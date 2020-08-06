Study: Common Colds Train the Immune System to Fight Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Craig; A new study has been published which suggests some common cold strains have enough in common with Covid-19 that infection with those common cold strains can train your body to fight off Covid-19.
Exposure to common cold coronaviruses can teach the immune system to recognize SARS-CoV-2
Media Contact
Gina Kirchweger
gina@lji.org
858-752-6640
Researchers caution: It is too soon to say whether pre-existing immune cell memory affects COVID-19 clinical outcomes
LA JOLLA INSTITUTE FOR IMMUNOLOGY
LA JOLLA–Your immune system’s “memory” T cells keep track of the viruses they have seen before. This immune cell memory gives the cells a headstart in recognizing and fighting off repeat invaders.
Now, a new study led by scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) shows that memory helper T cells that recognize common cold coronaviruses also recognize matching sites on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The research, published Aug. 4, 2020 in Science, may explain why some people have milder COVID-19 cases than others–though the researchers emphasize that this is speculation and much more data is needed.
“We have now proven that, in some people, pre-existing T cell memory against common cold coronaviruses can cross-recognize SARS-CoV-2, down to the exact molecular structures,” says LJI Research Assistant Professor Daniela Weiskopf, Ph.D., who co-led the new study with LJI Professor Alessandro Sette, Dr. Biol. Sci. “This could help explain why some people show milder symptoms of disease while others get severely sick.”
“Immune reactivity may translate to different degrees of protection,” adds Sette. “Having a strong T cell response, or a better T cell response may give you the opportunity to mount a much quicker and stronger response.”
The new work builds on a recent Cell paper from the Sette Lab and the lab of LJI Professor Shane Crotty, Ph.D., which showed that 40 to 60 percent of people never exposed to SARS-CoV-2 had T cells that reacted to the virus. Their immune systems recognized fragments of the virus it had never seen before. This finding turned out to be a global phenomenon and was reported in people from the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom and Singapore.
Scientists wondered if these T cells came from people who had previously been exposed to common cold coronaviruses–what Sette calls SARS-CoV-2’s “less dangerous cousins.” If so, was exposure to these cold viruses leading to immune memory against SARS-CoV-2?
For the new study, the researchers relied on a set of samples collected from study participants who had never been exposed to SARS-CoV-2. They defined the exact sites of the virus that are responsible for the cross-reactive T cell response. Their analysis showed that unexposed individuals can produce a range of memory T cells that are equally reactive against SARS-CoV-2 and four types of common cold coronaviruses.
This discovery suggests that fighting off a common cold coronavirus can indeed teach the T cell compartment to recognize some parts of SARS-CoV-2 and provides evidence for the hypothesis that common cold viruses can, in fact, induce cross-reactive T cell memory against SARS-CoV-2.
“We knew there was pre-existing reactivity, and this study provides very strong direct molecular evidence that memory T cells can ‘see’ sequences that are very similar between common cold coronaviruses and SARS-CoV-2,” says Sette.
Looking closer, the researchers found that while some cross-reactive T cells targeted the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein, the region of the virus that recognizes and binds to human cells, pre-existing immune memory was also directed to other SARS-CoV-2 proteins. This finding is relevant, Sette explains, since most vaccine candidates target mostly the spike protein. These findings suggest the hypothesis that inclusion of additional SARS-CoV-2 targets might enhance the potential to take advantage of this cross reactivity and could further enhance vaccine potency.
###
The study, “Selective and cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes in unexposed humans,” was supported by the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (AI42742, AI135078, UCSD T32s AI007036 and AI007384), National Institutes of Health contracts Nr. 75N9301900065 and U19 AI118626, and the John and Mary Tu Foundation.
Additional study authors include Alba Grifoni, Alison Tarke, John Sidney, Sydney I. Ramirez, Jennifer M. Dan, Zoe C. Burger, Stephen A. Rawlings, Davey M. Smith, Elizabeth Phillips, Simon Mallal, Marshall Lammers, Paul Rubiro, Lorenzo Quiambao, Aaron Sutherland, Esther Dawen Yu, Ricardo da Silva Antunes, Jason Greenbaum, April Frazier, Alena J. Markmann, Lakshmanane Premkumar, Aravinda de Silva, Bjoern Peters and Shane Crotty.
DOI: 10.1126/science.abd3871
About La Jolla Institute for Immunology
The La Jolla Institute for Immunology is dedicated to understanding the intricacies and power of the immune system so that we may apply that knowledge to promote human health and prevent a wide range of diseases. Since its founding in 1988 as an independent, nonprofit research organization, the Institute has made numerous advances leading toward its goal: life without disease.Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/ljif-etc080320.php
The abstract of the study;
Selective and cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes in unexposed humans
Jose Mateus, Alba Grifoni, Alison Tarke, John Sidney, Sydney I. Ramirez, Jennifer M. Dan, Zoe C. Burger, Stephen A. Rawlings, Davey M. Smith, Elizabeth Phillips, Simon Mallal, Marshall Lammers, Paul Rubiro, Lorenzo Quiambao, Aaron Sutherland, Esther Dawen Yu, Ricardo da Silva Antunes, Jason Greenbaum, April Frazier, Alena J. Markmann, Lakshmanane Premkumar, Aravinda de Silva, Bjoern Peters, Shane Crotty, Alessandro Sette, Daniela Weiskopf
Many unknowns exist about human immune responses to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SARS-CoV-2 reactive CD4+ T cells have been reported in unexposed individuals, suggesting pre-existing cross-reactive T cell memory in 20-50% of people. However, the source of those T cells has been speculative. Using human blood samples derived before the SARS-CoV-2 virus was discovered in 2019, we mapped 142 T cell epitopes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome to facilitate precise interrogation of the SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ T cell repertoire. We demonstrate a range of pre-existing memory CD4+ T cells that are cross-reactive with comparable affinity to SARS-CoV-2 and the common cold coronaviruses HCoV-OC43, HCoV-229E, HCoV-NL63, or HCoV-HKU1. Thus, variegated T cell memory to coronaviruses that cause the common cold may underlie at least some of the extensive heterogeneity observed in COVID-19 disease.Read more: https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2020/08/04/science.abd3871
Obviously if this cross-over memory effect is confirmed, it must be limited in some way, otherwise middle aged and old people who have the greatest exposure to different common cold strains would be more immune to Covid-19.
22 thoughts on “Study: Common Colds Train the Immune System to Fight Covid-19”
Isn’t this what Rud Istvan’s naivete hypothesis was driving at in late April?
This explains a lot of oddities.
The very low first wave in Germany and Japan for example.
Germany was overwhelmed by a cold wave in February.
Everyone was ill.
This helped to stop the first wave.
Probably the same was in Japan.
However, this immunity does not hold long.
Look the second wave in Japan is already twice the first one.
The same will be in Germany soon.
It means for SEIR epidemiology models, there is not just social in-homogeneities (as suggested and modeled by Nic Lewis and others), but also individual immunological in-homogeneities in a large ppercentage (20%-40%, maybe 50%). Another way to say that, is not everyone is naive, immunologically speaking, to this SARS-2 virus. All of which lowers the Herd Immunity (HI) threshold and stopping the epidemic spread of the virus.
If, as the researches found and speculate that, 40% – 60% have T cells that can recognise Covid-19 that would seem to suggest that this immunity is reasonably long lasting rather than ‘does not hold long’, wouldn’t it?
That is what T-cells are good at –long-lived immunity. Long after the IgG antibodies have disappeared from the blood (a few years usually). We know this from Smallpox vaccination studies and Yellow Fever vaccinations. The antibodies disappear within a few years, but T cells to the virus can be identified 5 and 6 decades later. In other words, the person is reasonably well-protected from a severe re-infection of the virus or a closely related virus.
If it was long lasting and conferred substantial immunity older people would be less vulnerable. There must be some confounding factor.
T cell immunity wanes as we get older. Mostly related to “thymic involution.” Beyond 60 yrs old the T cell decline become markedly measurable in many people. This is also directly related to age associated cancer risk, tumor immunity is virtually completely mediated by T cells. (NK cells have some minor roles in early stage tumor surveillance)
T cells unlike B cells have to go through a positive and negative selection process in the thymus before they mature to be released as circulating naive T cells in our bodies. The thymus cells that help T cells develop though begins to atrophy after puberty and by mid 50’s is mostly “involuted” and gone by 55-60 yrs of age. No more new T cell production in the aged. All that is left is the few waning memory cells for any one specific virus (except for persistent viruses like CMV).
But there are a few who age with a healthy T cell immune repertoire of naive cells to recruit to fight new infections. Thus has been show to be related to maintaining telomere lengths in their T cells. Genetics , life style factors and infections like Cytomeglaovirus (CMV, which many of us have) all play a role.
co-morbidities
T cell immunity doesn’t fade …
Not nearly as fast as the typical B-cell/plasma cell antibody production, but it stills fades with age.
oh, oh, Twitter will ban this as soon as they see it. Too many facts and way too much logic! Endangers the keep schools closed and mail in ballots farce.
The Social mafia godfathers will have a heart attack (or as they call it – die of Covid)
mods, a longish comment of mine stuck “in moderation” because I can’t discuss T cell immunity without using the K word. That k-word moderation filter is really annoying.
Any help is appreciated.
Joel
comment #3049371 in moderation.
now the count will be based on death certificates! and how reliable will they be?
7 Aug: Metro UK: Nearly 4,200 deaths could be wiped from official statistics due to counting error
by Edna Mohamed
Around 10% of coronavirus deaths recorded in England – almost 4,200 – could be wiped from official records due to an error in counting, a review has found.
Last month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into the way the daily death count was calculated in England citing a possible ‘statistical flaw’.
Academics found that Public Health England’s statistics included everyone who had died after testing positive – even if the death occurred naturally or in a freak accident, and after the person had recovered from the virus…
Numbers will now be reconfigured, counting deaths if a person died within 28 days of testing positive much like Scotland and Northern Ireland…
Professor Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University, who first noticed the error, told the Sun: ‘It is a sensible decision. There is no point attributing deaths to Covid-19 28 days after infection…
https://metro.co.uk/2020/08/07/nearly-4200-deaths-wiped-official-statistics-due-counting-error-13094465/
As it is impossible to avoid all viruses, it makes obvious sense that the immune system needs its regular exercise to cope with the regular viral mutations that float around. An artificially microbe-reduced or microbe-free environment allows the immune system to get lazy. When this artificial situation returns to normal, people will find themselves getting sick constantly.
Why not make everything totally sterile all the time like the boy in the bubble the diaper-soiling brigade will bleat. Even that did not work, so it is impossible, to say nothing about being totally impractical.
As it is, here in the antipodes, it is the middle of winter. Today is a cold wet miserable day after 2 days of blazing sunshine and warm weather in the coldest part of the winter. I should normally have a bit of a sniffle with this sort of weather, but the artificial environment is depriving my immune system of exercise.
I’ve not had a single cold this year. Most odd.
“Obviously if this cross-over memory effect is confirmed, it must be limited in some way, otherwise middle aged and old people who have the greatest exposure to different common cold strains would be more immune to Covid-19.”
Maybe older people get also more vaccinated and this prevents T cells from training to fight the common flu.
T cell response fades with age …
Eric, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, RSV, is a prime suspect.Most kids catch it by age three with almost zero symptoms and carry antibodies for five or six years then they catch it again because of the petrie dish conditions.Young adults continue this immunity because of partying until they grow up or pair off. Septuagenarians on the other hand end up in hospital as I did with severe heart rhythm problems.Many don’t survive it because of deficiencies of essential endogenous nutrients, so no immunity. So what now?
What now? In the UK deaths are below the long term average for the sixth week in a row. That’s what happens now – those who were going to die this month, died a few months early, so now we’re going to see a period with fewer deaths than would normally be expected.
Sweden got herd immunity at a far lower rate on infection that the idiot BIG-BROTHER cult now controlling us ever imagined.
The UK has had very much the same epedemic curve, as so is also very likely to have herd immunity.
Some states in the US who had the peak some time ago are probably close to herd immunity.
Given the huge loss of life and cost caused by the lockup, there should not be the slightest delay in returning to normal (albeit that the extremely vulnerable may THEMSELVES wish to isolate if THEY so wish)