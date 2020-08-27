Fed up with BBC Climate Activism? Tory MPs Table Bills to Defund the BBC

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
British members of Parliament Sir Christopher Chope and Peter Bone have introduced legislation to eliminate the special powers the BBC enjoys to coerce license fees out of poor people.
TORY MPS TABLE BILLS TO DECRIMINALISE NON-PAYMENT OF LICENCE FEE, PRIVATISE BBC AND MONITOR IMPARTIALITY
Looking down the legislative agenda there are three Bills coming up for a second reading in this parliamentary session which will warm the hearts of co-conspirators:
BBC Licence Fee (Civil Penalty) Bill
Public Service Broadcasters (Privatisation) Bill
British Broadcasting Corporation (Oversight) Bill
These are, at the moment, Private Members Bills – from Peter Bone and Christopher Chope – so not likely to become law unless the government takes them up. Guido reckons the decriminalisation of non-payment of the BBC licence fee is actually likely to happen.
…Read more: https://order-order.com/2020/08/26/tory-mps-table-bills-to-decriminalise-non-payment-of-licence-fee-privatise-bbc-and-monitor-impartiality/
BBC climate bias has been well documented by WUWT, including a recent nasty attempt to smear the reputation of Dr. Willie Soon. This abuse all stems from a meeting a decade ago, in which the BBC accepted advice from a secret panel of experts whose names they refused to release, which concluded that the BBC could ignore their normal charter requirement to be impartial when it comes to discussing climate change.
But trouble for the BBC has been brewing on another front.
The BBC uses license fee collection methods which in my opinion are nothing short of brutal. They enforce their special privilege to collect mandatory license fees even if you don’t watch the BBC. The BBC exercise their “implied right of access” to intrude into people’s homes without a warrant, and they demand money from people who refuse to pay on pain of criminal prosecution.
Plenty of people have released youtube videos detailing the bullying tactics allegedly used by BBC enforcers.
If the BBC are stripped of their special fee collection privileges, they will finally face a genuine test of how popular they really are; only people who actually like the BBC will have to pay their license fee.
For some reason the BBC and their supporters are very opposed to removal of the BBC’s special fee collection privileges.
Defund the BBC, the CBC in Canada, and the ABC in Oz, for a start. Government propaganda media has no place in a modern civilization, especially when it become non neutral and becomes an advocate for certain interest groups. It does damage in the long run, at least during peace time.
As well PBS and NPR in the U.S.
Add SBS too in Aus.
What? The bullies don’t like being bullied?
It’s not just the BBC with their own agenda
I was watching ITV news the other night. After an item about BLM, the newsreader made a personal comment and about the story.
No problems with him having an opinion, but he’s there to readthe news in an impartial manner not express his opinions
Journalism is dead
That would be NPR in the USA?
When I was just north of Toronto (1990) I watched this channel from Boston that survived on subscriptions. It was excellent.
In NZ they used to have the same TV licensing laws. Anyway a few years before it was abandoned they accused me of not paying it when I had and I never got another demand after that occasion. Bloody idiots.
I was in NZ at the time and had to give my address and contact details, in store, when I bought a new TV. There was a case against the TV fee IIRC because they proved the fee was a tax and that fee had GST applied. It is (Was?) illegal to put a tax on a tax in NZ so it was abolished.
We had recently cancelled the BBC tax and very predictably, now we are getting hammered with snail mail telling us to pay. Very soon, someone will show up by our doorstep and request to have a look around the house to see whether we are using a TV anyway… It will be good fun 🙂
Some 10 or 20 years ago, they ran an Orwellian ad campaign stating that they had a complete list of every property in the country, where they knew exactly for which addresses they receive money and for which they don’t and that they would go after every address for which they do not.
Be careful, I’m not advocating anyone break the law, especially when it comes to defying the laws protecting the BBC. They might forcibly sell your house to recover the TV licensing debt or something.
I lived in England for 11 years (and recently returned, but thats another story) and have never paid the TV license, due to never watching broadcast TV. I had loads of threatening letters, but no one ever turned up. At least not while I was there.
They also demand that retailers collect names and addresses from retailers of people who buy TVs from them, so they probably do mostly know who has a set.
Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming-Climate Change is completely Mann-made(up).
The **ONLY** way to stop the alarmist Climate Scam coming out of rent-seeking pseudoscience academics at this point is to defund it. Completely. Send them packing.
In the UK that also includes the BBC.
Dr Lindzen’s recommendation to defund climate science grants from the NSF by 90% here in the US would be a good start too. Start with the modeling community and their Cargo Cult models. Observational platform funding and studies should continue. The modeling junk though has to stop.
Something has changed:
when I lived in Scotland in the 90s, there was no license fee for radio only. This was based on the notion that radio was essential in case of authorities needed to reach the general population. For example in case of chemical accident.
Same issue in Sweden, where the government from January 2020 changed the law, so that license fee is now collected mandatory via the tax return. Apparently too many here in Sweden were not impressed with the content of national radio and TV here. Personally I have not seen Swedish TV the last ten years I have lived in Sweden, as I am tired of listening to how the polar bears are almost extinct at every commercial, every 20 minutes.
This is nothing to do with climate: it is right wing political activism against an independent and largely unbiased source of accurate news and information.
The BBC don’t support the climate skeptic view because it has no basis in fact.
(The UK govt including its PM personally support UK ambitions for net zero by 2050 etc)
griff,
You obviously cannot use critical thought to sort Fact from unsubstantiated Claim. Or Science from Pseudo-science. Or untestable conjecture from testable hypothesis.
Your Science 101 grade: F-
Cheers.
Dr O’Bryan
Griff, you really have got it bad haven’t you?
The BBC manage to push ‘Climate Change’ at every opportunity even in some dramas where it’s totally irrelevant. The BBC is an organisation of climate activists and lefties. Furthermore the skeptic view is based on facts not in crappy models.
Brilliant Friday Funny Griff!
Always good to start the day by having a big laugh at breakfast time.
Largely unbiased, except for weapons of mass destruction, predicting the fall ofWTC 7 and pretty much anything to do with Russia and China. Not that any of these were that important. Griff thanks, you made me laugh out loud 🙂
Independent? How the hell is the BBC independent??
If it’s truly independent it could charge for ads, subscriptions, etc., put out its content and let people decide whether or not to pay, rather than extort money from people regardless of whether or not they watch it. If it’s a great as you think it is it will have no problems, right?
Griff, irrespective of whether you believe in AGW or not, we are forced to pay for a service many do not need or want – I am sure you would not be happy to pay for Sky Sports if you didn’t watch it.
If the BBC is that good, people will be only too eager to pay a subscription wouldn’t they?
Griff many of us regard the BBC as a green propaganda outlet, so we see it as a good thing when their coercive funding model is threatened.
What they did to Willie Soon is particularly unconscionable in my opinion, they tried to paint him as a big oil shill, spent an entire episode smearing his reputation, then even though they admitted they had received a response from him to their accusations, they did not present that response.
IMO that is just state sponsored bullying. The sooner it is brought to an end, the better.
“it has no basis in fact.”
You have it bass-over apex.. It is the climate change FARCE that has no facts to back it up.
STILL waiting for you to produce some empirical evidence that atmospheric CO2 causes warming.
You remain EMPTY.
Above that, you refuse to admit that the current global temperature is only just a degree or so above the COLDEST period in 10,000 years.
You are a CLIMATE CHANGE DENIER, griff. !!
BBC is also a pack of climate LIARS and are constantly producing FAKE climate news..
They should be defunded.
Let those gullible drones, like YOU, that want to pay for the trite erroneous garbage they put out, pay for it.
The advent of streaming technology is finishing the BBC. Their charter demands licence for live broadcast. But more and more people are getting smart tv’s and mostly using streaming services like Netflix and Amazon prime. They are noticing that these are superior quality because they are 4k. The BBC understand this, which is why the outgoing director general (doesn’t that sound Orwellian!) is asking the government to impose a mandatory BBC tax on every household even if they don’t have a tv. As more and more people legally move away from the existing model and cancel their licences, their income will shrivel.
Possibly time to show my ignorance but i think it was the hydra that had many heads. Maybe this could be the first step to defeating the hydra by cutting of one of its heads then start on the rest.
End the BBCs ability to collect Danegeld from the TV watching population. Good.
Privatize their operations, taking away their ability to collect Danegeld from the British taxpayer. Good.
Monitoring their “impartiality.” Bad. As a private concern, they can be just as impartial as they feel like. And go broke when nobody consumes their propaganda.
The BBC should fund themselves through a subscription service. Through cable tv or internet just like everyone does.
“This is nothing to do with climate: it is right wing political activism against an independent and largely unbiased source of accurate news and information.”
In which case what’s the problem with letting the people decide, you remember……. power to the people comrade.
If the people want to pay to watch then let them, they could have a BBC box on subscription, and then those that don’t can be left alone instead of being harassed and threatened with fines and imprisonment by the BBC’s brown shirts.
The conservatives want to offer people freedom to make a choice, you lefties want the “Duma” to impose a viewing tax on your corrupt lefty media channels including forcing pensioners to cough up their part of Gary Lineker’s million pound salary.
Poor Gary.
+97
Who’s Gary Lineker?
The PPC is quite entertaining to watch – if one considers the futility of shouting at the TV set entertainment.
Their news output is pathetic and ‘Climate Change’ being repeated so often might damage one’s loudspeakers by repetition.
It was the ‘serious’ channel (BBC2 at least) but that was so long ago now.
De-fund it and fold it.
“British members of Parliament Sir Christopher Chope and Peter Bone have introduced legislation to eliminate the special powers the BBC enjoys to coerce license fees out of poor people.”
The BBC does no such thing these days. It does however employ private “debt collecting agents” that seem to think they are above the law. They do not have the right of entry to your home. They do not have the power to force you to plug in a TV to a power outlet and turn it on in your home. Calling the police is pointless until something criminal happens.