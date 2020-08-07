Kamala Harris, Ocasio-Cortez Push For Climate Bills To Be Scored Based On How Much They Impact Black People

Chris White Tech Reporter August 06, 2020 12:44 PM ET
Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are teaming up on a proposal requiring lawmakers who introduce climate bills to consider the impact such legislation will have on black people and poor communities.
The two Democrats introduced the Climate Equity Act Thursday that would, if passed, require Congress to score future climate bills based on how much they may negatively impact poor and minority communities, The Washington Post reported. The two Democrats initially unveiled a draft of the bill in 2019, when Harris began her unsuccessful run for president, media reports show.
The equity score would be similar to the economic scores the Congressional Budget Office applies to other legislation, WaPo reported. The Climate Equity Act would also apply to regulations the Trump administration proposes in the future. (RELATED: Harris, Sanders, Warren Stay Mum On Fracking Ban Proposals After Attack Sends Oil Markets Soaring)
“COVID-19 has laid bare the realities of systemic racial, health, economic, and environmental injustices that persist in our country,” Harris said in a statement to the Post. “The environment we live in cannot be disentangled from the rest of our lives.”
The bill comes as reports indicate former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is considering Harris to be his running mate.
Biden pledged early during the presidential campaign to pick a female running mate.
The bill “is a really big deal,” Kerene Tayloe, director of federal legislative affairs at WE ACT for Environmental Justice, told the Post, referring to the scoring system.
“Nothing like that has ever existed,” Tayloe added. The New York-based environmental group helped Ocasio-Cortez and Harris craft the legislation.
Harris backed the Green New Deal in 2019, which sought to aggressively cut carbon emissions over the next decade. The resolution, crafted by Ocasio-Cortez, called for “10-year national mobilizations” toward addressing climate change.
A fact sheet published alongside the proposal said the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.”
Ocasio-Cortez’s GND would reportedly phase out fossil fuel usage within 12 years. Studies show the plan would come with a hefty price.
Americans could be forced to pay up to $93 trillion to implement the Green New Deal over a decade, the conservative-leaning American Action Forum (AAF) noted in a study in February 2019.
Republicans in the Senate torpedoed the legislation in March 2019, while Democratic lawmakers called the vote a dog-and-pony show. The GOP defeated the proposal 57-0, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling the bill a socialistic ploy designed to kill the economy.
“There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said during a September 2019 CNN town hall, although she did not embrace a fracking ban in her climate plan.
Biden has similarly declined to endorse an outright ban on fracking, though he did promise during a CNN debate in March that he would stop new fracking projects.
35 thoughts on “Kamala Harris, Ocasio-Cortez Push For Climate Bills To Be Scored Based On How Much They Impact Black People”
Because that’s not at all racist?
I read an article last night about Chicago schools declaring that when kids do go back to class this fall, if there aren’t enough seats for all the kids who want “in person” learning, children of color will be given first choice.
Portland Oregon school district had similar preference based crap.
I don’t know if it went away after it became public knowledge.
So, the “squats” want to pass laws that harm minorities. At least they are being honest.
“Ocasio-Cortez’s GND would reportedly phase out fossil fuel usage within 12 years.”
The only way this would be remotely possible is if we went back to living in caves, and there wouldn’t be enough firewood to keep everyone fed and warm for half the year, or more. There is nothing to replace the current usage of fossil fuels and we couldn’t even build enough next gen nuclear in that time frame even if there was no time period to consult and plan even if we had unlimited budgets to build new nuclear.
So this is a dead horse already, and whipping it more won’t change the fact that this will be impossible to achieve, unless of course, their real plan is to drive us back into caves and the dark ages. This appears to be their only plan, which is to have everyone suffer equally for the ignorance of the socialist marxist progressive ideas they wish to impose on the greatest civilization of all time with all our achievements and financial success in history, which in the final analysis also benefits the very people they are supposedly trying to equalize, the Blacks.
Accusatory Occasional-Cortex does not care how many people die, killing people, lots of people, is their goal.
It seems to me that many Democrat politicians cause the death of thousands of people, and they in turn cry over those that they directly caused and blame each one on Donald Trump. For instance, it was Democrats who put sick people in nursing homes that resulted in thousands of deaths and it Democrats who refused to use medical ships meant to help COVID-19 people recover, yet Joe Biden is blaming Trump for what the Democrats did.
They kill and impoverish people, then use their death and poverty to further their politics.
All such proposals raise the price of energy thus disproportionally impacting the poor, and by extension, the black community.
I don’t expect these progs to elucidate that
but it will be amusing to watch how they avoid this basic fact.
==========
Since they are the ones using American tax dollars to kill black and brown babies all over the world they don’t need to elucidate upon the subject, dead is what they want.
They’ll just decree a subsidy to cover any expense, but only for the people who vote Democrat.
Energy taxes are highly regressive but taxes to make energy green is acceptable. Latinos in California May soon be the biggest voting block in the state and the poorest. When will they vote to stop subsidizing the tech elites?
There are a little smarter than you think.
This result of this bill would necessitate/require that subsidies/benefits would be given to the (colored) people that are most negatively impacted by the increased costs of energy.
Mitigation of the harm would likely be in the form of grants/money to to groups that advocate for the people that are impacted, and those groups would use that power to blackmail others into giving them more money.
Blatant racism.
Of course, they are Democrats and the Democrat Party is the Party of racism.
This would backfire monumentally if the impacts were judged realistically! The working class and the poor are always the most susceptible to energy poverty as has been shown in England, Germany and Australia! But then the Green Blob has always had a wide streak of racism running down its backside as the treatment of African peoples and nations clearly shows!
If the alarmists were really concerned about Africa they would encourage fossil fuel development and the wealth it brings as the best way to bring down both birth rates and environmental degradation. Developed nations can more effectively deal with disease and pollution so you have a cleaner and safer environment!
Remember how they’ve been claiming that CO2 taxes would be revenue neutral, because all of it will be given back to the people?
In a number of podcasts, Scott Adams points out Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. link Biden may not get to run. The other possibility is that he would run and would select Harris as his running mate. So … one way or another, Harris could end up as President or de facto President.
I’m guessing Trump will win and the speculation about Harris will be moot. That said, it’s a long time ’til November.
The link above doesn’t work. This one should.
So when Biden as president -elect or actually inaugurated , is retired, every one moves up one place . Harris becomes president but is it the House or Senate majority leader who becomes VP, Pelosi or McConnell (assuming they are still in place)?
I could Google it of course , but there’s no fun in that when one might provoke, with the enquiry, some interesting comments about how Harris might operate with a Republican VP.
No. VP becomes president, then the new president appoints a new VP subject to confirmation by the Senate.
Speaker of the House only becomes president if both the VP and P are killed at the same time.
Maybe, but this is a long shot, this will open their eyes and minds to the harm they are causing. But I doubt they care.
Americans are entitled to “equal protection of the laws.” That means that legislators may not craft laws for the purpose of benefiting some at the expense of others. Of course, they do this all the time, but that does not make it lawful.
One of our local BLM leaders was complaining that affirmative action policies did not benefit him … those benefits went single white mothers.
I don’t really know how “equal protection of the laws” is understood/interpreted by the courts.
This irrational socialist crap is beyond stupid…. It’s insane.
As Joe says “if you don’t vote for me, you aren’t black”.
That’s going to make sorting out who’s getting impacted much easier.
Republicans should introduce a bill to counter theirs, called the “Climate Stupidity Act”.
The people who would be affected by a warming world more than others would be the higher latitude peoples who evolved in colder temperatures and are not as physically equipped to handle the hotter temps like those who evolved in the tropics.
That’s about as PC as I can make it.
How do they decide if someone’s black enough? Color charts?
If it involves a taxpayer funded handout, you need only ‘self identify’ as ‘a person of color’ to qualify.
Diversity dogma is a class-based moral or ethical philosophy… religion, notably derived from low information attributes, that instructs evolution of systems, processes, and beliefs, not limited to racism, sexism.
This will be truly hilarious. It will turn out that all the GND proposals have disastrous effects on minorities and the poor.
At this point the global problem will have become specific. Do you want to save the planet? Or do you want to give them heat for their homes, and electricity to cook with?
She is unwittingly introducing America to the concept of Fuel Poverty.
Huh, what about native Americans, Latinos, whites, indians, africans etc etc etc? So its “black is the only way” now?
Also who in the HELL voted for AOC??
Mostly the type of people who think that government printing presses create wealth.
A fact sheet published alongside the proposal said the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.”
These crazies are fixated on World War. Everything they want is couched in “Let’s have another World War” rhetoric.
The Republicans “torpedoed” legislation. War lingo. Prepare for combat. Lock and load, duck and cover, fire when ready. In coming!
The mindset of the Loony Left and their Hysterical Media minders is pure violence. They want war so bad they can taste it. Apparently they love the smell of napalm in the morning …
“Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are teaming up on a proposal requiring lawmakers who introduce climate bills to consider the impact such legislation will have on black people and poor communities.”
I’m wondering if the proposal considers the impact on black people and poor communities in Africa. I’m reminded of Obama telling black students in Johannesburg, South Africa that the planet will “boil over” if Africans are allowed to raise their standards of living high enough to attain air conditioning, automobiles and big houses.