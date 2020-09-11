Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Hanoi Jane sharing her charming insights into what she thinks is wrong with the world. Though to be fair, Fonda decided that since she is a mother and grandmother, exterminating the human race is not an option.
‘I was slipping into despair’: Jane Fonda finds hope, purpose in climate change activism
Barbara VanDenburgh
USA TODAY
“I would wonder if perhaps humankind deserved the fate it had created,” Fonda writes. “Just get rid of us Homo sapiens ASAP and things will restore themselves.”
A mother and grandmother, Fonda knew that wasn’t an option.
“I knew this fatalist thinking was a cop-out, and I didn’t like myself for it,” she writes. What helped convince Fonda to fight for change was actually listening to what climate scientists were saying.
“The scientists are very clear: We have to cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030,” Fonda says. “They say we have the technology to do it, we have the money to do it, we have everything we need to do it except enough people to force the government to actually do it.”
…Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/books/2020/09/08/jane-fonda-hope-climate-change-activism-what-can-i-do/5709624002/
What can I say; scratch a hardline climate activist, find an anti-humanist.
Despite Jane Fonda’s claim she decided wishing death on all mankind was not an option, because she’s a mother and grandmother, considering the end of humanity as an option, and rejecting the end of humanity because she cares about her kids and grandkids, in my opinion demonstrates a shocking disregard for the value of the lives of people outside her immediate circle.
35 thoughts on “Jane Fonda on Climate Change: “Just get rid of us Homo sapiens ASAP and things will restore themselves.””
“The scientists are very clear: We have to cut our fossil fuel emissions in half by 2030,” Fonda says.
The scientist might be very clear on what they want you and i to do, motives still a bit murky, but they are not at all clear on the evidence that warrants such a quality of life destroying set of actions. In fact when questioned they begin hurling epithets and change the subject.
Translation from the ATB: “The peasants need to have their fuels and energy severely rationed, meanwhile us rich Hollywood Libs will go on about our affairs of high flying living.”
The Libtard motto: “Rules thee, not for me.”
All my liberal friend take anti depressants, I suppose they are down in the dumps because they think this should be the Great Marxist Utopia States of America. OMG if they got the world they think they want they would go bonkers mad.
What Jane Fonda says, said, will say, is as important as an dud refrigerator.
She is a good Democrat.
82, and still a priveleged idiot. Who says inherited money and fame can’t buy you happiness?
Okay … what karma to call someone a privileged idiot and make a grade school spelling mistake.
When ever calling someone a moron, idiot or stupid use spell check 😉
The “scientists” were very clear in 1970, 1975, 1980, 1985, 1990…. They are so clear that the “consensus” is always just 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 years away and we must act today. So many “tipping points” have been passed and we’re still all here and things for us “deniers” seems to be improving in so many ways.
Rest assured, the solutions Jane is after resemble the Hunger Games where she and her ilk are in the city because they are ‘noble’ or some other B.S. The rest of us will be in the districts.
I recall Jane flying up to northern Alberta to protest the oilsands at one point. Curiously her fossil fuel use is fine, just not for the rest of us.
Many people have said that about Jane Fonda; especially us veterans.
Where she really goes wrong is when she says “They say…” This woman is unable to think for herself and so she thinks the vast majority of the population is in the same camp. Just like Joe Biden, “If the scientists tell me…” But which scientists, and why that group? Obviously those that align with his worldview and further his political ambitions. C.S. Lewis was right about tyrannies.
You found the wrong religion,Jane.Try Christianity.
She’s 82? My advice, for Jane? She best hurry. God has made himself known to humanity, since creation. She needs to look around and embrace the creator. She cannot add one cubit to her life. She cannot create anything … she can only destroy with the power she’s bestowed upon herself. She has made herself into a FALSE god. She lives as though she is her own golden idol. Showered with human riches, and wielding them as if a god. Repent!
Ha! And I am the LAST person you will ever catch “evangelizing” anyone. You’re all entitled to your own opinions. Why? Because God has given you that FREEDOM. It is your birthright. FREEDOM. Only people like Jane … resent and hate your FREE nature. Your FREE mind. A mind that questions human orthodoxy … such as every proclamation of “scientists”. And when she cannot separate you from your FREEDOM … she seeks to simply eliminate you. This is what “fallen” humans do.
The decline of science and science inquiry in America and in public policy is accelerating. It was already nonexistent in Hollywood. The rest is caving in on the side of the precipice.
I am inclined to cut ol’ Jane some slack. She was born to great privilege and became wonderfully successful in her own right, but she didn’t just float around on a sea of money and go to parties and marry French directors and billionaires and things like that. She took up political activism, even if it often got her in trouble. I respect that.
Think how badly being a movie star would scramble your brain if you weren’t watching out for it. A movie is a multimillion dollar industrial project employing hundreds of highly skilled people so, if you were the star of the movie, everybody around you was dependent on you for their employment, and would treat you accordingly. That might leave you with a sense of your own importance that would get out of hand.
All of those people around her had repeatedly cut her had some slack. Either because of the reasons you pointed out or because they wanted in on the show.
I am not inclined to cut her some slack; I would be inclined to help her by letting her know she has become, through her life of privilege, a selfish piece of shit. If, throughout her life, others around her would have done this then she would not have to wonder about how much better off the world would be without her grand kids in it.
(giving her the benefit of the doubt … she probably envision a hunger games type solution. Except she envisions the producers, those that supply her family with food and luxuries as being dumb and happy, and not abused.)
What’s to respect in a political activism that aligns one with mass-murdering ideological tyrants, Ian.
Gordon Gekko: That’s the one thing you have to remember about WASPs: they love animals and hate people
Walter Sobchak September 11, 2020 at 10:44 am
A wonderful fiction and projection from our good friends in Tinsel Town. The last time I checked, it’s the usual crowd of liberals, left wingers and Hollywood glitterati that despise humanity and gush over the critters, not White Anglo Saxon Protestants.
They had Hanoi Jane on PBS’s News Hour last night.
I went to the News Hour website in an effort to let them know how much I object to their providing publicity to this total AIRHEAD BIMBO but PBS has been very careful to make it all-but-impossible to contact the program. Hanoi Jane is the very definition of the innumerates and economic illiterates who form the core of the anxiety-disordered climate delusionals.
I note that the Berkshire Hathaway (of which I am a shareholder) subsidiary, BNSF, is a major sponsor of PBS’ News Hour. Somehow, I rather doubt that BNSF powers their locomotives with pinwheels or sunshine.
Jane can volunteer to go first. Her Environmental i Ideas are about as good as her other failed causes.
You first, Jane. Oh, you’re still here.
Will the individual stopping Jane Fonda from getting rid of herself please get out of her way.
What she seems to not worry about is ‘Ordinary People.’
Just get rid of us Homo sapiens ASAP and things will restore themselves.”
Show us the way, Hanoi Jane. You first.
So, now we know that Jane Fonda is anti-human as well as anti-freedom. It’s striking how often those two attributes combine in a single individual.
It’s almost as though if the one view is encountered from an individual, the other can confidently be assumed as present there.
Take away, destroy, reduce, limit, consolidate, we must, all this always comes out of the mouths of people either with money or power as they will not be affected by the turmoil created by the ideas they present and represent. I for one am sick and tired of them and if they want to go away by God good bye corn cob pipe.
For the third time you have chosen to give this traitor attention. I suggest you simply ignore her, no one listens to anyway. She is a very sore spot to many of us Veterans. I am not reading any of the article but still have to see the skank when I come to this site.
Feckless drivel from someone desperately needing to feel relevant.
Her Dad was nice guy and a WW2 bomber pilot who made Brigadier General in the USAF Reserve and then filmed the USAF cold war propaganda movie Strategic Air Command in 1955. Pretty accurate depiction of Air Force life in that period.
Hank Fonda also filmed of course, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in 1947. That movie is still the ultimate holiday season feel good about humanity movie.
Sadly, his daughter didn’t incorporate any of her Dad’s values as her own, only taking his privilege and money to become a Hollywood Libtard and The American Traitor Bitch (“The ATB” as she was also known).
I know the world is a bit short of actual news at the moment, what with a Presidential election just a few weeks away and some insignificant virus taking up most of the MSM”s sensationalism quota, but do we really need to constantly resurrect a nobody like Jane Fonda so frequently?
Just out of curiosity, has she actually ever done anything worthy of merit, in her 82 year long life.
Which scientists Jane? The same one who claim we wil never see snow after year 2000? Or the one who predicted Florida under water by now? Now, Jane… please tell us what conditions need to be corrected and returned to “normal.” Do you have a clue as to what normal climate on Earth really looks like? Jane the fool , always the fool. The only reason we quote Jane on these matters is because she so exemplifies pure ignorance.
You first – moron.
“Just get rid of us Homo sapiens ASAP and things will restore themselves.”
Let me be a gentleman, I’ll step aside so that you can go 1st, Ms. Fonda. I’ll even hold the door for you.. I’m a big proponent of “Ok, you first”. Let them show us how it’s done..
MikeH
Get rid of Homo Sapiens? I know where to start.