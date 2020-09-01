Claim: Sea level rise from ice sheets track worst-case climate change scenario

UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS
Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica whose melting rates are rapidly increasing have raised the global sea level by 1.8cm since the 1990s, and are matching the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s worst-case climate warming scenarios.
According to a new study from the University of Leeds and the Danish Meteorological Institute, if these rates continue, the ice sheets are expected to raise sea levels by a further 17cm and expose an additional 16 million people to annual coastal flooding by the end of the century.
Since the ice sheets were first monitored by satellite in the 1990s, melting from Antarctica has pushed global sea levels up by 7.2mm, while Greenland has contributed 10.6mm. And the latest measurements show that the world’s oceans are now rising by 4mm each year.
“Although we anticipated the ice sheets would lose increasing amounts of ice in response to the warming of the oceans and atmosphere, the rate at which they are melting has accelerated faster than we could have imagined,” said Dr Tom Slater, lead author of the study and climate researcher at the Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling at the University of Leeds.
“The melting is overtaking the climate models we use to guide us, and we are in danger of being unprepared for the risks posed by sea level rise.”
The results are published today in a study in the journal Nature Climate Change. It compares the latest results from satellite surveys from the Ice Sheet Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise (IMBIE) with calculations from climate models. The authors warn that the ice sheets are losing ice at a rate predicted by the worst-case climate warming scenarios in the last large IPCC report.
Dr Anna Hogg, study co-author and climate researcher in the School of Earth and Environment at Leeds, said: “If ice sheet losses continue to track our worst-case climate warming scenarios we should expect an additional 17cm of sea level rise from the ice sheets alone. That’s enough to double the frequency of storm-surge flooding in many of the world’s largest coastal cities.”
So far, global sea levels have increased in the most part through a mechanism called thermal expansion, which means that volume of seawater expands as it gets warmer. But in the last five years, ice melt from the ice sheets and mountain glaciers has overtaken global warming as the main cause of rising sea levels.
Dr Ruth Mottram, study co-author and climate researcher at the Danish Meteorological Institute, said: “It is not only Antarctica and Greenland that are causing the water to rise. In recent years, thousands of smaller glaciers have begun to melt or disappear altogether, as we saw with the glacier Ok in Iceland, which was declared “dead” in 2014. This means that melting of ice has now taken over as the main contributor of sea level rise. “
20 thoughts on “Claim: Sea level rise from ice sheets track worst-case climate change scenario”
Well, Greenland had a short melt season this year and Antarctica is above the 1973-2019 average in ice coverage. The Arctic’s ice mostly floats on the ocean, so it doesn’t really contribute to ocean levels one way or another.
It no doubt has be warmer the past few decades, but all signs are pointing to that trend reversing. La Niña is growing in the Pacific tropics and the Sun has been quiet. The oceans lag the Sun so let’s see how things go over the next 10 years. The southern hemisphere did not have a record hot winter this year so just where is all the heat we are supposed to see? Isn’t the temperature trend line supposed to be increasing upwards at an accelerating pace?
but in 2019 Greenland had a very, very strong melt…
Look, there’s no way you can argue with these figures – they aren’t models, they are material fact.
There is no way you can argue with these figures? So this one year settles everything??
Sounds to me like your science is settled griff. The debate is over. The discussion is closed and no further study is necessary for fear that the globalists at the UN will fail in their attempt at taking over the world and your salvation from all of us evil fuel burning carbon based life forms will fail.
Griff you come across as a faith based believer and a hell and brimstone fear monger.
But it still doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. Current SLR, or acceleration, is not at odds with what happened in the 20th Century, and the 21st Century isn’t going to be much different than the last 150 years. It is basically a non issue, at least one that can’t be mitigated with technology such as the Thames River Barrier that protects from high tides and storm surges. Or the Dutch. It isn’t a crisis, which is what alarmists try and make everything into.
The material fact is Greenland is still covered with ice, nothing you say changes that fact.
Melting Antarctic ?
😀 Ohhh yeah
“According to a new study from the University of Leeds and the Danish Meteorological Institute, if these rates continue, the ice sheets are expected to raise sea levels by a further 17cm and expose an additional 16 million people to annual coastal flooding by the end of the century.”
The SLR for the 20th Century was (on average and varies) about 20 cm (8″) so I think we can handle another 17 cm by 2100. If thermal expansion is already baked in, then it may be even less than the 20th century SLR. The smallish increase in SLR is definitely worth the moderate warming we are having, which most of to date is natural variation. I would challenge anyone to prove otherwise, or prove it is bad for mankind.
I would imagine that mankind also contributes a smidgeon of warming as well, as 7-8 billion people on the planet are bound to cause a little warming, mostly UHI warming IMHO which is definitely making urban people in high density areas feel warmer, because it is, in the cities which is a smallish fraction of the planets surface. The benefits of warming far outweigh any smallish increase in SLR, and we can easily adapt to that. In fact, it will all be good for the GDP, the smallish warming and the smallish rise in SLR. We sure are lucky we live in the Modern Warm Period. Let’s keep it that way if we can.
Then why does the latest DMI ice mass balance graph for Greenland show 2020 accumulation roughly at the 1981-2010 average? Ice falls off Greenland into the sea based on pressure from the accumulated ice laid down each year (angle of repose effects) plus any melt. But the net accumulation appears to be positive. Or does their data miss-represent the situation?
“Then why does the latest DMI ice mass balance graph for Greenland show 2020 accumulation roughly at the 1981-2010 average? Ice falls off Greenland into the sea based on pressure from the accumulated ice laid down each year (angle of repose effects) plus any melt. But the net accumulation appears to be positive. Or does their data miss-represent the situation?”
The DMI graph is looking at the surface mass balance and does not include loss from icebergs and melting at the ocean. To have a net positive year the SMB needs to be up around 500.
I presume this what Sky News (UK) used as the basis for the absolute lies and nonsense which they touted as “scientific” – it doesn’t even survive a brief test of maths or logic – something journalists seem to have had surgically removed from their skill set as a requirement for admission to the profession.
On 23rd August 2020 – Sky News (UK) breathlessly announced a scientific study had found that enough ice had melted off the Greenland glacier in the last 12 months to cover the United Kingdom in 100m of ice.
The same reported again the following evening but with a lovely graphic of Britain with an ice cap on it (but not Eire).
Holy crap ! Sounds serious. It isn’t and it’s arrant nonsense.
Why use England as a metric ? because it gives a nice alarmist soundbite via a nonsensical and unscientific scale.
Why not use Monaco and cover it with 474000 km of ice, about 20% further than the moon – or the Vatican 1203000 km – three times the distance to the moon. Both would be correct to the quoted metric and equally nonsensical.
Recalculate the figure from U.K (Area 242.5×10^3 km2) vs the area of the world’s oceans (Area 361×10^6 km2) and you will find this claimed figure would have raised sea levels by 67mm – which it actually hasn’t done and that’s demonstrable – so they are simply caught out in a big fat lie – period.
A 67mm sea level rise would cause the Earth to slow its rotation by 2.2 milliseconds whereas it only slowed by it’s natural rate (due to tidal forces etc.) of 15 microseconds per annum – so if the news item was true, the Earth would have had to suddenly slow down by ±150 times its normal rate – this would have had the astronomers up in arms – maybe no one noticed ?
I’m sorry but the law of conservation of angular momentum cannot be fudged or bargained with – they are wrong or are stupendously ignorant of physics or they are simply outright lying.
Re: Measurement of Sea Level by the rotation of the Earth – Prof. Niel Axel Morner.
Even the notorious tidal gauges – which can be tortured to confess most anything – couldn’t come up with more than 2.6mm-3.6mm for that period to all causes – not just Greenland.
And it’s nonsense as Greenland has been melting around its edges – this due to warming oceans – which are 99.9% heated by solar activity and has absolutely nothing to do with CO2 – but the warmer oceans give off more water vapor which leads to greater precipitation – which is actually increasing the total mass of the Greenland ice cap (but yes, it is melting at its periphery).
The behavior of the Greenland ice cap is in fact conclusive proof that climate change is entirely natural – but the alarmists just simply lie and twist the facts to support their noble cause.
And yet the tide gauge at The Battery in New York City continues rising at the same rate for over 150 years while long-term tide gauges throughout the world show a steady rise for over 100 years. There is no evidence of an increasing rate from any of them. So-called “scientific” studies that do not assess all available data, those in support of the authors thesis and those against, are simply rubbish, as Feinman once said.
Q: are they measuring sea level or are they estimating ice loss and using that to project sea level? Sounds like the latter. If they are estimating ice loss by satellite soundings of ice mass, could they show us the starting value, with error bars, the current value, with error bars, and any changes in the ways and/or instrumentation those numbers were arrived at in the last three decades?
Comment: from previous such forays, my perception is the accuracy assumed of the instrument numbers is down in four and five significant decimal places, which is wildly optimistic.
That is simply not true as usual.
Sea level rise shows undetectable acceleration, so a simple extrapolation produces the best outlook for future sea-level rise. This is what IPCC AR4 did in its B1 sea level scenario, projecting 0.3 m rise for 2100. There was a huge uproar for such a conservative scenario, so IPCC upped its middle scenario for AR5 producing >0.5 m by 2100 under RCP 4.5 scenario. This is unsupported by the evidence that continues showing lack of acceleration in sea level rise. Even though, IPCC is considered very conservative in its sea level projections, as most alarmists like to project > 1 m sea level rise by 2100. Less than that is not considered scary enough.
Sea level rise continues to track the tiny effect (at best) from CO2 scenario. It was increasing before we started emitting CO2 in earnest in the 1960s and it continues to increase at a very similar rate 70 years later.
We only have 80 years to adjust for an increase of 8 inches of water on our shorelines?
We’re DOOMED !
Really. And yet both places are still covered with ice. Imagine that, alarmunistas trying to so even more hysteria in the easily fooled.
Pardon me, didn’t sea level begin rising, along with warming and at much faster rates than today, about 12,000 years ago?
Somewhere around 30,000 and 20,000 years BCE sea level was 130m below current levels. Then by 6000 years ago we were pretty much at current levels. So there was a period of about 14,000 years when sea level rose a metre a century i.e. at least 5 times faster than at present – all without any help from man made CO2. I despair at the utterly illogical assertion by the alarmists that a sea level rise one fifth as fast as it was 20,000 years ago is suddenly caused by man made CO2.
Actually, it was closer to 20,000 years ago, and sea levels have risen about 400 feet since. And with all of that, we STILL haven’t learned not to build too close to the water?
Some 8,000 years ago se levels were still so low you could have walked from England to France on dry land. Just think, if we hadn’t caused all that warming there would have been no need for the Chunnel. They could have just paved a road.
Of course about 6,000 years ago sea levels were several feet higher than today. So the levels go down a bit, and what do we do? Build too close the the water again. The stupidity of the human race is boundless!
(Reference: Climate Change in Prehistory by Burroughs, see especially page 58.)
I note that SLR does not prevent a former President and a Vice President buying multi-million dollar beachside Villas in the last few years. What do they know? I wonder if any Insurance Company refused to insure their properties?
At this rate I’ll have to buy runners with thicker soles.