The Economist: Future Gasoline Automobile Bans are as Effective as a Carbon Tax

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Economist, announcing a future ban on the sale of gasoline cars, as California just did, helps shape future expectations, and discourages investment in vehicles with a looming end of life.
Outright bans can sometimes be a good way to fight climate change
Studies show prospective bans on petrol-powered cars may be less inefficient than you think
…
If electric vehicles were in every way as satisfactory as alternatives, it would take little or no policy incentive to flip the market from petrol-powered cars to electric ones.
…
Without policy guidance, the market might grope its way towards balance. Shanjun Li and Lang Tong of Cornell University, Jianwei Xing, now of Peking University, and Yiyi Zhou of Stony Brook University estimate that a 10% rise in the availability of charging stations boosts sales of electric vehicles by 8%, and a 10% increase in the number of electric cars on the roads raises the construction of new charging points by 6%. A promise to ban sales of petrol-powered cars at a certain date stands to accelerate this process and reduce its cost by co-ordinating the expectations of firms and consumers. Both firms and households would be less likely to waste money on capital goods the lifespan of which may be unexpectedly shortened by the disappearance of complementary technologies. Other scale economies might be realised: carmakers may feel more comfortable shifting the bulk of their r&d spending towards electric vehicles, for instance, and mechanics might start preparing to service electric cars. Meanwhile, the investment in services linked to petrol-powered vehicles would shrink rapidly.
…Read more: https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2020/10/03/outright-bans-can-sometimes-be-a-good-way-to-fight-climate-change
The authors admit electric vehicles are inferior, then discuss the relative merits of punitive carbon taxes vs outright bans – “shoving” the population in the direction of the desired choices.
Somewhat lost in this analysis is a consideration of the impact of bans and carbon taxes on ordinary people, of the impact of ordinary people being forced to accept inferior products, because someone else thinks they have the right to dictate your consumer choices.
14 thoughts on “The Economist: Future Gasoline Automobile Bans are as Effective as a Carbon Tax”
Whatever.
Has nothing to do with saving Earth from global warming.
Not that Earth needs saving, but isn’t that the stated purpose?
The Realist: Future Gasoline Automobile Bans are as useless and counter-productive as a Carbon Tax.
My local politician seems to believe that it is not the political parties shoving us to renewables (and electrically-driven transport) as is demonstrated by her reply to a recent query I sent to her.
How she does not see that it is the government subsidies and preferential treatment of renewables that is encouraging their existence, I fail to see any logical argument against renewables getting through to her.
When They Get a ban on gasoline and diesel CAR. They will start demonizing electric and Hydrogen cars to. Their object is to Take away individual soulutions on all aspects of our life.
Ban on ICE vehicles is a stupid remark by a stupid governor that will soon be out of office and his executive orders revoked. same as the blabber about “carbon neutral” whenever. The most recent climate action, here in Cali was following last month’s blackout, a scheduled for retirement natural gas power plant will be staying online.
Our Bavarian conservative Minister President Söder will also ban ICE cars til 2035. There are no borders for stupidity when politicians are seeking for an uptick in polls.
So, what’s to stop a customer buying an ICE vehicle in another state & driving it home to California?
Won’t be able to register it. Fines.
https://www.wikihow.com/Register-an-Out-of-State-Car-in-California
La la land’s loss.
At least half an hour to refuel electric versus three or four minutes for internal combustion. Work out the productivity cost of that alone.
“Looming end of life” only in their mental cinema , if they can make it happen
Doesnt it always end so well when governments try to pick winners?
If….
I gave up subscribing to the Apologist years ago.
PC-ness replaced classical economics as its maitre and it’s tedious.
They will have to ban the USE of ICE cars as well as the SALE.
Otherwise the Cuba experience will be repeated in California, with cars kept on the road for 50+ years by enterprising mechanics.
California seems to need some experience of the logical conclusions of their drive to carbon neutral.
And to those leaving California for other states, maybe you could leave your prejudices behind.
If you do plan to leave, a move to Portland may be a good option as it will seem like a home from home.