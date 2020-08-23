President Trump Accuses FDA “Deep State” of Delaying the Coronavirus Vaccine

Official White House Photo of President Trump

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

President Trump has levelled a grave accusation that unnamed members of the FDA are deliberately letting people die in order to influence the upcoming Presidential Election.

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

I support use of vaccines, and when travelling overseas ensure that I receive every available vaccine.

But vaccines, especially new vaccines, are not zero risk.

Obviously the risk of vaccination has to be seen in the context of catching the actual disease the vaccine provides protection against, which is usually far worse than any vaccine complications or side effects.

In our risk averse times there is an obvious temptation for bureaucrats to drag their feet over approvals, to avoid taking responsibility, as bureaucrats frequently do. But there have also been serious cases of bureaucrats who have such polarised feelings towards President Trump, they have acted against his Presidency. Leaving aside whether you personally believe such actions are justified, it cannot be denied that some elements of the US Civil Service want to bring down the President.

Are some obstructionists so extreme in their motivation that they would deliberately allow people to die? President Trump appears to think so.

This is one of those occasions when I am really glad I’m not the person who is responsible for deciding what to do about this mess.

The obvious solution to politically motivated obstructionism is to liberate private medical companies from oversight by a team of civil servants Trump no longer appears to trust. If President Trump does this, any vaccine trial deaths which could conceivably have been prevented by better oversight will be blamed on the Trump administration. But if the President truly believes that civil service malfeasance is obstructing the development of a desperately needed life saving vaccine, he may have no other option than to do what is right, regardless of the consequences for him personally.

