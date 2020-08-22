GLOBAL WARNING the movie was just nominated for SIX Alberta Film and Television Awards including BEST DIRECTOR – DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Canada is fast becoming the leading global example for what can happen when climate politics meet traditional energy industry. It has the third largest known reserves of oil and gas on the planet and could provide affordable, reliable energy to many parts of the world but it’s not. It’s not even producing enough for it’s own people. It is a country living a potentially tragic story of climate politics with important messages for people everywhere who are ready to see a new way forward.

Global Warning

Documentary : Politics and Social Issues

PG 99 min

Directed by Mathew Embry

Produced by Peter Beyak

Featuring: Catherine Abreu, Ian Clark, Patrick Moore, Gwyn Morgan, Stephen O’Neill, Ray Owl, John Perkins, Danielle Smith, Fritz Vahrenholt, Robert Watson, and others

When climate change politics have devastating social and economic impact on his hometown, internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mathew Embry goes searching for answers and discovers a divided nation living a cautionary tale of warning for the whole world.

