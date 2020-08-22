The next total solar eclipse in US may rival 2017’s Great American Eclipse

On the day after the third anniversary of Anthony and Charles’s Excellent Adventure, it’s time to remind people to prepare for the next one.

Check out the old post for photograpy.

From Accuweather

By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer

Published Aug. 21, 2018 8:20 AM

On Aug. 21, 2017, millions gathered from Oregon to South Carolina to witness the first total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States in over 30 years. Fortunately, people across the country don’t need to wait nearly as long to see another solar eclipse. The event was given the nickname of the Great American Eclipse and was the most-observed and the most-photographed solar eclipse in history. While only a small area experienced a total eclipse, much of the rest of the U.S., as well as parts of Canada and Mexico, were able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

…

People that could not travel to see last year’s total solar eclipse, and those that missed out due to cloudy weather, may want to start looking ahead to the next one that will be visible from the U.S. in just a few years.

On April 8, 2024, the moon will once again be seen passing in front of the sun in the skies over the U.S. with the path of totality stretching from Texas to Maine. Major cities that will experience a total solar eclipse include Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo and Niagara Falls, New York. Portions of Mexico and eastern Canada will also experience a total solar eclipse while nearly the rest of North America and Central America experience a partial solar eclipse. With the path of totality including so many highly-populated areas, the 2024 eclipse could surpass the 2017 and become the most-observed eclipse in history. Those hoping to see this eclipse should plan their trips well ahead of time, including booking hotels and purchasing eclipse glasses from a verified manufacturer.

Full article here.

Here’s a video Anthony captured three years ago.

HT/Yooper

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...