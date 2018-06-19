NASA James Hansen: Climate Change is Obama and Jerry Brown’s Fault

Legendary climate activist James Hansen has cut loose at everyone over their climate failings, and has not spared politicians whom he says are “fraudulently” claiming to be taking climate action. But James Hansen’s rant sheds light on an unlikely figure who took a final opportunity to do the right thing.
Ex-Nasa scientist: 30 years on, world is failing ‘miserably’ to address climate change
…
While Donald Trump and many conservatives like to argue that climate change is a hoax, James Hansen, the 77-year-old former Nasa climate scientist, said in an interview at his home in New York that the relevant hoax today is perpetrated by those leaders claiming to be addressing the problem.
…
Hansen’s long list of culprits for this inertia are both familiar – the nefarious lobbying of the fossil fuel industry – and surprising. Jerry Brown, the progressive governor of California, and the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, are “both pretending to be solving the problem” while being unambitious and shunning low-carbon nuclear power, Hansen argues.
There is particular scorn for Barack Obama. Hansen says in a scathing upcoming book that the former president “failed miserably” on climate change and oversaw policies that were “late, ineffectual and partisan”.
Hansen even accuses Obama of passing up the opportunity to thwart Donald Trump’s destruction of US climate action, by declining to settle a lawsuit the scientist, his granddaughter and 20 other young people are waging against the government, accusing it of unconstitutionally causing peril to their living environment.
“Near the end of his administration the US said it would reduce emissions 80% by 2050,” Hansen said.
“Our lawsuit demands a reduction of 6% a year so I thought, ‘That’s close enough, let’s settle the lawsuit.’ We got through to Obama’s office but he decided against it. It was a tremendous opportunity. This was after Trump’s election, so if we’d settled it quickly the US legally wouldn’t be able to do the absurd things Trump is doing now by opening up all sorts of fossil fuel sources.”
…
For once I agree with James Hansen – if President Obama had done what James Hansen had asked, President Trump’s task of dismantling the green tangle ensnaring US enterprise would have been that much harder.
Why did President Obama hesitate? Was he secretly a climate skeptic all along, who at the final challenge couldn’t bring himself to commit the USA to economic ruin? Or was he rattled by all the accusations that he was attempting to sabotage President Trump’s term of office?
Whatever the truth, when President Trump finally manages to liberate the USA from the clutches of the green monster, amongst all the others we shall have one unlikely politician to thank – former President Obama, who in the final days of his Presidency chose not to thwart the will of the American people.
Update (EW) – h/t Dr. Willie Soon, Mann tweets in defence of Governor Jerry Brown
I admire James Hansen but his attacks on @JerryBrownGov are unfair. Brown is a hero on climate.
There are honest differences of opinion on the role of nuclear in the transition from fossil fuels (I myself am skeptical). I think Jim owes Gov an apology!https://t.co/WCXIkuEw0I
James Hansen for FBI Director!
The problem is that most of the green NGOs are vehemently anti-nuke, so if Obama went along with Hansen he would have alienated those supporters. What Obama seemed to care about was votes and contributions from greens, not actually pursuing the cause of climate change.
The problem now for nuclear is not Green resistance, but cheap natural gas. That will end some day to be sure. In the meantime, we need to restart Yucca Mtn Repository for high level nuclear waste (spent fuel). We will need it again badly one day. It would be money well spent.
And we even more need to restart Yucca Mtn while Harry Reid is still alive.
What we need to do is restart reprocessing, then there will be no need for Yucca Mtn.
The last gasp rantings of an irrational tantrum, lash out at everyone. The final stage of meltdown.
Rosanne Kardashian Climate Personality
As for Merkel: Rupert Darwall makes the point that German renewables rollout ( 50 GW solar and 65 GW of wind power ) was nothing to do with climate, nor CO2. It was purely about installing renewables. Darwall says she promoted renewables to split the left opposition against her (German Greens + Social Democrats). It worked: Merkel has been German Chancellor for 13 years. The Social Democrats are strong in the old industrial heartlands of West Germany where coal is big. Greens and middle-class SDPs hate coal. Merkel’s renewables advocacy was, essentially, a political stitch-up against her left opponents.
Like I said, follow the money or the greed streak. Merkel has it in spades.
The Left loves to be lied to.
Joel, nope, the rank and file Left is blind to the truth, always has been. That is how and why WWII started. Of course there are some useful idiots out there that believe anything they are told by Leftist leaders even if what they are told today is different than what they are told tomorrow. They believe and are told the only liars are conservative capitalists.
James Hansen’s hubris over the position he was in to “settle” a lawsuit against the US Government over reduced “emissions” is superseded only by the hubris of his claim to be a climate scientist. He is positively a climate activist; but a climate scientist, NO.
Activist Hansen is promoting the very undemocratic Sue and Settle policy when he says:
That also assumes the “settlement” is constitutional, legal, and enforceable. Such a settlement would surely have been challenged in additional Law suits. The ridiculous 9th Circuit Court out in San Francisco would probably have supported such an unconstitutional usurpation of Congressional legislative authority from a district court. But I doubt the Supreme Court, even without a Gorsuch 9th vote, would have given such a broad sign-off to an out-of-court settlement to upset standing laws and separation of powers.
The Left loves the idea of Activist Courts and an Imperial President (when that Imperial President is a Democrat of course). Laws they can never hope to get passed through Congress, they can get in effect if they can get judicial activism to work for them.
And it is not about Democracy where the People’s voice matters to the Left. For example, when California voters approved a ballot Ban on same sex marriage initiative called Prop 8 in 2008, the activists, including the Democrats in power used an activist courts to stomp on democrat outcome they didn’t approve of. And we see the same kind of authoritarian mindset in their calls in the aftermath of the Trump election to negate the Constitutional Electoral College process.
One of my political thesis today is that the Left is actively trying to neuter/negate the constitutional roles of Congress in our Republic. That is because Congress is the voice of the People, by design. If you are a Socialist loving Liberal elitist like Jimmy Hansen, then allowing the unwashed masses (the People) to have a real voice in how they are governed, well… that just doesn’t work.
Just look at the fits the left has been throwing when Trump uses executive orders to over turn executive orders.
They actually seem to believe that only their presidents are permitted to use that tactic.
I still think of the phrase, “climate change”, as a neutral, descriptive phrase referring to long-term patterns of the weather. Am I supposed to now automatically assume, when the phrase is used, that it means “climate changed attributed to humans”?
Well, I REFUSE to adopt this new “standard”. Unless its says “human caused climate change”, then I will assume that the phrase is talking about the neutral long-term change in weather patterns. I think everybody at this blog should be equally resistant to this subtle tactic to change language.
When your story is about climate change attributed to humans, then SAY THIS, whether it is in an article title or in a sentence. Otherwise, you are just aiding the lie.
Thus, when I see a title where the “human” part should be in it, but it is not, then I will consider the article even more stupid than it might have otherwise been with the more qualified descriptor.
EXAMPLE: NASA James Hansen: Climate Change is Obama and Jerry Brown’s Fault
JUDGEMENT: Really stupid, because climate change has always existed, and so it is NOT anybody’s fault.
BETTER: NASA James Hansen: Human-Caused Climate Change is Obama and Jerry Brown’s Fault
JUDGEMENT: The title describes somebody else’s stupidity and so is less stupid in its own right, thus, serves as a more appropriate descriptor of the subject, rather than as an acceptance of a premise label forced by faulty redefinition of language.
Of course, you could stick with the first example, if you want to show how really stupid alarmists have become. That is, they have dug their grave of stupidity even deeper by thinking of climate change as a human thing that requires no qualification. So, maybe I take it all back — the first example might be better, as long as you realize what you are doing. (^_^)
Robert: I commented many times on this subject. Many here are science nerds (compliment) but they are shortchanged in the wordsmith department (dig).
Instead of using ‘Climate Change’, I requested everyone use Global Warming (as I agree with Joe Bastardi). I also suggested all state either Natural Climate Change or Global Warming Climate Change.
It is frustrating – most don’t know how ingenious and devious the Alarmists were to create the use of Climate Change vs the prior use of Global Warming. It was done to con the public (the not very bright public).
I agree but you’re pissing into the wind. CC is de facto AGW. It’s a Progressive ploy to label everything to their advantage and repeat it ad nauseam until they change and own the narrative. It’s not illegal aliens, it’s immigrants. It’s not rape or wife beating, it’s religious prerogative. It’s not wealth redistribution, it’s justifiable penance.
markl
Easy start to a discussion on AGW at a party.
Alarmist: AGW is the problem with the world right now.
Sceptic: But they changed it to CC, why did they do that?
Alarmist: Same thing.
Sceptic: so AGW means man is warming the planet, right?
Alarmist: Yep, sure does.
Sceptic: So what does CC mean, it doesn’t say warming, it could be cooling, right?
Alarmist: That’s not what they mean.
Sceptic: But that’s what they say. The IPCC is the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, not IPAGW, the Intergovernmental Panel on Anthropogenic Global Warming.
Thereafter usually follows a trade of “You don’t know what you’re effing talking about”.
At that point one walks away for another beer, chuckling.
Especially effective if there’s an audience.
And, of course, easier if they start with “Climate Change is the problem with the world right now”. Because, of course, they are green liberals who must know the proper terms for everything, despite not knowing anything about the proper terms.
It is pure Orwellian double speak to redefine the term “climate change” as something that is not supposed to be happening and is caused by us humans. Let’s rewrite the English language so that the new definitions of words serve our political activist purposes. I am waiting patiently for the first edition of the New Speak dictionary to come out.
As time passes, it becomes increasingly apparent that “Nineteen-Eighty Four” has become more of an instruction manual rather than the work of fiction Orwell intended.
Birds of a feather flock together!
Jim Hansen ‘fraudulently’ asserted Anthropogenic Global Warming/Climate Change….
and Barry Obama and Jerry Brown ‘fraudulently’ asserted doing something about it….
Is this simple correlation? Or true Cause and Effect?
More “Crisis Opportunism”
The Left love The Lie. The bigger The Lie, the better.
The corrollary to that is, “the end justifies the means.”
And for the Left that “end” is Power.
They claim that they need power in order to save the world.
The reality is that they want the power so that they can transfer money from those who work to themselves in larger volumes.
Hansen confirms that the “sue-to-settle” approach was SOP, so much so that it was an “opportunity lost”. At least he’s not as mendacious as the green activists who try to deny it was ever a “thing”. To be clear, what Hansen considers as an opportunity lost is a fraud on the courts routinely used by the EPA to obtain court orders to do an end run around elected officials who do not want to lose the next election by voting for, as just one example, a carbon tax. A dem congress under Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid in 2009-10 could not get a carbon tax through, even as lame ducks. But Hansen thinks it’s ok (saving the world and all) to impose a carbon tax if it came as a settlement of a frivolous lawsuit. I don’t know if that (carbon tax) is what he proposed, but how else do you get 6% per year? I blame federal judges who let this nonsense go on for decades. So, Hansen is whining because big green had it’s scam shut down. His tears are always welcome.
Good point Paul. Such a settlement would be unconstitutional on its face. Maybe Hansen is confused as to how laws are made.
The President simply doesn’t have that kind of power. He can’t make a binding commitment to do something that isn’t within his power – no more than for example I can make a court settlement promising that my neighbor down the street won’t have loud parties at night. The executive branch can interpret law and pass administrative regulations to implement a law. (Following the procedures in the Administrative Procedures Act.) But this kind of national commitment has to be passed as law by Congress.
Except maybe in the Ninth Judicial District where (as you noted) they make up the law, I doubt any Federal District Court would hesitate to void such a settlement. And any Federal appeals court would too.
I wonder if it is possible that the Obama Administration simply considered Hansen a useful idiot?
He can’t make a binding commitment even on those things that are within his power.
Obama — African American — pro-climate action
Trump — White American — anti-pro-climate action
Trump elected president after Obama.
Trump racist, elected to office by racists.
CONCLUSION: anti-pro-climate action (i.e., AGW skepticism) is racist.
QED
/src, of course
Robert Kernodle
Didn’t Obama play the race card when he first ran?
And doesn’t that make him a racist?
And in the spirit of disclosure, I was seduced by his charm and public presence. But then I’m in the UK and didn’t really understand what a Democrat was then. And to be perfectly frank, I didn’t even think the left were left at all in the US.
I learned PDQ though.
Hansen said that battery park in New York would be under water a few years ago. It appears that the soothsayer does not have a working crystal ball.
We are also at his tipping point from 2008, Arctic Ocean will be ice free within ten years. Perhaps if you rent four icebreakers to pass thru the ice.
Obviously, we are all doomed … EMBRACE THE HORROR
He is also right that if one was serious about reducing fossil fuel usage, nuclear power is the only practical way to do so in the medium term.
Long term as well.
Okay, okay, okay. I read a good deal of the other stuff about Hansen (30th anniversary Gorebull warming), including the linked 2009 article about his idiotic prediction for the demise of New York City, and a reference to his appearance at a Senate committee hearing while sweating like a frightened piglet (because the A/C was turned off) with Gore sitting in the background somewhere, and the first thing that comes up is the same old meme: follow the money/greed streak. If no one besides me sees a pattern of behavior there, you aren’t paying attention. Whether or not it applies, but Gore was the one who profited from Miami real estate stuff, remember? Did Gore offer something involving that to Hansen? We’ll never know.
I don’t know what, IF anything, Hansen was offered by Gore to be such a stubborn fool. I can’t even tell if he believes his own ridiculous statements. But to insist now, after 30 years of New York NOT being swamped and abandoned, the seacoasts NOT being further inland on any coast at all, and the summer heat dialing back and precipitation up in many places despite his insistence otherwise, that warming is THE only direction the planet is taking – despite all evidence to the contrary – I am inclined to believe that he talked himself into this corner and will hold that position to the bitter end.
It’s unlikely that he will ever recant, or refuse to admit that he was wrong for several reasons, partly loss of professional status, partly loss of the attention he has gotten from this nonsense, partly loss of cash, and partly because he’s a butthead. If Gore was there at that Senate hearing, I would suspect some kind of collusion. Furthermore, if Hansen is responsible for corrupting original data collected, he should be publicly shamed for it.
There are people who make stupid mistakes, who say things that are completely off kilter and refuse to admit that they are wrong – EVER. There is no flexibility there, no willingness to compromise or to consider other options, and simmering underneath it all, anger that it didn’t happen the way he said it will. I’m sure he is the kind of person who, when confronted with his incorrect predictions/projections, will refuse to acknowledge them and say “It IS warming if I SAY IT IS.”
I’ve known a few people like that. They refuse to admit they might be even a tiny bit off, and they will take that “It is IF I SAY IT IS” to their graves. It is THEIR way or NOTHING. In a few words, Hansen has become the False Prophet of Doom and has become a Purveyor of nonsense. That he blames Obama now for anything at all simply compounds it.
That is a sad way to be remembered.
Ya’ do have to give Hansen credit for seeing and saying that Obama and Moonbeam are the embodiment of the Emperor who had no clothes. Fakers.
He acknowledges that Trump is doing what he said he was gonna do. He hates it, but he knows who the liars are. They are on the Left. The Left loves to be lied to, and Obama and Jerry Brown understand that and rode that to power at the ballot box.
Trump doesn’t mess around !!
“Trump administration withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/06/19/trump-administration-withdrawing-from-un-human-rights-council.html
A good start, but we need to withdraw from the entire UN.
Marcus
A similar discussion is going on in the UK with Brexit. The question of the European Court of Human Rights has raised its ugly head and of course remainers are screaming blue murder if we withdraw from it.
What I’ll never understand is, why it’s necessary for a country to be a member of a bureaucratic body of international countries before it can be trusted with human rights.
Germany and Italy didn’t have much respect for human rights in the 30’s and 40’s, nor Japan, indeed, the Americans and British (amongst others) fought a war to uphold those rights.
And the international community has the temerity to condemn us for withdrawing from an institution we defended in the first place.
Damn cheek!
No surprise, either. He toed the line with Obama and Gore. Nothing happened.
At best, he was gullible enough to go along to get along.
At worst, he fell for whatever twaddle he was told and it has backfired on him because he is no longer part of the picture, and nothing happened as he forecast would happen. Now, he looks like a nincompoop for playing the game. The real politicians like Obama, Brown, and Gore, and even Merkel are leaving him in the dust, because they got what they wanted out of him – one of The Faithful.
Someone likened the whole global warming thing to a cult, which is exactly what it is. Useful idiots abound everywhere. I see him as a casualty of his own stubborn hubris.
The other comment I have to your thoughts is a good Leo Tolstoy quote:
“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.”
― Leo Tolstoy
I think Jim Hansen may be a true believer. Which makes him more dangerous than those who are in it for personal gain.
Paul
I think someone once said, there is nothing more honest than money.
Knowing my luck it was probably Al Capone.
🙂
“That is a sad way to be remembered.”
Ex-NASA apparatchik James E. Hansen will never be remembered.
He has never said anything worthy of being remembered.
If you polled ordinary people randomly who James Hansen was or has done, I would be astonished if one person in 1000 could tell you they had ever heard of him or what he stands for.
Lawfare has worked so well for the Democrats.
We need someone to sue the Trump administration demanding that they reverse the endangerment finding as well as reverse most of the green energy subsidies.
Then we convince Trump to settle.
Apparently court settlements have the force of law, they can’t be reversed, unlike Executive Orders and they only require two parties to enact.
Heck, we can save a couple of billion a year on congressional salaries and run the entire government via court settlements.
Jim Hansen will go down in the climate change annals as one of the ultimate failures. Predictions blown. GISS falsified. Hatch Act violations ignored. It is nice to think that in his retirement he stews in impotent feeble distress as us climate skeptics slowly win.