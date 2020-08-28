Claim: Ocean acidification causing coral ‘osteoporosis’ on iconic reefs

WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION
Scientists have long suspected that ocean acidification is affecting corals’ ability to build their skeletons, but it has been challenging to isolate its effect from that of simultaneous warming ocean temperatures, which also influence coral growth. New research from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) reveals the distinct impact that ocean acidification is having on coral growth on some of the world’s iconic reefs.
In a paper published Aug. 27, 2020, in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, researchers show a significant reduction in the density of coral skeleton along much of the Great Barrier Reef–the world’s largest coral reef system–and also on two reefs in the South China Sea, which they attribute largely to the increasing acidity of the waters surrounding these reefs since 1950.
“This is the first unambiguous detection and attribution of ocean acidification’s impact on coral growth,” says lead author and WHOI scientist Weifu Guo. “Our study presents strong evidence that 20th century ocean acidification, exacerbated by reef biogeochemical processes, had measurable effects on the growth of a keystone reef-building coral species across the Great Barrier Reef and in the South China Sea. These effects will likely accelerate as ocean acidification progresses over the next several decades.”
Roughly a third of global carbon dioxide emissions are absorbed by the ocean, causing an average 0.1 unit decline in seawater pH since the pre-industrial era. This phenomenon, known as ocean acidification, has led to a 20 percent decrease in the concentration of carbonate ions in seawater. Animals that rely on calcium carbonate to create their skeletons, such as corals, are at risk as ocean pH continues to decline. Ocean acidification targets the density of the skeleton, silently whittling away at the coral’s strength, much like osteoporosis weakens bones in humans.
“The corals aren’t able to tell us what they’re feeling, but we can see it in their skeletons,” said Anne Cohen, a WHOI scientist and co-author of the study. “The problem is that corals really need the strength they get from their density, because that’s what keeps reefs from breaking apart. The compounding effects of temperature, local stressors, and now ocean acidification will be devastating for many reefs.”
In their investigation, Guo and his co-authors examined published data collected from the skeletons of Porites corals–a long-living, dome-shaped species found across the Indo-Pacific– combined with new three-dimensional CT scan images of Porites from reefs in the central Pacific Ocean. Using these skeletal archives, which date back to 1871, 1901, and 1978, respectively, the researchers established the corals’ annual growth and density. They plugged this information, as well as historical temperature and seawater chemistry data from each reef, into a model to predict the corals’ response to constant and changing environmental conditions.
The authors found that ocean acidification caused a significant decline in Porites skeletal density in the Great Barrier Reef (13 percent) and the South China Sea (7 percent), starting around 1950. Conversely, they found no impact of ocean acidification on the same types of corals in the Phoenix Islands and central Pacific, where the protected reefs are not as impacted by pollution, overfishing, runoff from land.
While carbon dioxide emissions are the largest driver of ocean acidification on a global scale, the authors point out that sewage and runoff from land can exacerbate the effect, causing even further reductions of seawater pH on nearby reefs. The authors attribute the declining skeletal density of corals on the Great Barrier Reef and South China Sea to the combined effects of ocean acidification and runoff. Conversely, reefs in marine protected areas of the central Pacific have so far been shielded from these impacts.
“This method really opens a new way to determine the impact of ocean acidification on reefs around the world,” said Guo. “Then we can focus on the reef systems where we can potentially mitigate the local impacts and protect the reef.”
Co-authors of the paper include Rohit Bokade (Northeastern University), Nathaniel Mollica (MIT-WHOI joint program), and Muriel Leung (University of Pennsylvania), as well as Russell Brainard of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and formerly at the Coral Reef Ecosystem Division of the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center.
###
Funding for this research was provided by the National Science Foundation, the Tiffany & Co. Foundation, the Robertson Foundation, the Atlantic Donor Advised Fund, and WHOI’s Investment in Science Fund.
The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is a private, non-profit organization on Cape Cod, Mass., dedicated to marine research, engineering, and higher education. Established in 1930 on a recommendation from the National Academy of Sciences, its primary mission is to understand the ocean and its interaction with the Earth as a whole, and to communicate a basic understanding of the ocean’s role in the changing global environment. For more information, please visit http://www.whoi.edu.
Key Takeaways
An innovative numerical model developed by researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution demonstrates the distinct impact of ocean acidification–separate from ocean warming–on coral growth.
The model shows that ocean acidification has caused a 13 percent decline in the skeletal density of Porites corals in the Great Barrier Reef, and a 7 percent decline in the South China Sea since 1950.
Pollution and land runoff can exacerbate the effects of ocean acidification, causing corals in local reefs to weaken more quickly than those located farther away from human settlements.
A global-scale investigation of coral CT scans could help to target protections for vulnerable reefs.
15 thoughts on “Claim: Ocean acidification causing coral ‘osteoporosis’ on iconic reefs”
“New research from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) reveals the distinct impact that ocean acidification is having on coral growth”
Maybe so but how was it determined that the co2 that did it came from fossil fuel emissions?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/08/14/ocean-volcanism/
See also
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/08/22/ocean-acidification/
Would like to see what Peter Ridd has to say about this!
Exactly. Also, you know it’s a scam when they resort to “acidification”.
nice overseas jolly for 4 or more people to take core samples from coral
I seem to remember that fast growing trees and plants generally don’t have the same density as slow growing ones, the key words are `fast` and `growing`
OK, someone has to say it, so I might as well be the one to point out that “ocean acidification” is actually “ocean declining alkalinity.” The ocean is not turning to acid, and never will under current or anticipated conditions. But it’s alkalinity of 8.2 has declined to about 8.1 since the beginning of industrialization, or so it is claimed. If you want to call that “acidification” – and anyone who wants to be published has to call it that – have at it. No need to cling to the niceties of science when a juicy grant is on the line.
I am sick and tired continuously freshly minted alarmist claims that turn out to be “not quite so, but…” – and the research to produce them paid by public money!
I guess I’m on the wrong side: I too would like to have a paid vacation on Palau to drill into corals or whatever.
MY ‘Key Takeaways’ …
An innovative numerical MODEL… (what brand & colour of Plasticine did they use ???)
demonstrates the distinct impact of ocean ACIDIFICATION … (when did the ocean move from alkaline to fresh pH7 to acid ???)
“Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ACCURACY of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.”
And there was me thinking that settled science says coral, chalk & limestone was caused by CO2 in ocean !! water
“The authors attribute the declining skeletal density of corals on the Great Barrier Reef and South China Sea to the combined effects of ocean acidification and runoff. Conversely, reefs in marine protected areas of the central Pacific have so far been shielded from these impacts.”
So where there’s no run-off, there’s no problem. But where there is run-off, the problem is due to ocean acidification as well.
So the solution to the effects of ocean acidification is simply to stop run-off apparently.
Any other global problems you’d like me to solve while I’m here?
Also may I have a free trip to Pulau please?
“They plugged this information, as well as historical temperature and seawater chemistry data from each reef, into a model to predict the corals’ response to constant and changing environmental conditions.”
A model?
No “scientist” says a declining ph number, still in the alkaline range, is acidification. Measuring a decrease in density of corals almost certainly actually means that their growth-rate has accelerated and they are getting bigger/faster. This is political science from one of the usual suspects.
I suspect they are looking at problems from land run-off, not a tiny 130 ppm CO2 increase.
They should try 95,000 ppm of CO2 in seawater from volcanic vents, acidifying it to a pH of ~ 6.0 and still the coral thrives:
https://notrickszone.com/2020/03/30/new-study-coral-reefs-thrive-near-acidic-waters-ph-6-0-where-seafloor-vents-emit-up-to-95000-ppm-co2/
Ocean “acidification” is a confected non issue.
According to the last Australian State of the Climate Report, “ acidification” in the Oceans around the Australian continent has seen Ph reduce over the last century from 8.18 to 8.08.
The IPCC figure notes a decline worldwide in Ph from ~8.2 to ~ 8.1 since pre- industrial times.
The world oceans have been alkaline since the late Precambrian, about 750 million years ago when the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere was up to 20 times higher than now.( Kump et al 2000).
Since the Precambrian, CO2 has been progressively removed from the atmosphere via inorganic and organic carbonate sediment deposition mostly in marine environments.
These geological, geochemical and biological processes continue today in an ocean that is heavily buffered by water rock and water sediment reactions.
In effect it is difficult to permanently change the ocean Ph by adding acids (including the mildly acidic H2CO3) or bases because any increase or decrease in the number of hydrogen ions is first compensated for by reactions with other minerals present, for example clay minerals.
Although the boron isotope analysis is controversial, as long ago as the middle Eocene, some 45 million years ago, the Ph range in shallow water is estimated to have been similar to today, at 8.33 to 7.91.( Holland H.D. “The Chemical Evolution of the Atmosphere and Oceans” 1984.)
I am indebted to the late Professor Robert Carter for this summary.
“WHOI SCIENTIST ANNE COHEN (LEFT) AND MIT-WHOI JOINT PROGRAM STUDENT NATHAN MOLLICA EXTRACT CORE SAMPLES FROM A GIANT PORITES CORAL IN RISONG BAY, PALAU.”
Maybe they should first take core samples of themselves to see how well the process works.
(Just venting with a smile.)
Stay safe and healthy, everybody.
Bob
“The authors found that ocean acidification caused a significant decline in Porites skeletal density in the Great Barrier Reef (13 percent) and the South China Sea (7 percent), starting around 1950. Conversely, they found no impact of ocean acidification on the same types of corals in the Phoenix Islands and central Pacific, where the protected reefs are not as impacted by pollution, overfishing, runoff from land.”
So ocean “acidification” (sic) only occurs where there is overfishing, pollution, or runoff. Carbon dioxide is such a clever molecule, and knows where to dissolve in coral reefs.
1. There is no such thing as ocean “acidification”. The concepts reflect a lower than moderate knowledge of chemistry.
2. Averages of pH are used.
!!!!!!!!
Do the authors know what is pH? Have they the slightest idea of what is an average of logarithms?