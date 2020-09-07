Extreme precipitation events have always occurred, but are they changing?

Francis Zwiers, University of Victoria and Ronald Stewart, University of Manitoba
Extreme weather and climate events causing extensive damage are a fact of the Canadian climate, and this year is no exception.
On June 13, a mammoth hailstorm pounded Calgary with damage in excess of $1 billion dollars, the most expensive hailstorm in Canadian history. In early July, eastern Canada was subjected to both persistent extreme heat coupled with high humidity and major flooding.
As we cope with these events, questions invariably arise about what role climate change may have played. Has a particular extreme been made worse because of our changing climate? How will these extremes change in the future?
Water cycle accelerating
Many of these questions are linked with the hydrologic cycle — the evaporation of water from the Earth’s surface and its vegetation, the transport of water vapour in the atmosphere from one place to another and the ultimate return of the water to the surface as precipitation.
The water cycle speeds up when the climate warms. A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapour, creating the potential for more intense precipitation events. The evidence that human activity has warmed the global climate over the past century is incontrovertible. Satellite data available since 1988 indicate that the atmosphere has moistened, and that this is primarily due to the human-induced warming of the climate.
Individual extreme events are, however, influenced by many other factors. A storm can leave behind moisture at the surface that can re-evaporate and strengthen subsequent events.
The collision between a cold front and a lake breeze can lead to heavy precipitation. A delayed lake freeze-up during a warm winter can enhance lake-effect snowfall. Or a drought could limit local evapo-transpiration — evaporation from the land surface and transpiration from plants — eliminating the rainfall that comes from local moisture recycling and further intensifying hot, dry conditions.
Heavy rainfall
Many studies have examined precipitation-related change, usually focusing on average conditions rather than extremes. This is understandable because individual events, like a tornado or hail storm, are complex, and sparse ground observations and evolving techniques mean there aren’t yet long-term records that allow scientists to reliably estimate trends.
In contrast, numerous rainfall records beginning in the 1950s or earlier exist across the globe. Statistical analyses of data from these rain gauges confirm that rainfall extremes have grown more intense at the global and continental levels, in agreement with climate models.
There are broad indications that these changes in rainfall extremes are due to human influence on the climate at global and continental scales. Extreme one-day rainfall events that occurred about once every 20 years in the past are now occurring about once every 15 years.
Even so, scientists still struggle to confidently say that a particular extreme rainfall event is the result of climate change. This is because there is naturally a large amount of variation in precipitation in one place, and the signal from climate change can get hidden within the natural noise.
Future extremes
Not all places have seen one-day rainfall extremes grow more intense over the past several decades, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future. The science indicates, with considerable confidence, that as the climate continues to warm, precipitation extremes will become substantially more intense in the mid-latitudes and northern land areas, including Canada.
Although details are uncertain, heavy snowfall, freezing rain and hail will all change with continued warming. For example, a recent study suggests that large hail could become more likely in Alberta by mid-century, but less likely in some other parts of Canada.
There is no doubt that human-induced greenhouse gas emissions have changed the climate. Nevertheless, the human imprint is often difficult to see in local meteorological observations. Despite that lack of direct “in your backyard” evidence, we should prepare for a future in which many precipitation-related extremes will become more intense.
Francis Zwiers, Director, Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium, University of Victoria and Ronald Stewart, Professor, Environment and Geography, University of Manitoba
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
12 thoughts on “Extreme precipitation events have always occurred, but are they changing?”
“The evidence that human activity has warmed the global climate over the past century is incontrovertible”
Except that there is no evidence for human cause. That the observed rise in atmospheric CO2 is caused by fossil fuel emissions is the essential relationship needed for human cause but no empirical evidence has been provided for this critical relationship.
Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/05/31/the-carbon-cycle-measurement-problem/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/10/a-monte-carlo-simulation-of-the-carbon-cycle/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/19/co2responsiveness/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/14/responsiveness-of-atmospheric-co2-to-fossil-fuel-emissions/
Complete & Utter cr@p.
I am amazed to see this appear on WUWT.
Contiguous US Climate Extremes Index for extreme one day precip events has this going up by ~0.6 days/year, post 1980, with a standard deviation of that trend of ~0.2 days/year. I.e., about a 1/10,000 chance that this is not an actual trend. I’m not defending their methodology, or making a larger point about AGW. Just looking at the NOAA data….
Re, my last comment, I was X eyed when I looked at the data. The trend is not durable ~99.99% of the time, but “only” for 99.9% of the time. I regret the error.
Absolutely yes in the UK, which since 2000 has seen 18 years with severe flooding (1 in 100 or worse flood levels), flash flooding in summer, severe and damaging storms. Infrastructure like reservoirs and rail embankments which has stood since Victorian times has been damaged. Newly built flood defences are overcome just years later.
And no it isn’t building on flood plains or some imaginary lack of or banning of dredging.
climate change is a reality in th eUK.
So, are you implying that if the UK continues on the path to “Net Zero” carbon [sic] then when [if] achieved, the weather will be better and that it will have been worth it to fix “climate change”.
If not, what is the point of the statement you make?
Have you looked at the design basis documents for these flood defence projects? I’ve seen a few and I was surprised at their naivety, with respect.
Show us the data bullsh!tter
Then show us your maths on how this is related to temperature.
Then show us your maths on how this is linked to carbon dioxide.
(first hurdles beware)
I’m always confused about the one in a hundred year claim. How many places are there in the UK. How many places should have 1/100 occurrences in a year? It’s not that hard. Sure, UK is having a rainey time, there is a cold area occurring the Atlantic for a bit. Climates changes a bit all the time all over the planet, even for decades, sometimes for centuries.
There is considerable doubt that is the case.
Water is cooled by low level infrared in the CO2 wavelengths as the infrared increases the evaporation from the surface. Taking plant cover into account water covers close to 90% of the Earth’s surface.
Then a set of houses built in 1930-1950’s are shown and the damage to them us used to assess increase is storms? in 1920 that would just be prairie and a heavy storm would go unnoticed. At the same time covering what was open land with concrete leads inevitably to flash flooding. The flooding of a basement in what was open prairie would obviously be more expensive but that does not mean there are more storms or more damaging storms.
The water cycle is a strong negative feedback mechanism. It takes heat to evaporate water from the Earth’s surface. Later, that heat is released higher in the atmosphere when the water vapour condenses and falls as rain. That heat is then radiated to space.
If the water cycle is indeed accelerating, that means more heat is being removed from the planet. That puts the brakes on global warming.
Scientists sometimes present work they think supports the CAGW narrative. When you examine the implications of their work, you very often find that it actually supports the skeptical viewpoint. 🙂
BEFORE:
AFTER:
From “Climate Change in Prehistory” by Burroughs, starting at the bottom of page 47 and talking about 6,000 years ago when the post-glacial warming reached it’s peak, “On the evidence of tree cover the average summer temperature in mid-latitudes of the northern hemisphere was 2 to 3 degrees warmer than it is today. Not only had trees spread farther north than now but they also extended higher into upland areas: . . .”
So the big questions are, what caused that terrible warming back then? Why has it been so cold now? Is the next big ice age approaching? How are we going to stop all of this unacceptable climate change?