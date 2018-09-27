The BBC formally bans climate skeptics

The BBC has told staff they no longer need to invite climate-change skeptics on to its program.

It instructs staff:

“Be aware of ‘false balance’: as climate change is accepted as happening, you do not need a ‘denier’ to balance the debate.” “There may be occasions to hear from a denier” but only “with appropriate challenge from a knowledgeable interviewer”.

BBC journalists “need to be aware of the guest’s viewpoint and how to challenge it effectively.”

“To achieve impartiality you do not need to include outright deniers of climate change in BBC coverage.”

A section of the new policy entitled ‘What’s the BBC’s position’ asserts that “man-made climate change exists.”

So much for the myth of ‘balanced news.’

https://www.thegwpf.com/bbc-freezes-out-climate-sceptics/

Thanks to Jimmy Walter for this link

“This BBC memo puts in writing what most people have known for the past ten years, which is that anyone sceptical of climate alarmism isn’t allowed on the BBC.” — Benny Peiser

