How climate change affects allergies, immune response and autism

The changes in the environment and biodiversity brought on by climate change could be responsible for increases in allergies, autoimmune diseases and autism, according to a Rutgers researcher
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY
Climate change and disruption of the ecosystem have the potential to profoundly impact the human body. Xue Ming, professor of neurology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who recently published a paper in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health on the effects of climate change on allergies, autoimmunity and the microbiome — the beneficial microorganisms that live on and inside the human body — discusses how the delicate balance of the environment affects conditions such as allergies, autism and immune disorders.
How has climate change affected respiratory allergies?
Climate change has worsened respiratory allergic disease and has altered the immune system’s tolerance in responding to toxins, which has led to an increase in the prevalence of immune diseases. People with chronic respiratory allergic disease that affects the nose and eyes, such as asthma and allergies, are at particular risk due to increased exposure to pollen and the increased concentration and distribution of air pollutants.
According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, climate change has both increased the intensity of the pollen season as well as prolonged its duration. Increases in carbon dioxide were shown to lead to an increase in plant reproduction and total pollen levels, especially those plants that thrive at high carbon dioxide concentrations. For example, ragweed pollen has been increasing in concentration, with models predicting that levels will increase by four times within the next 30 years.
Thunderstorms, which have become more frequent due to rising sea temperatures, have been found to increase concentrations of pollen grains at ground level. After absorbing water, these grains can rupture and release allergenic particles that can induce severe asthmatic symptoms in patients with asthma or hay fever.
Climate change has also been linked to increased concentrations and distribution of air pollutants such as ozone, nitric oxide and other volatile organic chemicals. There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that these airborne environmental pollutants may be partially responsible for the substantial increase in allergic respiratory disease seen in industrialized countries over the past several decades.
How do changes to the ecosystem affect allergies and respiratory disorders?
Deforestation and over-logging have led to a dramatic decrease in the diversity of plant species. As one species of plant becomes extinct, new species emerge to take their place. For example, as oak trees have been excessively harvested for architectural purposes, new species of trees have emerged. With these new trees come new forms of tree pollen, which are inhaled and ingested by humans on a daily basis.
Similarly, widespread pesticide use has altered the profile of insects, invertebrates and microorganisms with which we come into contact with through our soil and vegetation. As the environment is altered, our bodies are bombarded with novel organisms. The molecules which make up these organisms — known as antigens — are recognized as “foreign” by our bodies and create an inflammatory response.
How might a loss of biodiversity due to climate change affect non-respiratory diseases?
According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, biodiversity is declining faster than at any time in human history, with nearly 1 million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction due to climate change.
The loss of biodiversity related to climate change may affect the microbiome, potentially leading to inflammatory, autoimmune and neurologic diseases. Immunologic disorders, such as food allergies, are on the rise. For example, several studies have found that increases in carbon dioxide and temperature are correlated with changes in the composition of the peanut, making it more difficult for the body to adapt immunity.
Could disturbances in gut bacteria affect the autism rate?
Disruption of gut bacteria has been linked to neurologic diseases such as multiple sclerosis, autism and Parkinson’s disease. In my own research, I found abnormal amino acid metabolism, increased imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, and altered gut microbiomes among some patients with autism spectrum disorder.
What steps can be taken to minimize the health risks brought on by climate change?
We must end the destruction of our natural environment, decrease emissions of greenhouse gases and adopt more “green” behavior. With research demonstrating links between the microbiome and autoimmune, inflammatory and neurologic diseases, it is critical that we minimize antimicrobial exposure. This may involve altering guidelines for the prescription of antibiotics by medical professionals. In addition, given that the microbiome is directly impacted by our daily environment it is important to regularly immerse ourselves in nature and familiarize ourselves with biodiverse surroundings.
15 thoughts on “How climate change affects allergies, immune response and autism”
correlation =/= causation
Space Aliens or a lab made Chinese virus COULD be responsible for increases in allergies, autoimmune diseases and autism … pretty much the same claim.
Pretty sure she has autism or some other mental faculty problem to publish that tripe.
In most cases, they can’t even show correlation. They just assume that the correlation must exist, because that’s what the models have predicted.
Allergies and A/C is a bigger correlation. People are not spending more time outdoors, the climate is basically not warming or cooling, and correlation = causation = “more finding please.”
If a paper mentions “models” and “climate” and not in a critical light, it should be rejected.
Research ending in “could” is speculation.
Ah yes, Barack Obama blaming his daughter’s asthma on climate change. Very convenient way to completely ignore the effects of smoking habit.
Here is another, more plausible, hypothesis for the rise of autism over the past few decades:
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/John_Cannell5/publication/328567488_Autism_and_vitamin_D/links/5bd55c874585150b2b8b3591/Autism-and-vitamin-D.pdf
and his followup article “On the Aetiology of Autism”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2913107/
“Deforestation and over-logging have led to a dramatic decrease in the diversity of plant species. As one species of plant becomes extinct, new species emerge to take their place. For example, as oak trees have been excessively harvested for architectural purposes, new species of trees have emerged. With these new trees come new forms of tree pollen, which are inhaled and ingested by humans on a daily basis.”
That’s a grossly simplistic view about deforestation and logging. and “new species” don’t just emerge- but I’m too busy to explain. But it is true that warmer temperatures result in more pollen. Here in Massachusetts, pollen is way up the past few years- but it was also way up in previous warmer periods. High pollen counts give me severe sinusitis. I hate it.
“We must end the destruction of our natural environment, decrease emissions of greenhouse gases and adopt more “green” behavior.”
Of course we need to end the destruction of the environment- but just calling for it won’t make that happen. Convince governments to come up with better zoning and ask the 3rd world nations to promote birth control.
There is no proof that the solution is to decrease carbon emissions and have greener behavior. Pie in the sky. So, the title of the article would be improved if it was “How *****warmer temperatures***** affects allergies, immune response and autism”. But of course so many researchers today need to add “climate change” to their research to get attention and more funding.
I suppose if Albert Einstein was around today and if he were *****far less***** intelligent, he’d ask for funding for research to link relativity theory with climate change. 🙂
Birth control has never lowered birth rates. The models say that it should, but the real world disagrees.
The only thing that has ever lowered birth rates, and it is 100% effective, is increasing prosperity. You don’t get that by making government bigger.
Right- I stand corrected.
“Increases in carbon dioxide were shown to lead to an increase in plant reproduction and total pollen levels”
Proof that if you look for bad news with sufficient vigor, imagination, and persistence, you will find it everywhere.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/06/21/climate-change-impacts1/
When I grew up in LA County area, there were 180 days of ozone non-attainment. Smog was essentially always there except after a major storm. By 2002, there were only 11 days of ozone non-attainment. And during that time the LA Basin population doubled and vehicular miles traveled quadrupled. This was all due to the introduction of catalytic converters on cars and fuel injection with feedback loop controls.
However, during that timespan, asthma cases rose and continued to rise although emissions controls on vehicles continued to improve to meet ever tightening standards. Thus one must conclude that reducing the pollution from vehicles increases asthma. This is the logic used by current scientists, so it must be true. Where is my grand money to publish this important finding?
Cherry picking of times. For example, how does she know that we are not emerging from a drought of pollen? CO2 has been abnormally low, it has been hypothesised from proxy work, so botanic growth has been less than optimum, so have pollen levels, broadly…
Like many current researchers, she attributes the slight temperature change of the last couple of centuries to anthropogenic causes, therefore it is bad, it is harmful. Just about every reconstruction of past global temperatures over thousands to millions of years shows T is either rising or falling most of the time. So what if it is rising just now? Near 50% chance, so why the hysteria?
One thing that certainly increases the rate of autism is the government’s policy of paying people who have autism. Kids, there was a time when autism was rare and it was not a “spectrum” and there was no payday for being on the “spectrum.”
When you pay for COVID-19 patients, you get more COVID-19 patients. When you pay households without fathers, you get more fatherlessness. And crime, and deaths, and riots. When you pay to find “climate change,” it’s amazing, but scientists find climate change.
To borrow from Thomas Sowell, you can have as much autism as you’re willing to pay for.
Buggar all asthma, allergies, auto-immune disease in PNG but people are loaded with parasites…apparently immune systems learn not to over-react.
Get a worm infection to get rid of your asthma…maybe.
Some people do.