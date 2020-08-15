Hurricane trend detection

A new paper from Drs. Loehle and Staehling. Here is the abstract and references, i.e. the non-paywalled content.
Hurricane and major hurricane landfall counts exhibited no significant overall trend over 167 years of available data, nor did accumulated cyclone energy over the continental USA over 119 years of available data, although shorter-term trends were evident in all three datasets.
Craig Loehle & Erica Staehling
Natural Hazards (2020) Cite this article
Abstract
Because a change in the frequency (number/year) of hurricanes could be a result of climate change, we analyzed the historical record of Atlantic basin and US landfalling hurricanes, as well as US continental accumulated cyclone energy to evaluate issues related to trend detection.
Hurricane and major hurricane landfall counts exhibited no significant overall trend over 167 years of available data, nor did accumulated cyclone energy over the continental USA over 119 years of available data, although shorter-term trends were evident in all three datasets.
Given the χ2 distribution evinced by hurricane and major hurricane counts, we generated synthetic series to test the effect of segment length, demonstrating that shorter series were increasingly likely to exhibit spurious trends. Compared to synthetic data with the same mean, the historical all-storm data were more likely to exhibit short-term trends, providing some evidence for long-term persistence at timescales below 10 years.
Because this might be due to known climate modes, we examined the relationship between the Atlantic multidecadal oscillation (AMO) and hurricane frequency in light of these short-term excursions. We found that while ratios of hurricane counts with AMO phase matched expectations, statistical tests were less clear due to noise. Over a period of 167 years, we found that an upward trend of roughly 0.7/century is sufficient to be detectable with 80% confidence over the range from 1 to 21 storms/year. Storm energy data 1900–2018 over land were also analyzed.
The trend was again zero. The pattern of spurious trends for short segments was again found. Results for AMO periods were similar to count data. Atlantic basin all storms and major storms (1950–2018) did not exhibit any trend over the whole period or after 1990. Major storms 1950–1989 exhibited a significant downward trend.
All-storm basin scale storms exhibited short-term trends matching those expected from a Poisson process. A new test for Poisson series was developed based on the 95% distribution of slopes for simulated data across a range of series lengths. Because short data series are inherently likely to yield spurious trends, care is needed when interpreting hurricane trend data.
References
28 thoughts on “Hurricane trend detection”
Well… it looks like Drs. Loehle and Staehling will soon be looking for new employment opportunities.
Dr. Loehle is a proper skeptic. So he’s been fighting an uphill battle for a while.
Thanks for the article, but why would you want to copy the entire list of references from the article? It makes no sense.
Probably that like the abstract the references were not pay walled. I agree that without the context of how the references were used it wasn’t necessary to include them.
I think maybe to illustrate that more than enough money has been wasted studying the subject already, but they’ll keep looking for something that isn’t there as long as the research grants are still available.
From the boxed quote near the top of the above article: “Hurricane and major hurricane landfall counts exhibited no significant overall trend over 167 years of available data, nor did accumulated cyclone energy over the continental USA over 119 years of available data, . . .”
Now wait just one minute . . . I have it on good authority that the both the frequency of hurricanes and their cyclone energy, as measured by economic damage per hurricane, 😉 , experienced step changes upward shortly after the IPCC was founded (1988, only some 32 years ago).
How dare you! (go against the alarmist meme)
Didn’t even IPCC find no trend other than a declining one ?
Actually, the IPCC hedges it bets on this topic: “On hurricanes, climate models predict it is more likely than not – meaning that there is over a 50 per cent chance – that the number of the most intense storms will increase in certain parts of the world. Globally, however, the IPCC says it’s likely the number of tropical cyclones will ‘either decrease or remain essentially unchanged’. . . .
All in all, the IPCC report demonstrates that some types of extreme event will become more severe or intense or long lasting as the world warms. As we’ve noted before, it’s not one size fits all when it comes to extreme events. Scientists are more certain about extremes related to temperature, while finding patterns or predicting changes in small, localised climate extremes like hurricanes is harder to do.” (source: https://www.carbonbrief.org/what-the-ipcc-report-says-about-extreme-weather-events )
Caveat emptor.
But I didn’t empt it. Why am I paying?
If the frequency and intensity of hurricanes suddenly increased with the founding of the IPCC, doesn’t that mean that mean that the founding of the IPCC caused the increases? It’s so simple when you know how to do the logic.
Never worry though. Government scientists are hard at work adjusting their methodology to keep that ever critical government funding flowing with alarmism.
The Carnival Barkers at NOAA National Hurricane Center are coming to the rescue of the Climate Scam on this one. They’ve taken to slapping next hurricane name on every squall out in the Gulf or batch of clouds with a low pressure in the Atlantic that comes along.
A record breaking year we’re having so government scientists say.
Here’s a recent one from National Propaganda Radio:
“NOAA Now Predicts Up To 25 Named Storms In The Atlantic Hurricane Season”
https://www.npr.org/2020/08/06/899736652/noaa-now-predicts-up-to-25-named-storms-in-the-atlantic-hurricane-season
“The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a record start – and it will only get worse as the season’s traditional peak begins next week and will run through October. The latest estimates call for nearly twice the normal number of named storms this year.
Even before Aug. 1, nine named storms had already formed – “the most ever recorded since the satellite era began in 1966,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”
Gotta love that alarmist rhetoric from Propaganda Radio. Be scared everyone. If Corona virus lockdowns, lawless rioting, defunding police isn’t enough, let’s also hype a fake number of tropical systems in the Atlantic through October.
+42 thousand intergalactic credits
Yeah National Propaganda Radio has really become a self-parodying medium. It’s so bad that even professional parodists likely cannot produce a mock story that could be reliably identified as such from a set of randomly selected broadcasts.
The only reliable way to detect the fake story would be if the fake story failed to attack Trump within the first five seconds, or if an opposing viewpoint were allowed to be expressed without conclusively stating that the claims were lies.
On the other hand, I must admit that I have learned a lot about the heartbreaking struggles of indigenous transgendered poets and musicians threatened by repressive intolerance, made all the worse by the ravages of climate change.
joel….they are using 70 years of non-satellite data….and combining it with about 40 years of name every poof satellite data…..to get that no trend
…I’ll bet if it were like for like…there’s a strong downward trend
Didn’t they start naming lesser storms in the last 20 years? Making for more named storms per season. “Named” is meaningless.
Nice to have more confirmation, but I was under the impression that this was shown to be true a few years ago, and not only hurricanes but also fewer tropical cyclones, notably in the Bay of Bengal.
Why alarmists get away with their anti-scientific nonsense is a question that deserves a lot of study.
Tropical Storm Josephine is now in the Atlantic Ocean with 45 mph winds. Here in the Great Left Coast State of Washington we get wind gust in this range ( >40 mph ) frequently. Not a mention in the main stream media. And the darn things never get named.
I have not found an account of the “accumulated cyclone energy”, or the accumulated energy, cyclonic or not, but . . .
View this: Dust Devils in Washington State [1:14 you tube video]
Shhh! Don’t encourage them. Are they naming haboobs yet?
Have we reached peak haboobs?
Do the left and right ones get different names?
Indeed, John. I’m out on Whidbey Island. And the winds often reach higher speeds than that coming through Admiralty Inlet, and the Straits of Juan De Fuca.
wrote this yesterday
https://www.cfact.org/2020/08/15/perspective-on-recent-paper-on-hurricanes-getting-stronger/
Two things: Firstly, you posted the same off topic comment twice. Secondly, it’s “etc” not “ect”.
The western Pacific certainly isn’t seeing typhoons so far this year. I doubt no one is complaining but Al Gore.
So to sum it up. They find no evidence that “climate change” is resulting in more or less hurricanes of any category. Completely at odds with the wailing and gnashing of teeth after the record 2005 season that some claimed would be the new normal.
I wonder how those guys adjusted for the increasing ability to detect and classify the storms over that long period of time? They had to do some kind of adjustment to account for those factors. NOAA hasn’t done so for hurricanes though they have for tornadoes.