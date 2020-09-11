China Government Document Rates Non Discrimination Against Huawei 5G on a Par with Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An eclectic collection of goals; China’s “Position Paper of the People’s Republic of China On the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations” lists China’s goals as world peace, nuclear disarmament, climate action, and for people to stop banning Chinese tech.
China makes treatment of its 5G vendors an issue to rank with climate change or disarmament
‘No government should politicize 5G’ says position paper published to mark United Nations’ 75th birthday
China has made treatment of its 5G vendors an issue of the same rank as its aspirations on issues like climate change and trade liberalisation.
The nation’s position emerged yesterday in a new Position Paper of the People’s Republic of China On the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations that spells out China’s 14-point vision for international trade and cooperation.
Among the points raised are observance of World Trade Organisation rules, following the World Health Organisation’s lead on COVID-19 management and fully implementing the Paris Agreement and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. China wants nuclear disarmament, gender equality, respect for intellectual property, settlement for refugees, more assistance to developing nations, ongoing action against combat terrorism and supports UN reform.
Reading the English version of the China’s position paper, technology trade issues such as President Trump’s Chinese 5G ban appear to get a bit more airtime than climate change.
I’m looking forward to next year’s Chinese position paper, to see whether climate change even makes the list.
Each and every one of those goals are no more than diplomatic Happy-Talk. Standard procedure for a UN position paper.
Every single one of those issues, except one.
Everybody take a guess which *one* of those issues China is going to fight tooth-and-nail for.
China is of course an admired “Climate Leader” for its Climate Action by the West’s Leftists. It’s not because of what the Chinese commies do on actual CO2 emissions action, which is actually nothing but rhetoric, but for their ability to impose the Communist state’s iron-fisted will on its people with ease. Climate Action for a Western Leftist is how well a country can impose authoritarian means on its People. It’s why the Leftists admire the Ardern government of NZ as being a climate leader. PM Ardern imposes lockdown with ease and seizes guns in NZ with ease. Leftists like that.
“Climate Leader” and “Climate Action” are thus synonymous terms and thus have become Liberal code-speak for being an effective authoritarian State.
Some nations are more adept at garnishing negotiations with plausible collegiality. This reads like typical Marxist activists on the verge of a BF.
BF = bitch fit