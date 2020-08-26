California Wildfires and the Lightning Siege: How Unusual Is It?

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog
California is burning and smoke has covered the northern half of the state and is spreading across the U.S. Most of the fires were started by a huge “lightning siege” that started on August 15th. How unusual was this massive lightning event? That question will be answered below.
Smoke situation this morningThe situation this morning was extraordinary. According to CALFire, more than 14,000 firefighters are dealing with 650 fires (two dozen major ones) that have burned over 1.25 million acres. There have been 7 fire-related deaths and 1400 structures lost.The “lightning siege” over the past ten days has resulted in over 13,000 lightning strikes, many of which were from high-based thunderstorms that did not provide much rain to the surface (rain evaporated on the way down!).How unusual was this large number of lightning strikes in mid-August?The answer: very unusual.When I want to get information about lightning statistics, I know where to go: Professor Robert Holzworth of UW ESS and Dr. Katrina Virts, a past associate of Dr. Holzworth who is now a NASA scientist. Dr. Holzworth runs a major lightning network (WWLLN) and a lightning expert, and Dr. Virts is the Mozart of lightning statistics.Anyway, within of hours of inquiring about the situation, Dr. Virts sent me a graph showing 3-day lightning totals going back to late 2009 (below, click to enlarge).
The event that occurred last week was the sixth highest for that period, which is impressive by itself. But there is more. It was the greatest 3-day lightning total in the entire period during the midsummer (June-August) period. So this was quite an extreme event to occur in the warm/dry California summer. One that followed an extreme warm period with a record-breaking upper-level ridge of high pressure centered over southern Nevada.An important aspect of the unusual event was the ability to tap the moisture of tropical storm and move it into central California (producing the thunderstorms). This is illustrated by the map below, which shows moisture around 10,000 ft (700 hPa pressure level) for 5 AM on August 17th. The moisture levels getting into California were as much as 4-5 standard deviations from the normal. Trust me…this is very, very unusual. Like never happening before on that date.
Sometimes the atmosphere rolls the meteorological dice and gets two sixes. And, of course, the slow warming of the atmosphere from increasing greenhouse gases, the spread of invasive, flammable grasses, and the huge influx of people into rural areas make things that much worse.On the other hand, there is very little smoke over Washington State and things look favorable over the next week. I am becoming increasingly confident that Washington is going to dodge the wildfire bullet this summer.
18 thoughts on “California Wildfires and the Lightning Siege: How Unusual Is It?”
Where does one go to school to become a “Mozart of lightening statistics”?
Where did Mozart go to school to become the world’s greatest composer?
When your period of record is only 11 years, it is pretty easy to set a record.
” And, of course, the slow warming of the atmosphere from increasing greenhouse gases, the spread of invasive, flammable grasses, and the huge influx of people into rural areas make things that much worse.”
Lets dissect that shall we?
“And of course” implies that what follows is common knowledge and truth OR it may imply the opposite: sarcasm depending upon the audience and speaker. Given the audience is a newspaper and speaker needs more money, I’ll say the former in this case.
the slow warming of the atmosphere due to increased greenhouse gasses……taken on it’s own it makes sense only to those that believe we live under a dome called the firmament.
Invasive flammable grasses: all grass is flammable if it’s dry enough. What does invasive have to do with it? Implication that native grasses are not flammable when reduced to tinder dryness?
Huge influx of people into rural areas: Ah and there it is folks! The crux of the problem: PEOPLE.
IF people were not around to increase atmospheric gasses, introduce flammable grass where there was inflammable grass before or have the audacity to build a home in a beautiful place, there would be no problem with lightening strikes and wildfires.
Again, what a stupid statement to make. All 3 imply that humans are the reason for the lightening cluster strikes.
“And, of course, the slow warming of the atmosphere from increasing greenhouse gases, ”
No gas at any concentration can warm the atmosphere. It’s a non-starter. CO2’s IR radiation emission peak is at -80 deg C, so it is always trying to bring the temperature of the atmosphere down, not up. It is basic thermodynamics.
The upper tropical troposphere is about -17 deg C and the surface at 15 deg C. The best CO2 could do is emit IR at -17 deg C and, in fact, it is only -80 deg C. Nothing on earth is colder than that and thus the CO2 IR will be reflected, as those energy levels are full at the surface, and lost to space.
Thank you Cliff Mass
Is the fire situation also unusual?
Here is some data Paul Homewood found
https://wp.me/pTN8Y-49d
In March 1980 I was in Tunisia on field trip based at the college in Sousse. I vividly remember an early evening thunderstorm that drifted south over the plain of Kairouan. The descending rain never reached the ground and the lightening bolts made huge spectacular U-shapes above us as they followed the virga down into the dry air before tuning back up into an adjacent cloud.
A good 90% of lightning is horizontal and at altitude, largely only visible from space. Clouds lose electrons to falling water and gain different amounts of positive charge. Two clouds with different positive charges will generate lightning between them.
Earth’s surface is leaking negative charge constantly back to altitude, which lightning being simply a violent means of moving it quickly.
“Two clouds with different positive charges will generate lightning between them”
Thanks Charles,
That makes sense. Coming from rain soaked Blighty, my first trip to Africa provided me with a new perspective. Being able to see a lightning storm in dry air from below with a 5,000 plus foot cloud base (estimated from the Jebels to the north) was a memorable experience.
Yeah, your post was in moderation when I posted below. The horizontal bolts looked like they were miles in length. The bolts that were hitting the ground made a lot more noise. I’m guessing that’s a well-understood phenomenon?
So absolutely nothing to do with the wavy jetstream then.
And then there is this.
https://www.thegwpf.com/nasa-area-burned-by-global-wildfires-dropped-by-25-since-2003-3/
Well if we are going in for personal recollections the worst thunderstorm I ever experienced was in the early 1950s when a storm rolled in from the English Channel and parked itself over the coastal town I lived in. For the next several hours there was a continuous, unrelenting, display of spectacular multi-coloured lightning, which was deafening on top of all the other features. Haven’t seen anything like it again. Doubtless needs a revision to a category mild breeze to match today’s narrative.
Yeah, I was in this first one in the early morning, I had made a commitment to a colleague to deal with an experiment he was running at the lab (that’s my excuse anyway, it’s better than admitting idiocy – a theory proposed by my girlfriend) and, as I was driving East across the San Francisco Bay Bridge, I was looking at huge bolts, some going horizontal, cloud to cloud, and some going vertical, cloud to land. Never seen that before.
OK, what was the key element in the composite circumstances that produced lightening-strike fires in central Kalifornia? The stalled high pressure over southern Nevada. These events are sometimes called “heat domes”, and they heat/dry everything up. Then circulate in some moisture to form thunderstorms, fire off lightening bolts into an overheated/mismanaged environment, and get a lot of fires. Which of these elements can people control? The mismanagement part. Hello?
Mike Shellenberger on Twitter: “Area burned in California has declined over 80% since Europeans arrived.”
Prehistoric annual average acres burned: 4,447,897. 2010-2019 average acres burned: 775,325.
https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1297954406202187777/photo/1
God is trying to tell Californians something. But, like Pharaoh their hearts are hardened and they will not listen.
Here is the way it should be:
“Jonah began to go into the city, going a day’s journey. And he cried, “Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown!”
And the people of Nineveh believed God; they proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest of them to the least of them.
Then tidings reached the king of Nineveh, and he arose from his throne, removed his robe, and covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in ashes. And he made proclamation and published it through Nineveh:
“By the decree of the king and his nobles: Let neither man nor beast, herd nor flock, taste anything; let them not feed, or drink water, but let man and beast be covered with sackcloth, and let them cry mightily to God; yea, let every one turn from his evil way and from the violence which is in his hands.Who knows, God may yet repent and turn from his fierce anger, so that we perish not?”
When God saw what they did, how they turned from their evil way, God repented of the evil which he had said he would do to them; and he did not do it.
Jonah 3:4-10
Right then, someone needs to tell Nancy Pelosi to go live in a homeless camp for a few days. I’ll drive her there.