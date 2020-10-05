Aussie Government: “we don’t need a [carbon] price because renewables are too cheap”

According to The Guardian, the Australian Government is “more concerned with the impact of short term electricity price rises on a small number of highly energy-intensive manufacturers” than solving the climate crisis.
Our world is facing irreversible destruction – and still there’s no urgency in Australian climate policy
Lenore Taylor
Mon 5 Oct 2020 17.00 AEDT
For Australians, the national trauma of fires burning through 18 million hectares of bushland earlier this year is raw and ongoing. But since then the US west coast and Siberia have also burned. China,Bangladesh, India and parts of Africa have suffered catastrophic flooding. Death Valley recorded possibly the highest ever temperature on Earth, at 54.4C. In February the Antarctic temperature rose above 20C for the first time. In March the Great Barrier Reef suffered its third mass bleaching in five years. In June it was 38C inside the Arctic Circle.
None of these events can be attributed entirely to global heating, but scientists are clear that their frequency and ferocity are signs of impending climate catastrophe, of irreversible destruction. What they have warned of for decades is coming to pass.
But there’s still nothing urgent about Australia’s policies on climate and energy. We persist with the great pretence that we can continue to power industry and manufacturing with our abundant fossil fuels, ambling along with plans for a “transition” at some unspecified future time.
…
But federal policy appears more concerned with the impact of short term electricity price rises on a small number of highly energy-intensive manufacturers, businesses the Grattan Institute calculated between them employ about 1,000 people.
As energy analyst Tristan Edis wrote in Guardian Australia recently, this government used to argue against a carbon price because renewable technologies were too expensive. Now that solar and wind are clearly the cheapest means of new electricity generation, they say we don’t need a price because renewables are too cheap. Instead they insist we need government-funded research into other technologies, ones that might reduce the emissions from continued use of fossil fuels, to some extent, some day.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/oct/05/our-world-is-facing-irreversible-destruction-and-still-theres-no-urgency-in-australian-climate-policy
I don’t understand why The Guardian author Lenore Taylor is complaining.
The Aussie government is right. If Solar and Wind are the cheapest form of energy, they no longer need government assistance. A rapid transition will occur without further government intervention, driven by the self interest of investors.
11 thoughts on “Aussie Government: “we don’t need a [carbon] price because renewables are too cheap””
Seems at odds with my energy bill. But, BoJo (UK PM) says the WHOLE of the UK will be powered by wind by 2030.
If you want to have lights on at night and cook dinner, you need something other that solar panels and Wind Turbines. How about nice cheap Nuclear Power? How about concentrating on real problems?
Tristan Edis will protest outside the Chinese and Indian embassies in Canberra this weekend.
Actually none of that’s true because he’s a bullshit artist . . .
If renewables are that cheap, we should get away from the RET used to subsidize them. The sooner the better. But I think that opening – or re-opening – one or more of the closed coal fired power stations would be better for Australia. More CO2 = more plant growth, and better able to support the growing population.
Dudley Horscroft
It looks like Rebekha Sharkie’s (unfortunately, my local member for Mayo) dream has come true.
Having inexpensive “access” to wind power, does not guarantee that the wind will be blowing. It may be cheap (doubtful), but at a grievous cost if you are scheduled for surgery and the lights go out!!!
To think that a scientifically unresolved academic debate about human CO2 emissions effects on climate(s) could spook the political, bureaucratic and media classes into promoting such arrant nonsense as grid-scale solar and wind power just boggles the mind.
“but scientists are clear ”
Typical Guardian article, never any reference cited (except, sometimes there is a reference to another Guardian article which cites nothing).
Too cheap to meter!
Lenore is one of a very few journalists who found the Aussie ABC insufficiently lefty to work at.
So she went to teh Grauniad (sic^2).
Lenore appaently knows about global temperatures since the beginning of time, and here was silly me thinking we had only been measuring with any accuracy (especially daily peaks) for a tiny window of time. Go her! I wonder what else she “knows”?
Regarding ‘irreversible destruction”, the only thing facing that is the credibility of the likes of Lenore Talyor and the other ‘global warming’ alarmists. I am sure that kool ade is a very popular drink in certain circles but its effects are not healthy. Group think is a mental condition in one sense but a complete oxymoron in another.
Lenore Taylor, the Grauniad and the rest of the warmista rebellion mob are all tip and no iceberg. It looks like an iceberg, is shaped like an iceberg , seems to float like an iceberg but up close its just a huge pile of styrofoam, synthetic science with some basic chemsitry (carbon based no less) but mainly just air or is it CO2?