Rolling Blackouts in California? Who could have guessed?

Residents asked to reduce power during the California heat wave
Recommendations on how to cut back on power usage during Flex Alert
The blistering heat wave is expected to tax the state’s power grid. A Flex Alert has been issued for Friday that asks Californians to reduce power usage from 3 to 10 p.m. KTVU’s Jana Katsuyama with tips on how to cut back
MARTINEZ, Calif. – A blistering heat wave over the next several days is prompting the California Independent System Operator to issue a Flex Alert for Friday, which means residents are being asked to reduce power usage from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
California is expected to have record-breaking heat, up to 10-20 degrees above normal in some areas.
At La Tapatia restaurant in Martinez, they like heat in the food but not so much in the kitchen.
“It’s difficult. I tell you the guys in the kitchen they should be awarded special hazard pay, cause it gets very warm in the kitchen,” said Ernesto Guerrero, the restaurant owner.
Guerrero, the restaurant owner, had a small air-conditioning unit installed Thursday. He says without indoor dining, they are able to save on cooling, but it’s hard for restaurants to conserve much more during dinner hour.
“We ventilate the place prior to opening up. We turn on the air conditioners last, because not only do we want to conserve energy but it’s also costly. Stoves and refrigeration we can’t do much about,” said Guerrero.
The main concern is people running air conditioners longer will put a strain on the power grid. Power supplies also could be even tighter, as cloud cover is expected to cause a drop in solar power.
[This next line is priceless, emphasis mine. HT/@MikeBastasch for calling out on Twitter]
“The cloud cover obviously reduces the solar output and so that further tightens our electricity supplies,”
said Anne Gonzales, a California ISO spokeswoman.
CAL-ISO says by federal law, they must maintain power reserves, so if demand outstrips supply, there might be outages.
11 thoughts on “Rolling Blackouts in California? Who could have guessed?”
Easy fix, just run the solar panels at night.
If the “The cloud cover obviously reduces the solar output and so that further tightens our electricity supplies,” then just think what the night brings. I guess start the A/C in the morning at 10 Am, and hope the Sun is shining until 3 Pm before the ruling blackouts start. Kalifornia is now about as corrupt and inefficient as the Philippines, where there is also a lot of rolling blackouts and corruption. And Kamala Harris was at the legal epicentre of all that legal corruption when she was elected attorney general of California in 2010, and re-elected in 2014. That is when things really started going downhill in Kail, and now to think she might be de facto POTUS. Better get out and vote…In Person.
Cloud cover reduces solar output. Who knew? Someone better tell Leif!
SNAFU
“Customary for California”
Warming up in the batters box.
Fire prevention blackouts.
So, everyone work to together to make up for bad government policy.
And remember, any volunteered effort to be deemed not be enough, could have serious consequences, for you- and certainly none for the incapable government which is kind of, obviously, on life support.
“…if demand outstrips supply, there might be outages.” Duh. Kalifornia is about to get a reality check delivered upside the head. Part of the rolling blackout might be cutting electricity feed into high tension lines when the wind blows too hard, in order to guard against arcing and sparking and resultant fires. Nuke, anyone? NO? Enjoy the return to yesteryear then.
Nuke, anyone?
Reasonably, economically, practically, reliably isolated from the environment when the sky is overcast, the wind blows out of operational range, or a flock of birds hope to avoid flying through the Green gauntlet.
This is just the tip of the green iceberg…in a few short years when Diablo Canyon Nuclear Generating Station is closed, there won’t be enough power to run a fan for the proverbial $#it to hit it.
The Cloud (i.e. server farms) requires reliable power. The clouds cause rolling, renewable power. Ostensibly, the former is embracing the latter, or perhaps just purchasing carbon indulgences… credits, with carbon and toxic supplements. This is the Age of Tragicomedy.
It always amuses me how surprised public officials are when the harsh intended consequences of their irresponsible policies comes to pass. It’s like they weren’t warned …
This is what happens when you deny truth for political reasons and the political left has made this their go to strategy and when this is too silly, they invoke systemic racism. It’s too bad that the widespread TDS infection caused by the super spreader MSM blinds so many to this obvious deception.