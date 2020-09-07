Environmental Disaster: Northern Europe Deforestation Up 49% Due To Effort To Meet “CO2 Targets”!

Reposted from the No Trick Zone
Wood pellets.
Swiss meteorologist Jörg Kachelmann calls it “the dumbest energy and environmental policy ever”. Now, finally, after years of being warned, Germany’s mainstream media are finally showing signs of waking up to it.
Idiots and energy policy: Burning of “CO2-friendly” wood pellets driving mass European deforestation. Illustrative photo by P. Gosselin
Germany’s flagship ARD public broadcasting recently presented a report earlier today about how “CO2 neutral” wood burning is leading to widespread deforestation across northern Europe – a rather embarrassing development for the Europeans, who recently expressed their condemnation over Brazilian forest policy.
Deforestation up 49%
The ARD’s “Das Erste” reports how satellite images show deforestation has risen 49% since 2016 in Sweden, Finland and the Baltic countries. The reason: “Because of the CO2 targets. That sounds totally crazy but precisely because of the trend to renewable energies is in part responsible for deforestation in Estonia,” says the Das Erste moderator
Having spent some time working for the EU, Liiana Steinberg explains in the report how she recently returned to her native Estonia and was shocked to see how much deforestation had taken place over the recent years (2:25). “I discovered how the forests no longer exists here left and right.”
For “CO2-neutral” wood pellets
Where once massive hardwoods once stood now grows tiny fir trees. The harvested trees, the report says, were used for wood pellets – a form of renewable green energy. The trees, the pellet industry says, will grow back.
Not only are the forests taking a hit, but so is the wildlife that once inhabited in them. According to Ms. Steinberg, bird life has fallen some 25%. “It’s wasted. Now we have to start all over again.”
Idiots “follow the science”
Climate activists, including the media like ARD, have long insisted that burning trees was good for the climate and environment because the emitted CO2 would simply be recycled back into nature – “follow the science” they insisted again and again. But they failed to understand that trees, depending on their age, acted as sinks and that some 100 years of stored carbon would be unloaded into the atmosphere in just a matter of hours if burned for heat.
It’s sad that they are just waking up to this (maybe).
Dumb, but not the dumbest energy policy. Not even close. The trees can grow back and no harm done. Wind and solar, on the other hand is much worse. Those monuments to human stupidity should be tipped over and destroyed instead of the statutes of great leaders. If the criminal mobs had any brains they would be. Otherwise, if any of them ever get a job, they will be stuck with paying the tariffs for the worth less than nothing junk. Oops that might be a little too strong, I retract everything I just said.
What is the essential difference between a crop of fir trees and a crop of wheat?
It takes only 1 season to grow a wheat crop. But it takes 50 to 100 years to grow a substantial forest.
No, I did not read it yet, just a wild guess. They are cutting down trees for wind/solar sites? Now I will read it and see if I am right.
Dumb energy policy but not the dumbest. Not even close. The trees can grow back and no harm done. Wind and solar, on the other hand are much worse. These monuments to human stupidity should be tipped over and destroyed instead of statutes of great leaders. If the criminal rioters had any brains they would be, otherwise they’re going to be stuck with paying the tariffs for the next 20 years. Oops, that’s a little too strong, I retract everything i just said. Destroying property isn’t the right thing to do, even if thousands of rioters are doing it without consequence.
D’ooh! Thats what I get for checking on phone screen. Not embarrassed! Cutting down healthy trees for pellets is even stupider than cutting them down for solar/wind. And pelt/corn burners are crap, no electric, no heat. Oops. The galactic level stupid! It burns! Well,,,,it burns the stupid. You get my point.
Ms. Steinberg is suddenly woke to the second and third order effects of cutting down forests for pellet fuel supplying electric generation boilers? Say it aint so! LMAO!!!!
Not only northern Europe, where I am in Limousin more trees are being felled than 10 years ago. There are more lorries transporting them out of the department for use elsewhere. The majority of domestic heating is by wood here and the cost is rising.
Not only that trees and hedges are going to make way for huge fields to grow green biofuels, it is madness
“But they failed to understand that trees, depending on their age, acted as sinks and that some 100 years of stored carbon would be unloaded into the atmosphere in just a matter of hours if burned for heat.”
No kidding.
The degree and amount of “stupid” surrounding “green energy” is stupendous. Is anyone out there considering the “unintended consequences” to these policies? Apparently not. Moreover, where are these environmental impact statements and environmental reviews for these projects?
Good grief. California experienced black outs due to the fact green energy is not scalable and cannot be called upon to meet demand as needed. California last I read “imports” 35% of their energy demand from other states. No fair. Rely on green energy as they say. Fossil fuels are bad. Live with the consequences.
This people and their advocates are utterly impossible and ridiculous.
There should be a federal law dictating that a state that bans the production of electricity by a specific fuel, cannot then import electricity from another state that was produced by using that fuel. Call it ‘environmental justice’.
That could actually be considered by a Republican-controlled government. If the Dems win, however, it is more likely that, for “national safety and security”, they will mandate that neighboring states MUST supply California with enough energy to avoid blackouts, even if it causes blackouts in those states.
California is too important to the Dems to allow problems like this to continue.
I guess you have to expect stupid solutions from those who embrace the stupidest politics and who are stupid enough to buy in to the stupidest collection of presumptions and projections they stupidly think is actual science.
There is a bit of imbedded sort of long term good news here. Younger trees grow more rapidly. Of course it takes a few years for their biomass sequestration to catch up to then surpass what was harvested. So, yup, net green stupidity.
Another thing. Wood produces less heat than coal per dry kg. So more kg burned for same energy. So converted Drax is a net short term (50 year) Carbon polluter two ways: less Forest sink, more Generator source.
Greens are more than a bit short in the hard sciences departments like chemistry, biology, physics, and mathematics.
The largest pellet producer in the US utilizes waste from lumber mills. Much smarter.
A green ideology and political movement built on a foundation of pure lies is inevitably going to have the opposite effect to that claimed.
“One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results.”
― Milton Friedman
Probably won’t happen in my lifetime, but I hope for my grandchildren’s sakes that another Enlightenment will take root in developed nations.
Such a development would surely see the rapid dismantling of green lunacy, in favor of rational environment stewardship.
Gee. And like the Parkland murders, no one saw this coming. What was the phrase? – “There were no signs.”
Now they have some place to put all those solar panels and windmills
Hoax continuation — wood burned for fuel is a paper/lumber waste product. The managed forests in Sweden and Norway are on their third or fourth cultivated generation. If left as compost or in landfill, the otherwise useless waste cellulose emits more CO2 as it rots, while creating a fire hazard. And if the world hadn’t lost its collective mind, unrecycle-able paper waste would also be burned for power.