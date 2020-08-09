Aussie Covid-19 Response: Warrantless Home Invasion, Smashed Car Windows

h/t James Delingpole; The Australian state of Victoria has all but declared Martial Law in an effort to contain a second wave Coronavirus outbreak. But many Australians support the brutal government actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
A group calling themselves “Sovereign Citizens” is defying the crackdown;
Police single out so-called ‘sovereign citizens’ for breaking Victoria’s coronavirus mask rules
UPDATED 4 DAYS AGO
Victoria Police say they have witnessed a concerning trend in the rise of so-called “sovereign citizens” who are refusing to follow coronavirus restrictions.
Chief Commissioner Shane Patton on Tuesday raised concerns about small groups refusing police directions.
“In the last week, we’ve seen a trend, an emergence if you like, of groups of people, small groups, but nonetheless concerning groups, who classify themselves as sovereign citizens, whatever that might mean,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
“People who don’t think the law applies to them. We’ve seen them at checkpoints baiting police, not providing a name and address.
“On at least four occasions in the last week, we’ve had to smash the windows of cars and pull people out to provide details because they weren’t adhering to the Chief Health Officer guidelines, they weren’t providing their name and address.”
…Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/police-single-out-so-called-sovereign-citizens-for-breaking-victoria-s-coronavirus-mask-rules
How do Australians feel about this level of government response? Obviously some groups such as Australia’s “Sovereign Citizens”, or people who have suffered because their industry collapsed, are pretty upset about the lockdowns. Many of my older friends are totally against any form of government Covid containment measures.
There is another side to this issue. Australia came within a hair of totally eliminating local Covid infections. New Zealand is still in that happy place of very few infections. Following an initial wave of infection, Australian states like West Australia, Tasmania, Queensland and the Northern Territory managed to all but eliminate local Covid cases. They are now doing everything in their power to keep it that way, by stopping people from hotspots like Victoria crossing state borders.
So long as Australians believe there is a hope of regaining control of the current outbreaks in Victoria and New South Wales, or preventing those outbreaks from spreading, harsh lockdown enforcement measures will enjoy significant and sustained public support.
41 thoughts on “Aussie Covid-19 Response: Warrantless Home Invasion, Smashed Car Windows”
Many here Might enjoy the UK website lockdown sceptics. They published this article about Melbourne which sounds pretty much like a police state. Quite scary
https://www.aier.org/article/madness-in-melbourne/
Surely the photo has got nothing to do with the story. The photo is of Swindon UK in 2007 and is entirely unrelated to covid
https://www.3aw.com.au/what-to-expect-on-the-metropolitan-melbourne-border/
Tony, I hope the above link works.
The highway patrol bmw in the photo has number plate recognition cameras.
These are parked about 200m before checkpoints. You only get stopped if your registration is not local.
I guess I’m guilty of driving faster than I should because I know the police are busy manning road blocks.
Are most of Australia’s deaths the very old or people with comorbidity?
Yes.
This has not stopped the media from wanting to ascribe the deaths of younger people to COVID. They have been busted though. FEAR is one of the base emotions that induce humans to behave like lemmings. There has been a deliberate attempt to use what is a variant of the flu to collapse the entire system.
Yes the follow the usual profiles dominated by the elderly (190 out of the current 210 aged 60+, with must deaths in the 80’s) , with many nursing home deaths. Comorbidity information for younger victims is rarely released and rarely sought by the MSM. They do of course make a point of highlighting any younger deaths. Interestingly last year 136,000 people got the flu and nearly 300 died, but I never heard a peep in the media.
Of course. Nursing homes, too, as everywhere else.
According to WHO Australia has 21,084 cases and 295 deaths.
So, what’s the real story behind this over reaction?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic_by_country_and_territory
Flu kills 300-3,000 Australians per year. The death rate is well and truly in the normal range from seasonal influenza deaths. Do note, the social isolation has been responsible for 1,000 more suicides than usual. Deaths from unnecessary suicides( mainly younger) have dwarfed the deaths from the virus (almost entirely older.)
We should be questioning the motives behind the hysteria. Politicians, mainstream media etc. Daniel Andrews going full-on CCP style lockdowns, with stage 5 being mooted. Just what will this entail from Dictator Dan?
Good comment.
Victoria keeps very good health statistics but we will have to wait to get the results.
I suspect many ups and downs.
Example – road toll is down, but mainly due to kids not going to school during peak traffic times. The road toll for working age adults has not gone down, probably due to driving faster.
Yeah mate and if we responed lik ethe US we could have 50 or a 100 times more infections and deaths. Florida has 3 million fewer people than the whole of Australia but about 50 tims more deaths when I checked a week or so ago. Why don’t you ‘libertarian’ loons just stick to your knitting? i.e. piss off and mind your own business?
Oh and I live in Victoria so know what its actually like. We have a small fringe of liberloons getting themselves in the media and another cadre of just plain selfish arseholes who refuse to just wear a mask in public or lay off the partying. Screw the lot of them. Let them get depressed cos they can’t party like yesterday and let them top themselves, good riddance to anti social scum.
Honestly mate you libertarians are starting to look pretty much like CCP hacks, different lean but ideological imbeciles anyway.
What is the source for your claim “the social isolation has been responsible for 1,000 more suicides than usual.” ?
One story is Bill Gates. Yeah, he founded Microsoft, but of course he has other investments–such as vaccine companies. If he gets us used to this level of violence, so he can FORCE everyone to take his vaccine–twice or more, with “uncommon” (his word) side effects of 70 to100%–Bill Gates will make tens of billions of dollars. More money is intensely important to super-wealthy–that’s how they got that way.
Bill Gates, Fraudy Fauci, and many others are trying to sell you something.
Watch the legislation that is being passed in amongst the fake virus stuff it might interest you.
Without an effective vaccine, all you can do is slow down the spread – you cannot “prevent” infections to any practical measure. The faster the spread, the faster you get it all over with – BUT you have to keep the spread low enough to allow for effective health services. Talk about a game of balance.
If any Aussie states that they can prevent the disease from spreading into their territories they are dreaming. There are just too many people coming and going, anyone of which could carry the infection undetected.
The U.S. with it’s porous borders AND air travel is in much worse odds at any containment, but since it is already widespread here all we have left is to slow it down – containment isn’t even a dream.
If immunity only lasts 3 months as some have suggested, it is time for people to begin re-contracting the disease – wow would that be a problem. They likely would get much milder symptoms but they could then become a vector for the diastase once again. I personally do not buy this “short immunity” scenario but it could happen. With any luck a strong immunity will last 9 months in most people.
9 months is enough time to begin immunizing the populations. Even a 20% immunization will slow down the disease drastically (mixed with natural immunity of people who have already had the disease).
Restrictions inside Queensland have been relaxed for almost 2 months with almost zero new cases, so there is evidence an extreme lockdown can deliver. There is no way Queensland came anywhere near herd immunity.
(Robert of Texas writes) “If immunity only lasts 3 months” and I personally do not buy this “short immunity” scenario but it could happen.”
There is no end of these alarmist scenarios, is there? Isn’t it patently unlikely that a person’s T-cells would “forget” a challenging viral attack in just three months? The virus might more plausibly mutate into hard to recognize strains, I suppose, but that’s another matter. Any new new viral strains or variations might be less lethal, or maybe even that much worse if you are a pessimist. It’s just one more ‘impossible to predict’ thing to worry about, maybe.
Another story I’ve come across lately is that even mild cases of CoVID can cause permanent heart damage! Now there is no particular reason to believe that one, either. What I think is happening is that some people are just correlating comorbidities and assuming that CoVID is the cause of whatever else is going on? Correlation is assumed to be causation — it’s the same old excuse for alarmism — Every. Doggoned. Confabulated. Time.
“a 20% immunization will slow down the disease drastically (mixed with natural immunity of people who have already had the disease)”
Nobody ever mentions this, but couldn’t there also be “natural immunity” of some people with strong immune systems, as well as carryover immunity from previous exposure to similar viruses? Both would work in favor of attaining herd immunity sooner.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/08/06/study-common-colds-train-the-immune-system-to-fight-covid-19/
Also note that the all-causes death rate for the USA is only 10% above the average for the three previous years since the start of February. And if you remove the figures reflecting the botched policies of New York City, it’s even closer to the average. See the state by state data in Table 2 at https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
I agree, there is no way of knowing for sure why Australia got off lightly, or why this seems to be going wrong right now in Victoria.
I suspect relatively low population density + humid weather may have played a role. But I’m not discounting the hard lockdowns as a factor.
Australians have no rights as they are known in the States. We don’t have freedom of speech or similar. If we get to have any speech at all, it’s because they let us, not because it’s a right. Most Australians don’t know just how totalitarian we actually are.
+97
Flu kills 300-3,000 Australians each year. Peak season, which is now, would account for a larger percentage of the deaths of the comorbid. The deaths per day is what you would expect in peak flu season. However, we don’t put the entire state or nation in to a coma for over half the year because of the flu. The current measures will take 10 years to recover from, all based on hysteria and (deliberate?) gross incompetence.
The common cold and seasonal flu are both coronaviruses. Big news, someone has a cold and went to the pub for a beer. In the US and rumours here in Australia that institutions are paid a bounty to report deaths as being from COVID. The media are constantly trying to beat up stories of younger people dying of COVID. They have been caught out a few times (eg the 30 year old man in Queensland who died of cancer being used as a political football.) Think about it- OUR tax dollars being used to corrupt institutions on our payroll to promote hysteria that aids a particular political agenda. Are your alarm bells ringing loudly?
The COVID mass hysteria scam is just the latest fear campaign, like cAGW to destroy our society. Add BLM to the mix and we should all be waking up. Note, BLM in Australia is based on the assumptions that all indigenous deaths in custody since the Royal Commission in 1991 were from police brutality, Great research from Craig Kelly MP reveals that the indigenous death rate in prison is less than for non-indigenous and the deaths from police brutality since 1991 are…………..ZERO. Interesting coincidence that this figure is exactly the same as the amount of evidence that the 3% of CO2 that is from humans is the driving force of catastrophic or dangerous global warming/ “climate change.”
What have cAGW and BLM have in common? Both are based on zero evidence and both seek to destroy our civilization.
Going by the Swedish death rate Australia could have had 10,000 deaths or more. There is no way of knowing for sure whether the Aussie lockdown helped Australia escape all those deaths, or whether our climate (warm, frequently humid) impedes transmission of Covid, but plenty of Australians believe the lockdown helped.
The underlying problem is that the federal government initially stated that the strategy was to “smooth the curve” and avoid the hospital system being overloaded. Without any public announcement (let alone discussion) this strategy has been changed to “eliminate” COVID. No “herd immunity”. Isolate the country and keep foreign visitors out until the rest of the world has recovered or an inoculation has been developed.
And the strategy/price for that approach has been the trashing of the economy and the imposition of restricted personal freedom. The latter has been mild by the standards of other countries, but it has come as an unpleasant shock nevertheless. The public was prepared to put up with that as long as the strategy looked like it was working (and nobody thought too deeply about how flawed it was)
Now that there have been renewed outbreaks, the public takes the view that all the personal and fiscal pain of the last five months has been for nothing; that we are back where we were in March. Moreover, they are collectively filthy with the Victorian government for its inept handling of the lockdown in Melbourne.
They know they have been dudded and they are showing their contempt for the strategy any was they can.
Yes, the quiet shift from “flatten the curve” to “eliminate this virus” was done without science or public discussion and buy-in. And the main-stream media in all the Western countries were very complicit in that shift (in Late April and May) without being inquisitive or questioning.
I applaud this rebellion. It is unconscionable that free citizens are subjected to such tyranny – and all just to stop the spread of a very ordinary, not even particularly dangerous virus, for heaven’s sake..
So what, if people die by the thousands?? We die only one death each – which will catch up with us all, sooner or later. For 100,000 years humankind stood the risk of dying prematurely from any number of causes : accidents, wars, illnesses, famines, murders, etc.. We woke up every morning, knowing that this day might be our last. So what?? What has changed??
What has changed? The people hired to protect us may come and take us away and kill us in the name of socialism.
Where I come from, if the police stop you, you have to provide your driver’s license, your insurance, and your vehicle registration. I can’t think of a jurisdiction where that isn’t the case.
If you refuse to provide the required documents, the police can drag you from your car and arrest you.
p.s. I don’t care what color you are, resisting arrest is really stupid.
But the police should not be able to ask you where you are going or where you have been. Nor should the police be allowed to have checkpoints to monitor travel. I respect the police. They need to respect me too.
Resisting arrests that are immoral and tyrannical is praiseworthy and courageous – and generations in the future will mention your name with admiration.
How come they are driving on the wrong side of the road??
(/chuckle off)
Seriously, unless you are a small island nation like New Zealand and you have a realtively well-educated and compliant population where you can isolate your entire island from the rest of the world and still feed yourself, this virus is not going away. And New Zealand’s problem now is their population is like tall, tender-dry grass to a wild fire virus like SARS-2.
Kiwis’ were absolutely lucky to get ahead of it quickly in February by imposing bans on most Chinese travelers and very strict quarantines on those arriving from China and elsewhere. But Jacinda and her government got a taste of near-tyrannical control of its population, and that heroin-like feeling of raw power probably now is screaming to get out in Jacinda and her ministers now that they’ve tasted it.
And now that Kiwi’s are disarmed and bought in heavily to climate scam, I predict that New Zealand will be the first English-speaking Western-style democracy to fall to the coming Marxist revolution.
That means:
– Detention centers for dissenters, including any who balk at arbitrary “quarantine orders”.
– Cancelling of local and national elections and moving to new paradigms of installation of local leadership by central government in Wellington. Essentially only those who pass litmus tests of fealty to Jacinda and her ministers will be allowed at first to run for office, then eventually the charade of voting will be eliminated altogether.
-Dissent and any protests will be dealt with harshly with police powers using “quarantine” excuses and control measures to silence trouble-makers. Those “who would threaten public safety by spreading this Corona Virus to a very susceptible population will be labeled and sent to the new Gulags.
Yes, smallish New Zealand will be the first where the Marxists move on to get their feet wet and work out the kinks, while the media remains silent and in increasing levels of fear to speak out.
It’s winter down under. Shouldn’t be a surprise they’re having outbreaks.
How many other states are doing the same thing and FALSIFYING or intentionally MISREPRESENTING the effects of wearing masks as well as the number of cases and deaths in order to justify continuing the UNCONSTITUTIONAL mandates?
Here is PROOF that public HEALTH officials are FALSIFYING DATA and CHARTS and LYING to justify imposing mask mandates and other CONTROL measures. From KANSAS:
KDHE doctored a COVID case chart to justify mask mandates
https://sentinelksmo.org/kdhe-doctored-a-covid-case-chart-to-justify-mask-mandates/
Read the entire ROTTEN story, but this is the chart he doctored to make it look like counties that had NO mask mandate were doing WORSE than the masked ones, but the TRUTH is, the UNMASKED counties were doing MUCH BETTER.
The reporter clearly read the chart as showing the masked counties (the orange line) now have fewer daily cases than the unmasked counties (the blue line).
But the chart was consciously manipulated to produce that appearance by comparing the same data (cases per day) on different axes.
Cases for mandate counties are based on the left axis, with a range of 15 to 25, while those without mandates are based on a secondary axis on the right, with a scale of 4 to 14.
https://secureservercdn.net/45.40.148.147/sku.b8e.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/small-3.png
Here is the same chart with BOTH lines using the same scale. The results look dramatically different when shown below on the same axis. The mask counties show a decline and the trend is down a bit for those without mandates. But Dr. Norman doesn’t want people to see that counties with mask mandates have about 77% MORE daily cases per capita than the counties without mandates.
https://secureservercdn.net/45.40.148.147/sku.b8e.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/KDHE-replicated-one-axis-696×305.png
Peter Hitchens: Excessive coronavirus fear has completely changed the country
https://youtu.be/E6bmHmZfw1U
Note the weasel words used by the Police Commissioner in the quote “On at least four occasions in the last week, we’ve had to smash the windows of cars and pull people out to provide details because they weren’t adhering to the Chief Health Officer guidelines”
Seriously bloke? you “had” to smash their windows? had to. Fot not “adhering to guidelines”? guidelines. There is a subset set of the Police in Victoria that enjoys the “vere are you papers!” ambiance just a littl too much. In the initial outbreak restriction the VIC Police were zealously fining people at 4 times the rate of the next highest prevalance State. The have done their image a fair bit of damage that will take quite a while to recover I think.
American “Sovereign Citizens” carry guns for just such occasions…Nazi uniform or not, break into my car with me in it and you get shot, especially for a warrant-less, unlawful search.
One of Victoria’s problems in containing the spread of WuFlu was the comparatively high (compared to other States) presence of “multi-cultural” ethnic and religious groups who deemed adherence to their observances, events, customs, etc should continue as usual, unimpeded by social distancing recommendations and the like.
There were also complaints about insufficient / inadequate official messages & explanations of containment measures in languages other than English.
It seems that the Vic government’s slogan “We’re All In This Together” did not resonate with all constituencies.
(As explained to Cool Hand Luke) –
Thomas Jefferson wrote “Malo periculosam, libertatem quam quietam servitutem”, which, in English, means “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery”. People once said “Give me liberty, or give me death!” Now, they say “Give me neither liberty or death”.
Look at how many rights were taken away for a disease which the general population has greater than a 99.5% chance of making a full recovery. I have believed since April that the COVID-19 lockdowns are the future the UN wants for the world. You better believe that the accountable-to-nobody bureaucrats in the UN are taking notes during this overreaction.
Oh, boy…. Mad Max, here we come….
Okay, boys and girls, I just got through reading a transcript of a podcast by a markets analyst who emphasizes timing in financial markets in his posts. His message was that this “bug” is not going away without a fight. He’s suggesting – not emphatically stating – that it will have two more episodes, one in 2021 and another in 2022, but we also get that every year with the flu bug. So for Pete’s sake, get your flu shot as soon as it’s available because it might boost your immune system enough to NOT be susceptible to the CV19 bug.
And if the fearful peeps-in-charge want you to wear a mask, wear one. Then they can’t scream bloody murder at you. It protects you from THEM; does NOT protect them from you. Their masks are supposed to do that job.
So it’s gonna be no more ski trips to New Zealand’s South Island for a while? None to Chile or Argentina? Well, just as well I don’ t ski. I just like those mountainous landscapes.
Dr Tom Megremis — Graphs show Covid epidemic is almost done in USA…
https://www.facebook.com/tommy.megremis/posts/3488798674486739