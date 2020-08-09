German Research Institute Regrets Censorship of a Pro Science Statement

h/t Dr. Willie Soon, NoTricksZone; The German Research Foundation (DFG) has apologised for censoring a statement that science is not a religious belief system.
The statement by satirist Dieter Nuhr which caused the censorship controversy (source NoTricksZone);
Knowledge does not mean you are 100% sure, but that you have enough facts to have a reasoned opinion. But many people are offended when scientists change their mind: That is normal! Science is just THAT the opinion changes when the facts change. This is because science is not a doctrine of salvation, not a religion that proclaims absolute truths. And those who constantly shout, “Follow science!” have obviously not understood this. Science does not know everything, but it is the only reasonable knowledge base we have. That is why it is so important.
The apology from DFG;
The DFG expressly regrets having prematurely removed Dieter Nuhr’s statement from the website of the online campaign # fürdasWissen. Mr. Nuhr is a person who stands in the middle of our society and is committed to science and rational discourse. Even if his pointedness as a satirist may be irritating for some, an institution like the DFG is committed to freedom of thought on the basis of the Enlightenment. We have therefore resumed the contribution. The discussion about the article exemplifies the developments that currently characterize many public discussions about science.
A culture of debate has developed in various areas of our society in which it is often not the factual and stronger argument that counts, in which less listening and inquiries are made, but more and more often hastily judged and condemned. The common dialogue is increasingly being replaced by polarized and polarizing disputes. Especially when it comes to key issues such as climate change or the coronavirus pandemic, the really necessary discussion about scientific topics and the constructive exchange between science and society are hindered. Scientists who make their findings public and describe options for political action are increasingly the target of unobjective attacks and personal defamation. This also applies to social movements
These developments are not beneficial to society and are all the more worrying as science plays a central role in overcoming current challenges, with which it is currently strongly perceived and valued in society. For her part, she is dependent on a critical, open and constructive communication culture.
The DFG would like to use these observations as an opportunity to initiate an intensive examination of the current culture of debate around science. The DFG stands for diversity of opinion and freedom of expression as well as a differentiated culture of discussion. It will continue to do its utmost to achieve this in the future – together with other actors from science, media, politics and other areas of society at home and abroad.Source (Google Translate): https://kaltesonne.de/rolle-rueckwaerts-bei-der-deutschen-forschungsgesellschaft-nuhr-statement-wieder-online/
I applaud the DFG recognising and correcting their error, but such a statement should never have been censored.
I hope this is the start of something bigger, because something has gone very wrong with modern academia. Scientists like Peter Ridd should not be persecuted and punished for taking unfashionable positions. The penalty for speaking your mind if you are a scientist, even if you are later proven to be wrong, should not be excommunication and financial ruin.
If society continues to sanction shooting the messenger (sometimes literally) when it comes to scientists taking unfashionable positions on climate change and Covid-19, politically popular positions will never be properly challenged and reviewed.
7 thoughts on “German Research Institute Regrets Censorship of a Pro Science Statement”
The German Research Foundation (DFG), at the time that they censored Dieter Nuhr’s statement, obviously did believe that science is a religion with immutable dogma. Cases like Peter Ridd show how widespread the belief and the persecution extends. Alarmists constantly warn us to ‘follow the science’ like a religion.
They need to be lauded for their belated realization. Many paths beckon those on their way to achieving wisdom. DFG chose the right one, after a short sidestep was corrected!!!
” And those who constantly shout, “Follow science!” have obviously not understood this.
Science Magazine and AAAS is one of the greatest offenders of this. I get emails regular offering me gifts to rejoin AAAS. Their latest email to me reads: “If the current pandemic has proved anything, it’s this: We need to stand up for science more than ever.” Blah, blah, blah…
I consider these “stand up for science” calls to be in the same nature as Dieter Nuhr calls out the shouting for, “Follow science!” They come from the same mindset that really is saying, “Follow what the ‘experts’ are saying.” Oh and btw, only ‘experts’ anointed by the gatekeepers are allowed to say what that is.
And then they will send me this T-shirt (see link) as a membership renewal gift so that I can wear it like some funny-shaped pink hat, and signal my virtuous “wokeness” on science.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bqL1rigOGntTN4d_MxUcC-Payxj-moWK/view?usp=sharing
The Richard Feynman version of that AAAS T-shirt should really read,
“Now is the time to listen to
sciencethe ignorance of the experts.”
It is much more accurate written that way.
The unique and astounding thing about Christianity is forgiveness. Jesus died for our sins. Every Christian recites the Lord’s Prayer. “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive the trespasses of others.”
Even lots of Christians miss that essential cornerstone of their religion. That notwithstanding, Western civilization is built on the Christian religion and you can’t understand it without understanding Christianity. That is so far beyond the ken of the average university ‘academic’ (sic) that it sickens me.
Why the ‘sic’? The quality of scholarship in universities has slipped into the ditch, especially in the grievance studies departments. They are a lot closer to a drooling lynch mob than to being actual rigorous, thoughtful, academics.
Christianity burnt a lot of people on stakes before they came to a new position. The key lesson that climate science could learn is to look back at your history and do better.
“The penalty for speaking your mind if you are a scientist, even if you are later proven to be wrong, should not be excommunication and financial ruin.”
Much worse: in the case of Peter Ridd, he was penalized and excommunicated although proven to be right!
Even though Dr. Ridd had the support of experts, the judge took the wrong side. Hope he wins at the supreme court.
In truth, reality lies.
Are you sure you’re correct?