path and no Tesla charging stations were available.
Charging like took 14-ish hours, so he was literally only able to travel a single charge worth of distance per day. He even said it was less than ideal, but he was happy to do it as a “proof that it could be done” kind of thing.