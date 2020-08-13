Aussie Government Asks the UN to Dismiss an Indigenous Climate Case

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Australian government has asked the United Nations to dismiss a climate case brought by Torres Strait islanders, on the grounds the harms they claim are a violation of their human rights have not happened yet. The Torres Strait islands are steaming hot tropical islands which sit just to the north of the Australian mainland.
Australia asks UN to dismiss Torres Strait Islanders’ claim climate change affects their human rights
Complaint argues Morrison government has failed to take adequate action on emissions or adaptation measures
Katharine Murphy Political editor @murpharoo
Fri 14 Aug 2020 03.30 AEST
The complaint, lodged just over 12 months ago, argued the Morrison government had failed to take adequate action to reduce emissions or pursue proper adaptation measures on the islands and, as a consequence, had failed fundamental human rights obligations to Torres Strait Islander people.
But the lead lawyer for the case, Sophie Marjanac, says the Coalition has rejected arguments from the islanders, telling the UN the case should be dismissed “because it concerns future risks, rather than impacts being felt now, and is therefore inadmissible”.
Marjanac said lawyers for the commonwealth had told the committee because Australia is not the main or only contributor to global warming, climate change action is not its legal responsibility under human rights law.
“The government’s lawyers also rejected arguments that climate impacts were being felt today, and that effects constituting a human rights violation are yet to be suffered”.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/aug/14/australia-asks-un-to-dismiss-torres-strait-islanders-claim-climate-change-affects-their-human-rights
The Australian lawyer’s argument is a fascinating development in climate litigation.
Up until now, the few climate court cases where activists won the case, such as the Netherlands CO2 emissions case, appear to have been because the courts treated climate model predictions as established fact, even though they concern events which have not yet happened. As far as I can tell, the Netherlands courts were able to rule in favour of climate litigants because of the climate certainty expressed by the Netherlands government and the European Union. The courts accepted the defendants own statements that climate change was a problem as evidence.
By arguing for the inadmissibility of claims based on events which have not yet happened, Australian lawyer Sophie Marjanac is attempting to restore a measure of sanity to the climate litigation legal landscape. Even if we accept IPCC science at face value, the lower bound of IPCC climate predictions to date is a climatic non event. Official climate science does not predict certain doom.
COP27, scheduled for November 2021, may be a turning point for climate litigants. If COP27 revises the lower bound of climate model predictions substantially above previous long term lower bound estimates of 1.5C / doubling of CO2, climate litigants might be able to use unwise statements by politicians affirming their absolute support for IPCC science to sue the pants off their respective governments. An upwards revision is a real possibility.
But if the lower bound estimate stays at 1.5C, it will remain very difficult for climate litigants to convince courts to treat uncertain predictions of future climate catastrophe as an established fact.
8 thoughts on “Aussie Government Asks the UN to Dismiss an Indigenous Climate Case”
“Marjanac said lawyers for the commonwealth had told the committee because Australia is not the main or only contributor to global warming, climate change action is not its legal responsibility under human rights law.”
If CO2 is the driver of global warming and climate change and Australia is not the main or only contributor then how can Australia be a net “carbon” sink? Ahhh, of course, this is climate science at work.
Tell em to bite me, but not to eat me.
Eric, you and I (and probably everyone else who visits here) has already seen the climate carpetbagger playbook performed many many times.
The sting runs like this –
conniving activists > useful academic idiots > useful media idiots > useful politician idiots > useful legal / judicial idiots > rinse & repeat idiots
Up to a point – even Obama baulked at some of the ideas advanced by climate activists. James Hansen came up with a settle and sue plan to mess up President Trump’s freedom to roll back Obama era climate policies, but at the very end of his presidency Obama did the right thing and refused.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/19/nasa-james-hansen-climate-change-is-obama-and-jerry-browns-fault/
PSMSL shows 4 tide gauges in Torres Strait. None show any perceptible increase in sea level. The longest running gauge in the strait, on Booby Island, starts in 1970 and shows a decrease in sea level.
But then, in the climate business, models do seem to trump data.
Anyone been diving up there? From satellite it looks like paradise. What’s with the islands with day names?
Re the day names, Captain Cook sailed through there mapping the islands in 1770. I think he had run out of patrons t name islands after so they were named for the days of the week that they were mapped by him
Australia isn’t causing much climate damage. China is by far worse. Why don’t they sue China? Sue the deep pockets you say. China has a far larger economy than Australia. They should sue China not Australia. This is obviously a shakedown and has nothing to do with reality.
There is a rhyme about the loss of a horseshoe nail leading to the loss of a kingdom.
The good news is that Judge Roberts is more likely to be in the majority thanks to President Trump’s appointment of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
The other tack is to point out the benefits of fossil fuels to the Torres Strait islanders. The benefits probably outweigh the harms by orders of magnitude.