The BBC has told staff they no longer need to invite climate-change skeptics on to its program.
It instructs staff:
“Be aware of ‘false balance’: as climate change is accepted as happening, you do not need a ‘denier’ to balance the debate.”
“There may be occasions to hear from a denier” but only “with appropriate challenge from a knowledgeable interviewer”.
BBC journalists “need to be aware of the guest’s viewpoint and how to challenge it effectively.”
“To achieve impartiality you do not need to include outright deniers of climate change in BBC coverage.”
A section of the new policy entitled ‘What’s the BBC’s position’ asserts that “man-made climate change exists.”
So much for the myth of ‘balanced news.’
https://www.thegwpf.com/bbc-freezes-out-climate-sceptics/
Thanks to Jimmy Walter for this link
“This BBC memo puts in writing what most people have known for the past ten years, which is that anyone sceptical of climate alarmism isn’t allowed on the BBC.” — Benny Peiser
16 thoughts on “The BBC formally bans climate skeptics”
I think what we are seeing here is the transition from the newspaper/TV information model to the internet information model in which these entities have become dinosaurs frustrated with their lost information monopoly.
Bwahahahaha
History ?
Banned !!!!!!
And you can be sent to prison if you don’t have a TV licence.
The £120 fee annual pays for this crude, state propaganda.
State run media organs are only propaganda outlets anyway. The BBC is irrelevant. The Australian ABC is also the same.
NRK is the same. In a recent climate debate program on why the summer was so hot in Norway, the did not invite the climate realists although they mentioned us. The program leader Mr Torp, bluntly concluded that it was man-made climate change that was to blame. There is no longer any doubt…. (NRK = Norsk Rikskringkasting, Norwegian National Broadcasting, who is run on taxpayer’s money…)
This is every where all over the world .
The world population is being brainwashed but thanks to WUWT there is at least some balance .
Keep it up Anthony .
Consensus = censorship. What type of message is the BBC sending out by doing this? Dictatorship on knowledge?
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/sep/27/propaganda-of-privilege-how-labour-went-to-war-with-the-media
American readers may not know who McClusky is and what the Morning Star that he was carrying is.
McClusky is the head of the biggest union in the UK, the Unite union with around 1.5 million members.
The Morning Star is the successor to the Daily Worker, which was the UK Communist Party paper before the British Communist parties withered and died. Yes, there were several of them, maybe still are. DW was always said to have been funded by the Soviets, but I do not know whether there was ever any hard evidence for that.
It certainly followed the Soviet party line. Now that there is no Soviet party line to follow, it simply follows the Russian line.
Consensus = censorship, e.g. gagging / ignoring. What type of message is the BBC sending out?
We humble Brits have known this for a long, long time! I recall the last review of the BBC done under the Conservative government, undertaken by an apparently neutral reviewer, around 20+ years ago, that the BBC came out smelling of roses despite known biased programmes on display! The BBC is useless & needs privatisation asap! I signed a petition to such affect a few years ago, mysteriously it never amounted to anything, despite thousands of signatures penned! Having said that, there was some woman called Lucie Seigal (I think) & she was a regular Grauniad writer, & she would come on the BBC’s magazine prog “The One Show”, to spout her lefty garbage about how the UNIPCC has proven this & that, typically with no evidence other than simple claims! They have NEVER had anybody on to claim the opposite in defence! Every other show is spouting AGW at every opportunity, like this monring, some simplton in Wales at a nature reserve caliming that due to AGW certain birds weren’t landing near a lake at the “right” time! SHeesh!
I was asked by a TV weather presenter to contribute to his local radio slot a few years ago. I explained the significance of changing jet stream tracks as a measure of natural climate change. He asked me to return in the future to review the issue but in the meantime he lost his slot and is no longer prominent in the media.
Could there be a connection?
The tide is going out for the BBC, and they know it. This is just more evidence.
And now that Corbyn has announced plans to bankrupt us with windmills solar panels and other green nonsense guess how much Labour propaganda will now come from the Beeb.
However it would be interesting to test the BBC on the issue
” OK assuming the AGW hypothesis is all true and free from exaggeration. How effective are these green strategies ? How much CO2 mitigation really happens and at what cost ?” How much real subsidy is paid ?
So will the BBC then air the views of the Mitigation Effectiveness Denier / Skeptic?
Let us all write to the director general and ask for reassurace on this point
I have been thinking if the media like BBC in Britain and NPR in the USA could be sued for false reporting on the climate. I would want to be part of a case like that.
There is a war on the media by the left in Britain. This story covers one manifestation of it. Another story on the same war is that the MSM is proposing a tax on Google, Facebook etc to fund responsible journalism, such as that found in the Guardian.
It will be interesting to see whether this idea extends to funding the Daily Mail which is a particular object of hate on the left. Probably not, what we want to see is funding for peoples journalism, responsible journalism, and a ban on fake news.
There is no written constitution in the UK, and no guarantee of freedom of the press. Parliament is sovereign. A Corbyn government could do whatever it liked to the UK press the day after it took office.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/sep/27/propaganda-of-privilege-how-labour-went-to-war-with-the-media
American readers may not know who McClusky is and what the Morning Star that he was carrying is.
McClusky is the head of the biggest union in the UK, the Unite union with around 1.5 million members.
The Morning Star is the successor to the Daily Worker, which was the UK Communist Party paper before the British Communist parties withered and died. Yes, there were several of them, maybe still are. DW was always said to have been funded by the Soviets, but I do not know whether there was ever any hard evidence for that.
It certainly followed the Soviet party line. Now that there is no Soviet party line to follow, it simply follows the Russian line.
NRK is the same. In a recent climate debate program on why the summer was so hot in Norway, the did not invite the climate realists although they mentioned us. The program leader Mr Torp, bluntly concluded that it was man-made climate change that was to blame. There is no longer any doubt…. (NRK = Norsk Rikskringkasting, Norwegian National Broadcasting, who is run on taxpayer’s money…)