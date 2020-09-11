My Interview on Brietbart Radio News

I was a guest this week on “Breitbart News Tonight” on Sirius XM Satellite Radio to talk about the raging wildfires near my home in California and throughout the West.

I explained how the fires are driven by weather, not climate change. As readers of WUWT know, they are not remotely the same thing. Please have a listen, and learn the truth about what is driving these fires, some of which were intentionally set.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...