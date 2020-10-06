New prediction of Solar Cycle 25

Prediction of Solar Cycle 25

Leif Svalgaard1*

1W.W. Hansen Experimental Physics Laboratory, Stanford University

Cypress Hall, C3, 466 Via Ortega, Stanford, CA 94305-4085

*Corresponding author: Leif Svalgaard (leif@leif.org)

ABSTRACT Prediction of solar cycle is an important goal of Solar Physics both because it serves as a touchstone for our understanding of the sun and also because of its societal value for a space faring civilization. The task is difficult and progress is slow. Schatten et al. (1978) suggested that the magnitude of the magnetic field in the polar regions of the sun near solar minimum could serve as a precursor for the evolution and amplitude of the following solar cycle. Since then, this idea has been the foundation of somewhat successful predictions of the size of the last four cycles, especially of the unexpectedly weak solar cycle 24 (“the weakest in 100 years”). Direct measurements of the polar magnetic fields are available since the 1970s and we have just passed the solar minimum prior to solar cycle 25, so a further test of the polar field precursor method is now possible. The predicted size of the new cycle 25 is 128±10 (on the new sunspot number version 2 scale), slightly larger than the previous cycle.

Full paper here:

Like this: Like Loading...