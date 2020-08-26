EU subsidies benefit big farms while underfunding greener and poorer plots – new research

Murray Scown, Utrecht University; Kimberly Nicholas, Lund University, and Mark Brady, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
The Common Agricultural Policy, or CAP, is the European Union’s largest budget item. For the €60 billion (£53.9 billion) a year it pays in subsidies, the CAP is expected to support farmer incomes, ensure a supply of quality food, protect biodiversity, tackle climate change and encourage young people into farming.
It’s hard to tell if the EU is succeeding in these aims because of a lack of transparency, complex reporting, and insufficient monitoring. But the success of the European Green Deal and a green recovery from COVID-19 depend on these subsidies being well spent.
In our new study, we found that the CAP isn’t living up to its promises.
Where subsidies really go
We carefully analysed how agricultural subsidies flow down from EU bureaucracy to the local level. We connected these payments to their intended CAP goal – such as improving biodiversity or creating new opportunities for young farmers – and compared where they ultimately go.
Our analysis showed that at least €24 billion a year goes to support incomes in the richest farming regions of the EU with the fewest farm jobs. Meanwhile, the poorest regions with the most farm jobs are left behind. These essentially unnecessary welfare payments would more than cover the €20 billion a year needed to meet the EU’s biodiversity strategy, or could be better spent on other goals in regions of greatest need.
Our results show that current spending is exacerbating, rather than reducing income inequality among farmers, because income payments are simply based on the area of land farmers manage, not their needs. The larger the farm, the higher their income support.
The way these payments are allocated requires no proof of environmental benefits – everyone gets the same payment for each hectare of land. As a result, the very premise on which the majority of CAP support is paid is gravely flawed.
In what was perhaps most surprising, we also found that substantial payments intended to support rural development are actually made to urban areas.
EU farm income compared to greenhouse gas emissions
Not only does the CAP fail to support the incomes of farmers most in need, our study showed it actually subsidises farming regions with the most pollution and least biodiversity-friendly farming habits. Farming regions with the highest greenhouse gas emissions from intensive livestock production are getting paid billions of euros each year without any obligation to reduce pollution.
In its current state, the CAP is unlikely to contribute to a green recovery from the pandemic, nor broader goals for sustainable development as the European Commission desires.
Rethinking the CAP
The details of the post-2020 CAP are now being wrangled among member states. But the proposals don’t address these major flaws, particularly because the main way in which payments are distributed remains unaltered in the new proposed CAP. These flaws could be addressed by, for example, removing area-based payments. But implementing these changes will take political will.
CAP income support should become needs-based, like other social welfare payments that are means-tested. That means recipients need to prove they need income support according to a particular criteria, considering all sources of income. Otherwise farmers should only be rewarded or compensated based on evidence of them providing public goods.
This would give farmers in regions with lots of pollution the support they need to reduce it. It would also give farmers in less fertile regions income for providing environmental services, such as protecting grasslands high in biodiversity. These changes would drastically improve the current model of payments being based on how much farmland a person owns.
How CAP subsidies actually benefit the environment must also be scrutinised. One easy way is to monitor, using satellites or crowd-sourced photographs, the extent of grassland habitats on farms, with subsidies reduced if these areas shrink or increased if the areas expand. These unplowed, sparsely grazed areas are very valuable to biodiversity, but they wouldn’t usually be protected without environmental payments.
Another option is for the CAP to finance pollution reduction – such as nitrogen in waterways or greenhouse gas emissions – and continuously measure it against a baseline.
Farmers are stewards of a large portion of the EU’s land area, and its cultural landscapes, wildlife and habitats too. The future security of Europe’s food supplies will depend on maintaining healthy soils and biodiversity.
But misspent agricultural subsidies are destroying the very environment upon which farming depends worldwide. The current CAP negotiations need to change how unevenly and unwisely this huge chunk of the EU budget is being spent to safeguard food security and the environment for future generations.
Murray Scown, Postdoctoral Researcher in Environment and Sustainability, Utrecht University; Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University, and Mark Brady, Associate Professor in Agricultural and Environmental Economics, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
3 thoughts on "EU subsidies benefit big farms while underfunding greener and poorer plots – new research"
“Green recovery from the pandemic” Ha!
Try CO2
From 55 years experience on the ‘inside’ – subsidy money does NOT benefit farmers or the environment.
It goes directly (OK, via the farmer’s bank accounts to the cronies and assorted parasites.
That is, the machinery, feed, seeds and fertiliser dealers.
2 examples.
1) 45 years ago my father bought a ‘top of the then market’ tractor. it cost £2,500 then
Annual inflation at 5% means prices double every 15 years, so that tractor should now cost £20,000
Wrong
The nearest equivalent now costs £40,000 – the difference being zero/no subsidies then to the current system we hear about here
2) In 1981 my father got a quote for an above-ground liquid-manure store.
£995 plus £95 to build/erect the thing.No subsidy
By 1991 because of tightening regulation it was up to me to actually buy one of these things.
regulations generously gave an automatic 50% grant towards the cost.
So far so good.
BUT, the identical store quoted for in 1981 had gone up in price to £10,995 plus £995 erection charge
The 50% grant had raised the price by a factor of eleven over 10 years
So you see, in the same way that rising energy prices proportionately affect The Poor, (artificially) rising farm input prices disproportionately affect the farming poor = the Little People
Over time, they go bust
So the very subsidy system these folks are railing about, making large farmers rich, is actually creating the large farmers.
Its not just in Climate, Medicine and Food Science that has gone crazy.
If sh1t like this continues we really are doomed – Good Intentions etc etc
The way these payments are allocated requires no proof of environmental benefits – everyone gets the same payment for each hectare of land. As a result, the very premise on which the majority of CAP support is paid is gravely flawed.”
The above is not correct ,land in the UK is broken up into types ie marginal land will receive a different grant under CAP than prime land, if forestry is in the holding no grant under cap, forestry is excluded, buildings within the curtilage of the farm holding eg the land they sit on are excluded from CAP.the country side police , DEFRA = England, NRW Wales, if a condition of a grant eg double fencing of hedge rows it will be checked before the grant is allowed, some of CAP rules are advisory some are subject to none compliance rules some rules that govern farming are outside cap not subject to Grant’s are are legally binding. Plus there are other Grant’s not subject to CAP.
the CAP in its present form invites farmer to do nothing with the land leave fallow and get paid for doing so,so the more land the more grant you will be paid, this encourages speculators who see a investment with little to no work after buying land with a guaranty of a yearly payment, this drives up the price of land making it near impossible for young wannabes to start a farm , smaller holdings are bought up to compliment larger holdings,
The associated farm house and buildings left to rot, or sold of with a couple of acres eg to the horsey people
In the UK CAP will stop after the transition from Brexit is over , the latest grant replacement scheme in the pipe line will encourage farmers to not farm but leave fallow,and or increase wildlife populations or just rewilding, of course this will be a choice as far as Grant’s grow but the legally binding part of agricultural rules will be increased.
The changes will directly compete with the market which the UK gove ultimately control, it will do nothing to help young farmers trying to buy into the industry, will do nothing to dissuade speculators, it’s a green slime initiative.