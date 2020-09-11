Jane Fonda on Climate Change: “Just get rid of us Homo sapiens ASAP and things will restore themselves.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Hanoi Jane sharing her charming insights into what she thinks is wrong with the world. Though to be fair, Fonda decided that since she is a mother and grandmother, exterminating the human race is not an option.

‘I was slipping into despair’: Jane Fonda finds hope, purpose in climate change activism

Barbara VanDenburgh

USA TODAY

…

“I would wonder if perhaps humankind deserved the fate it had created,” Fonda writes. “Just get rid of us Homo sapiens ASAP and things will restore themselves.”

A mother and grandmother, Fonda knew that wasn’t an option.

“I knew this fatalist thinking was a cop-out, and I didn’t like myself for it,” she writes. What helped convince Fonda to fight for change was actually listening to what climate scientists were saying.

“The scientists are very clear: We have to cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030,” Fonda says. “They say we have the technology to do it, we have the money to do it, we have everything we need to do it except enough people to force the government to actually do it.”

…