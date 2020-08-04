August 3rd, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for July, 2020 was +0.44 deg. C, essentially unchanged from the June, 2020 value of +0.43 deg. C.
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 19 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.14 +1.14
2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.05 +0.05
2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.58
2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.50 +0.93 +0.91
2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.39 -0.61 +0.99 +0.38
2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35
2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.11 +0.34 +0.87
2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.23
2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57
2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.27 +0.30 -0.03 +1.00 +0.49
2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.37
2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94
2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.61 +0.73 +0.13 +0.65
2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30
2020 03 +0.48 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.16
2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.33 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97
2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.16 -0.15
2020 06 +0.43 +0.45 +0.41 +0.46 +0.38 +0.80 +1.20
2020 07 +0.44 +0.45 +0.42 +0.46 +0.56 +0.40 +0.66
8 thoughts on “UAH Global Temperature Update for July 2020: +0.44 deg C”
There was a small decline (0.04⪚C) in global surface temperature measured by thermometers (TempLS). Still the second warmest July in the record (after 2019).
So what? Kindly relate a 1 part in 10,000 rise in atmospheric Co2 in 200 years to the supposed maladies repeated 24/7 and how a one part in 10,000 rise influences everything from famine, drought, hurricanes, tornadoes, cyclones, typhoons and disease? And why is it cooler now than the MWP with Co2 higher?
We are in essence 1C warmer than the LIA therefore – presumption – if the planet spends $3.94 quadrillion on trimming the global average temperature by 1C by 2100 by mitigating Co2 does that mean we revert to the misery of the LIA? Because if Co2 is the temperature control knob then logically that is exactly what will happen.
Would you be happier with extreme cold causing drought, famine, cannibalism, hurricanes, death, misery, endemic hypothermia that mild and subtle warming reducing those natural disasters and making life bearable with the added benefit of fossil fuels allowing disaster relief and the distribution of food to save life?
Second warnmest July in UAH_TLT too, but behind 1998 in that case.
Probably around the same as it was in the 1940s…..
and certainly MUCH COOLER than MOST of the last 10,000 years.
“The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade”
Not anywhere close to what you and Al Gore had predicted.
Gee Nick.. Isn’t it getting so SCARY HOT all over the world ! WALOR !!!
We are talking fractions of a degree, a MEANINGLESS and totally insignificant change even over the last 100 years.
AND there is absolutely nothing in the way of empirical proof that humans have caused any of it except by localised UHI effects and unwarranted data adjustment.
The satellite record shows a linear warming trend of whatever. If the signal weren’t noisy, every month’s temperature would be the warmest ever. So what? Do the alarmists always refer to ‘the warmest ever’ just to scare the innumerate?
That is Great !
The current low solar activity historically coincides with a cold snap. And cold snaps, with the resulting famines, spell the demise of Empires. And Western Civilization seems to be in a bit of bind, right now.
Also, according to the models, the sudden drop in CO2 production should have disastrous effects on harvests.
But if the climate has still improved half a degree since 2000, then we have not yet reached the optimal of the modern warm period.