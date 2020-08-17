COVID-19: Is there an opportunity in the crisis? Jane M. Orient, M.D. Charles Rotter / 1 hour ago August 17, 2020 DDP 38th Annual Meeting August 16, 2020, Las Vegas, NV Definitely worth a watch. Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “COVID-19: Is there an opportunity in the crisis? Jane M. Orient, M.D.”
there is an opportunity. to get rid of it once and for all. 640 German and Spanish doctors press conference: Covid-19 is a global scam with fake evidence
Early treatment with hydroxychloroquine: a country-based analysis
Covid Analysis, August 5, 2020 (updated August 16, 2020) See HCQTrail.com
For Papers on impact of Hydroxychloroquine See C19Study.com
“Global HCQ studies. PrEP, PEP, and early treatment studies show high effectiveness, while late treatment shows mixed results.” Benefits: Pre PrEP 100% PEP 100% Early 100% Late 60% All 73%.
HCQ benefit in 53 of 73 studies (42 peer reviewed). https://c19study.com/
PS Dr. Simone Gold @drsimonegold was just blocked by Twitter censors for sharing this “dangerous” information.
