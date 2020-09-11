China Government Document Rates Non Discrimination Against Huawei 5G on a Par with Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An eclectic collection of goals; China’s “Position Paper of the People’s Republic of China On the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations” lists China’s goals as world peace, nuclear disarmament, climate action, and for people to stop banning Chinese tech.

China makes treatment of its 5G vendors an issue to rank with climate change or disarmament

‘No government should politicize 5G’ says position paper published to mark United Nations’ 75th birthday

Fri 11 Sep 2020 // 06:02 UTC

Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor

China has made treatment of its 5G vendors an issue of the same rank as its aspirations on issues like climate change and trade liberalisation.

The nation’s position emerged yesterday in a new Position Paper of the People’s Republic of China On the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations that spells out China’s 14-point vision for international trade and cooperation.

Among the points raised are observance of World Trade Organisation rules, following the World Health Organisation’s lead on COVID-19 management and fully implementing the Paris Agreement and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. China wants nuclear disarmament, gender equality, respect for intellectual property, settlement for refugees, more assistance to developing nations, ongoing action against combat terrorism and supports UN reform.

…