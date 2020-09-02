Claim: British Conservative Climate Change Plans “The Stuff of Dreams”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Conservative New South Wales State Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told former Conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May how we can all only hope to emulate Britain’s net zero climate change plan.
UK conservatives’ action on climate change ‘stuff of dreams’, NSW Premier tells Theresa May
By Nick O’Malley
September 2, 2020 — 9.48pm
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told former UK prime minister Theresa May that from an Australian perspective it was “the stuff of dreams” to see her conservative government legislate last year net-zero carbon emissions targets by 2050.
Speaking in an online forum hosted by the Liberal Party-linked environment group Coalition for Conservation, Ms Berejiklian said Ms May’s climate policy set an example to other conservative governments. She joked that NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean should inform the Federal government that the state was adopting the UK climate strategy.
“To have a conservative Tory government legislate 2050 emissions is the stuff of dreams in Australia …. We can only help to emulate it,” Ms Berejiklian said on Wednesday night.
Asked how she overcame political obstacles to legislate for net-zero emissions Ms May said there was little opposition and historically the UK Conservative Party has embraced action on climate change, noting that one of the first world leaders to address climate change was Margaret Thatcher.
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/uk-conservatives-action-on-climate-change-stuff-of-dreams-nsw-premier-20200902-p55ruw.html
As WUWT recently noted, this “dream” is currently costing ordinary British taxpayers around £10 billion per year, during a time of hardship caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. And it is far from clear how cold climate high population density Britain could ever generate enough renewable energy to be self sufficient.
Even Australia, with all our vast, empty sun drenched deserts, is struggling to find an economically viable path to 100% renewable energy.
One thought on “Claim: British Conservative Climate Change Plans “The Stuff of Dreams””
Don’t any of these folks ever pay attention to future energy technologies that are vastly superior to renewable crap? Moltex Energy, developer of a molten salt SMR that can produce cheaper power than just about any other technology in a maner that not even the most anti-nuke can object to on any logical basis, is an English company thathad to go abroad to find backers. It’s rather hilarious that these global warming types claim that they are adopting advanced technologies when things like wind are primitive 16th century technologies.