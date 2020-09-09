AFR: We Must Reduce CO2 Emissions to Prevent Bats Passing new Coronavirus Diseases to Humans

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
At least I think that is what author Greg Asner is saying.
My question – why not simply exterminate the bats, if they are such a threat to human health?
Protecting half of the planet is the best way to fight climate change and biodiversity loss – we’ve mapped the key places to do it
September 8, 2020 10.16pm AEST
Greg Asner
Director, Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science and Professor, Arizona State University
My research focuses on ecosystems and climate change from regional to global scales. In 2019, I worked with conservation biologist and strategist Eric Dinerstein and 17 colleagues to develop a road map for simultaneously averting a sixth mass extinction and reducing climate change by protecting half of Earth’s terrestrial, freshwater and marine realms by 2030. We called this plan “A Global Deal for Nature.”
By setting aside half of Earth’s lands for nature, nations can save our planet’s rich biodiversity, prevent future pandemics and meet the Paris climate target of keeping warming in this century below less than 2.7 degrees F (1.5 degrees C). To meet these goals, 20 countries must contribute disproportionately. Much of the responsibility falls to Russia, the U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, Canada, Australia and China. Why? Because these countries contain massive tracts of land needed to reach the dual goals of reducing climate change and saving biodiversity.
But as climate change accelerates, it may scramble those priorities. Staying ahead of the game will require a satellite-driven monitoring system with the capability of tracking real-time land use changes on a global scale. These continuously updated maps would enable dynamic analyses to help sharpen conservation planning and help decision-making.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/protecting-half-of-the-planet-is-the-best-way-to-fight-climate-change-and-biodiversity-loss-weve-mapped-the-key-places-to-do-it-144908
I doubt anything we do can completely prevent humans coming into contact with dangerous zoonotic diseases and I don’t really want to exterminate all the bats, but human health first.
Creating and maintaining sterile buffer zones in areas of known risk, and controlling or if absolutely necessary eradicating known disease vector species would do a a lot to help mitigate the problem of humans coming into contact with dangerous new diseases.
As for reducing CO2 emissions, we’d get more value spending billions of dollars on medical research, rather than building new wind farms. Health research would certainly consume a lot less bat habitat, than paving over millions of acres of precious wilderness to build new renewable energy installations.
12 thoughts on “AFR: We Must Reduce CO2 Emissions to Prevent Bats Passing new Coronavirus Diseases to Humans”
CO2- the only thing it can’t do to us is help us lose weight….
It can’t fix stupid. In fact if one is unfortunate enough be indoctrinated in the woke 21st century Post-Modernist education system then it spreads ignorance like a virus. Darn that CO2.
This is a forward-looking apology built on an em-pathic appeal in order to socially justify expanding Green gauntlets.
I believe they are already having a very good try at exterminating bats, and many birds, by building wind turbines.
Think big is not enough, it seems 😀 😀
WITH A 99% DECLINE IN PENNSYLVANIA BAT POPULATION THE WINDMILLS AND SOLAR PANELS HAVE ALREADY DONE A NUMBER, WHITE NOSE FUNGUS HAS DONE THE REST.
https://thompson.house.gov/media-center/in-the-news/99-decline-pa-bat-populations-local-nursery-working-enhance-conservation
Synopsis: 19 morons got together and wrote up some bullshit world domination plan disguised as “Save the Planet” tripe. All the needed to add to the plan to make it feasible is Dr Evil.
Gee, I wonder who is offering to be the funded center for the satellite-driven monitoring system with the capability of tracking real-time land use changes on a global scale.
I don’t think he knows much about Australia. An awful lot, perhaps already 50%, is desert and already in a State of Nature.
Mr Asner said:
“Staying ahead of the game will require a satellite-driven monitoring system with the capability of tracking real-time land use changes on a global scale.”
Has he forgotten that we already have such a satellite system – it belongs to NASA and has already shown a substantial increase in ‘greenery”.
Wouldn’t it be easier to just monitor the Chinese wet markets and nearby virus research centers? I guess not since the CCP is expelling U.S., Australian, and other journalists.
“My question – why not simply exterminate the bats, if they are such a threat to human health?”
Surely Gaia is better appeased by exterminating the humans? That is actually the stated ideal of many environmentalists.
However, should we wish to simply separate the species and allow half the Earth for ‘nature’, I suggest that we concrete over half the planet and sterilise it. There would be loads of room to live in modern conurbations built on such a foundation….
The Conversation
Written by loonies for loonies.
Does anybody take it seriously?