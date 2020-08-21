Algorithms in Ocean Chemistry: a review

By Rud Istvan,
Italian physical chemist Daniele Mazza recently sent WUWT a draft of his new ebook on seawater chemistry, seeking WUWT input. Charles asked me to review, since he knew I had previously published on ‘ocean acidification’. I have now done so, and my thinking follows. For those wanting a deep dive on ocean physical chemistry, this new ebook is a much better and more detailed explanation than I could ever hope to provide (started college intending to be a chemistry major, rapidly switched to economics with an emphasis on all forms of mathematical models, not just in economics). But it perhaps lacks nuanced secondary and tertiary ‘Jim Steele’ ocean biological perspectives. For those wanting an oversimplified laymen’s overview of those, see my essay ‘Shell Games’ in ebook Blowing Smoke, especially the paragraphs concerning Florida Bay seasonal ocean chemistry concerning ocean chemistry parts 1 and 2.
Ocean Chemistry (1)
Ocean acidification is a deliberate misnomer, since the oceans are basic and will always remain so thanks to igneous rock chemical weathering and rivers. A slight reduction in basic pH never gets close to true acid (pH<7)– although there are special small locality exceptions thanks to volcanism. The Bubble Bath off Dobu Island is the example in essay Shell Games.
Ocean pH chemistry is very complex, because the oceans are highly buffered. This obvious fact was ignored in IPCC AR4, which reached a grossly wrong (by factor >2x) ‘acidification’ conclusion. Mazza’s new ebook does a very good job of simply explaining the ocean’s buffered chemistry complexities, and thus AR4’s unforgivable basic ocean chemistry science mistakes.
Another basic physical chemistry consideration is oversaturation of seawater in respect to both the aragonite and calcite forms of CaCO3. The precipitation of these crystalline solids is the final chemical/biological outcome of seawater-dissolved CO2.
Ocean Chemistry (2)
But in the photic zone (roughly the first 100-150 meters where light can penetrate to enable photosynthesis), ocean chemistry and pH is much more driven by biology than by basic physical chemistry. Photosynthesis consumes dissolved CO2 and produces hydrocarbons, carbohydrates, and calcium carbonates like coccolithophore exoskeletons. The entire ocean food chain depends on photic zone photosynthesis, which naturally slightly raises ocean surface water pH.
And for a few hundred meters below the photic zone, biological decomposition of this ‘rain’ of photosynthetic plant matter naturally slightly lowers pH while recycling nutrient ‘fertilizer’. Which is why upwellings of this colder, nutrient rich, lower pH water produce visible phytoplankton blooms on the surface until the nutrients and dissolved CO2 are again consumed by phytoplankton, which raises the photic zone pH. For example (illustrated in my essay), along the US West Coast thanks to wind driven Eckman transport currents. Like at Netarts Bay, Oregon (see below).
Ocean Chemistry (3)
At least all shallow water (estuarine) marine organisms have evolved with this ‘pH knowledge’. The Miyagi oyster did; the Netarts Bay Whiskey Creek oyster hatchery problem arose because it is not an estuary, and was improperly not managed to mimic one. Its much ballyhooed ‘ocean acidification’ problem was warming the naturally lower pH upwelling ocean water to induce Miyagi spawn WITHOUT also increasing pH to what naturally incurs in summer estuaries where and when Miyagi oysters naturally spawn. Whiskey Creek hatchery has othing to do with CO2 emissions and ‘ocean acidification’. The gross error arguably comprises inexcusable academic misconduct (knew or should have known) from PMEL and U. Oregon.
Even more relevantly, Jim Steele has provided WUWT much biological evidence that coral polyps manage their internal calcification pH to minimize surface reef pH fluctuations. Else how could corals have survived for so many millions of years despite experiencing fluctuations in sea level and seawater pH?
This observation also explains why corals reproduce two different ways: asexually via budding, and once a year sexually via spawning. Buds carry the epigenetics of locally adapted polyp variations to repopulate a local bleached reef. Polyp spawn carry their underlying DNA to newly populate a distant reef sometime later, and then eventually develop there a new locally adapted epigenetics. Nature is amazing.
For a learning digression on epigenetics, see my 2017 essay concerning the agricultural development of Mesoamerican dry beans at Climate Etc: “ A beneficial climate change hypothesis”.
Regards to all. My cryptic review comments are meant to facilitate your own research, not to retrace my own very meandering learning journey on this topic.
Well, emphasizing that the photic zone is dominated by biology rather than aqueous chemistry, is a darned good start.
the oceans are highly buffered…..and that’s an understatement
just try to get them to understand where the carbon comes from…that really messes them up
“Jim Steele has provided WUWT much biological evidence that coral polyps manage their internal calcification pH to minimize surface reef pH fluctuations”
The polyps have what all other life has, physiological power, that allows them to control their internal pH. It is the voluntary ignorance of the many alarmists to assume that life is completely and intimately at the mercy of their surroundings. Of course, there are ranges of tolerance and ability, but life that has been around this long in the oceans surely has the potential to deal with variations in seawater pH.
Ocean pH is usually 8.2–8.4, but during a sunny day in an estuary or bay the pH can rise above 10, as photosynthesis is an alkalizing process. During the might, aerobic metabolism, which is an acidifying process, bring the pH back down.
Also, coral reefs survive by having ocean waters flow through them, more or less constantly, from which they filter food. How often are we reminded that ocean water might enter a coral reef at pH 8.4 but, after passing through the reef, has pH 8.0 or less? We should be reminded often. The many living organisms in the reef emit a wide range of organic acids that lower the pH, yet everybody is happy and healthy. That’s life!
Thanks Rud
A lot to take in here and your precis of Daniele Mazza’s work is great start.
this is the absolute largest system on Earth of Mother Nature’s biochem at her very best – great post – thank God – whoops I mean thank you to Mother Nature and then this amazing blog – for bringing truth into this area of BS factor – ocean acidification misnomer. A v. big cheers – the truth always prevails in Science – even if it takes centuries until they can’t possibly lie anymore – once the mob turn – that’ll it be it for all those making a dodgy living out of this absolute unsubstantiated and completely lacking in evidence null and void hypothesis – and really calling it a hypothesis is an insult to the scientific method process – since there’s zero evidence to support their dodgy predictions and the CO2 one is completely non-falsifiable –
all due to the advent of computer modelling – otherwise this would never have happened again in the history of science – who would’ve thought in the 20th and now 21st century that application to the scientific method would go out the window completely – Not Lavoisier or any other of those great scientists whom worked so hard to ensure that application to the scientific method was the only way to go to keep science away from the charlatans – they’ll be turning over in their graves