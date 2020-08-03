How Climate Change Panic Costs us Trillions Charles Rotter / 3 hours ago August 3, 2020 From The Heartland Daily Podcast The Heartland Daily Podcast · Ill Literacy, Episode IV: False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
16 thoughts on “How Climate Change Panic Costs us Trillions”
Charles,
The Climate panic funding is expensive beyond belief.
A number of authors at WUWT have drawn attention to the fact that SR 15 (October 2018) from the IPCC stipulates a sum of $122 trillion to the end of this century to “combat climate change”.
In their words, the goal of net zero emissions by 2030 or 2050 and beyond would require “ unprecedented changes in our lifestyle energy and transport systems”, in effect a global economic and social revolution.
The trillions keep mounting up-
US $93 trillion estimated for the Green New Deal,
Former VP Biden promising to spend US $2 trillion in his 4 year term if elected.
Put simply there will never be an effective World Carbon Treaty à la Paris or Kyoto because no one will pay for it especially after the pandemic has flattened the world economy.
Herbert,
In 2019 the global GDP was estimated to be over 140 Trillion. Spending 122 trillion over about 100 years amounts to less than 1% of global GDP. To put this into perspective the US currently spends almost 1 trillion a year on its military. So it is as expensive as the US military is but the cost is spread over the whole world rather than just a single country.
The US military is essential for our national security, and the security of the free world. “Renewable” or “green” energy is not essential. Simple enough?
100 years Izaak?
Everyone knows we have less than 10 years left to save the planet. AOC said that well over a year ago. Biden said we only have 9 years left just a few days ago. Are you saying they are wrong?
I don’t care who you are, that’s a lot of dough for a non-problem.
If Dementia Joe’s managment skills for the COVID pandemic as possible US President next year has any historical precedent, it is in President Woodrow Wilson. From October 1919 onwards during the 1918-1919 Spanish Flu pandemic, President Wilson was in coma or nearly so after his stroke in that month, and only 20 million people in the US died.
Dementia Joe’s cognitive state next year won’t be much better than Wilson’s in 1920.
Small price to pay to save the planet
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/07/31/planetary-environmentalism-in-the-anthropocene/
No price is small enough to justify trying to alter Earth’s vast, ever-changing, and unfathomly complex climate.
Seems very reasonable. Yet it’s more climate alarmism. Lomborg accepts IPCC climate models are a true picture of the state of earth’s climate. In fact the models are basically propaganda for Malthusian ideas. The basic idea animating ‘climate change’, the greenhouse gas effect has no scientific credibility. It is fake science. Strictly speaking: Lomborg knows nothing about a greenhouse gas effect. He doesn’t care. He just wants solutions. ‘Solutions’ to a problem which isn’t there are bad solutions because while we will put our efforts into solving none-problems – real problems will be ignored or under-resourced.
Lomborg seems to say climate change is real… but we shouldn’t do anything about it (or at least not yet, not with these solutions).
a puzzling point of view.
Real and insignificant from any normal perspective. Not puzzling at all. What’s puzzling is that so many people perceive normal warming – and it’s resulting changes to our environment – as alarming. THAT is puzzling.
Close but no .. he says it’s real but emission control is the stupidest way to tackle the problem and won’t work.
There is nothing puzzling about it, he is stating the obvious you idiots are flogging a dead horse.
Gven that he thinks the problem is real … You Griff are the problem but you are too thick to understand that.
Climate change is just as real as my disorganized sock drawer. But both are non-problems and not worth much effort to resolve. And certainly not worth frettting and worrying about incessantly.
We could throw every we had at climate change today that the Left is demanding we do. And tomorrow we’d wake up to new calls for more from the Left. Whatever we do, it wouldn’t be enough for the Leftists. That’s because it really isn’t about the climate. It’s about “change” that puts evermore power over us into the hands of a few.
Eric the Red and his fellow Norsemen and Norsewomen failed to adapt to Climate Change. Their remote settlements and +600 farms on the southern end of Greenland that had prospered from 985AD were rendered unsustainable by Climate Change cooling onset about 1400AD. Archaeologists are still excavating though permafrost today, as they document the ruins there.
Their settlements died out because natural Climate Change made it too damn cold for farming in Greenland! Norseman ‘pollution’ didn’t cause this natural cooling. Neither did Norseman SUVs. It was natural global cooling then just as it is a bit of natural global warming now.
Since the Holocene Climate Optimum of 10,000 years ago, the planetary temperatures have ratcheted down and up in uneven fits, with the overall trend being slow cooling. Will the cooling trend continue over the next 1000 years and take us back into another really bad period of bitter cold global glaciation? Or is the trend shifting to a bit of beneficial natural warming over the next 1000 years? Only time will tell, naturally. And it is nothing to panic about.
Survive. Adapt. Thrive. It’s what smart hominids have always done…
Lomborg has made it his speciality to debunk the renewable energy technologies favoured by the climate change movement. By saying he believes in climate change he maintains a level of credibility with much of the MSN and has no trouble finding outlets to express his views. If he “came out” and declared that climate change is total crap he would be limited to blogs such as this to express his views. I don’t mean to disparage this blog in any way.