UK Academics Advocate Silencing Dissent on Climate Change and Covid-19

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Edge Hill University Professors Geoff Beattie and Laura McGuire, the way to prevent people ignoring climate change and Covid-19 messages is to “avoid presenting both sides of the argument”.
Coronavirus shows how to get people to act on climate change – here’s the psychology
July 29, 2020 8.22pm AEST
Geoff Beattie Professor of Psychology, Edge Hill University
Laura McGuire Research Fellow in Education, Edge Hill University
…
With COVID-19, the early messaging attempted to circumscribe the nature of the threat. In March, the WHO announced that: “COVID-19 impacts the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions most severely.” Similar statements were made by the UK government.
A reasonable interpretation of this would be that the virus does not “affect” young people. But as new clinical data came in, this message was changed to emphasise that the virus could affect people of all ages and doesn’t discriminate.
…
The initial positive message for young people also created an “optimism bias”. This bias is very powerful – we know of various brain mechanisms that can ensure that a positive mood persists. One study found that people tend to have a reduced level of neural coding of more negative than anticipated information (in comparison with more positive than anticipated information) in a critical region of the prefrontal cortex, which is involved in decision making. This means that we tend to miss the incoming bad news and, even if we don’t, we hardly process it.
…
To make climate change messages more effective, we need to target these cognitive biases. To prevent temporal and spatial biases, for example, we need a clear message as to why climate change is bad for individuals in their own lives in the here and now (establishing an appropriate affect heuristic).
And to prevent optimism bias, we also need to avoid presenting “both sides of the argument” in the messaging – the science tells us that there’s only one side. There also needs to be a clear argument as to why recommended, sustainable behaviours will work (establishing a different sort of confirmation bias).
We also need everyone to get the message, not just some groups – that’s an important lesson from COVID-19. There can be no (apparent) exceptions when it comes to climate change.Read more: https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-shows-how-to-get-people-to-act-on-climate-change-heres-the-psychology-143300
I guess big tech shutting down dissenting voices on Coronavirus was just a test run, for what these two professors from Edge Hill University want to inflict on us.
Things have sure changed since I went to school. I remember my professors arguing for logic, debate and reason, rather than an authoritarian shutdown of dissent.
22 thoughts on “UK Academics Advocate Silencing Dissent on Climate Change and Covid-19”
Aren’t they already doing that? The “progressives” want to control language and thought while accusing Trump wanting a dictatorship. Projection. It works on some people.
You have to remember that Edge Hill University was basically a teachers training college until recently.
A man is a woman is a man.
A rioter is a peaceful protester.
Police are always violent and racist.
This is far and away the best summary I have seen on where we really are with Covid 19 around the World even down to just why the new infections/deaths are way higher South of the 35th parallel than North of it. https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/2020/7/27/lockdownlunacythree
This is nothing short of evil and totalitarian. These professors should lose their jobs immediately for disseminating propaganda, mass dishonesty, attempting to undermine, both freedom of speech and democracy.
Thanks for the reporting! I love your website!
That would take years for them to agree what their position is on Climate Change and COVID-19
“..And to prevent optimism bias, we also need to avoid presenting “both sides of the argument” in the messaging – the science tells us that there’s only one side….”
No, Big Brother and the Orwellian thought police tell us that there is only one side. This usually comes from the side which knows it will never win a debate.
So here we have yet another psychologist who doesn’t recognize the characteristics of a cult when he sees one, and doesn’t even realize he is a member. He has anointed himself to be the active keeper of the Holy Faith for the cult and probably thinks he is properly applying psychology here.
The level of arrogance and scientific illiteracy on display here is — as Spock would put it — fascinating.
I am 68 and I am telling all you nice young folks that there is absolutely nothing new or modern about suppressing dissent from orthodoxy. There has never been a time in my life where people in power were in any way tolerant of opposing viewpoints, or did not aggressively punish their expression.
That said, I do not understand why media outlets like The New York Times censor dissent from the climate change narrative. Like most of us who post here, I just can’t understand how so many people have been hoodwinked into believing in the existence of a problem for which the evidence is so weak and the solution so costly. You have to want it to be real to believe in it. Why would anyone want it to be real?
Walter Lippmann, Walter Duranty, Nicole Hannah-Jones, Carlos Slim Helu. Why does the New York Times publish or slant toward one side of any issue? Begins with In, ends with fluence.
“There also needs to be a clear argument as to why recommended, sustainable behaviours will work”
Kind of like the underpants gnomes on South Park, whose business plan was:
1) Steal Underpants
2) ???
3) Big Profits!!!
I’m an optimist. I would love the opportunity for them to try and convert and prevent my temporal and spatial biases of optimism. I want this ‘in person’ so I can give their neurotic ass a complete breakdown or a much better outlook on life! I’m quite optimist of the results either way!
“…the science tells us that there’s only one side.”
I can’t argue with that. The science tells us very clearly that there is no climate crisis, that human emissions cannot cause dangerous global warming and that additional CO2 in the atmosphere is a good thing.
That’s why they want to silence dissenting voices, because they know they can’t make their case using science.
The Left’s strong urge for suppression of dissent arises because all of their agenda is based on lies, deceptions, and half-truths.
Examples:
Climate change alarmism.
Affordability of wind and solar as major power sources.
Normalized transgenderism.
Effectiveness of COVID lockdowns.
Existence of systemic racism in police departments.
All the above are based in lies and half-truths that cannot withstand an open challenge by knowledgeable experts.
Hence, cancel culture and suppression of dissent with bully tactics.
OMG Beattie and McGuire have discovered that some people like to think for themselves. See son that’s what 12 years of university education can do for you.
Science is not scientific if it cannot be challenged with experiments and debate using empirical data. You cannot say “Science” is fact or settled when over 1000 refereed journal articles are withdrawn or retracted in most years.
https://retractionwatch.com/
They list 30 COVID-19 related articles retracted and several more have noted concerns.
Peter Ridd pointed out the lies and mistakes of others and was persecuted by his employer, James Cook University, for doing so. The removal of his rights to freely speak regarding his field of expertise became advantageous to JCU due to the research grants & donations they could obtain for supporting the AGW theory.
The usual AGW climate models shown all have the assumption of CO2 causing significant warming as part of their inputs. You cannot use the output of a model to prove the assumptions used as input because that is circular reasoning. They become less useful when those same models vary greatly and deviate significantly from reality. But that and many other disagreements have been debated many times before in WUWT threads and elsewhere.
We are left with shouting matches until all sides can compromise to clarify the truth or closer to it. This is not a poor little AGW group vs climate deniers backed by fossil fuel. These are big AGW groups supported by trillion dollar industries (and emotion) vs everyday scientists of limited means trying to debate using empirical evidence and practicalities. Communism doesn’t like free speech and disagreement to threaten their created false perception of perfection. You can’t fool all the people all of the time.
The climate debate is not about the climate, the covid debates are not about covid-19, their arguments are only a disguise for their unrestricted love of power, they do not care about the human population only an unrestricted grasp for enslavement of the human population.
“To make climate change messages more effective, we need to target these cognitive biases. And to prevent optimism bias, we also need to avoid presenting “both sides of the argument”. The science tells us that there’s only one side.”
Conclusion: climate scientists now know it all and all uncertainty issues has been resolved and therefore no further research is necessary and no further climate research funding is needed. Is that right?
And so therwfore thet surely know how to explain what appears to laymen to be a contradiction between “Event Attribution Analysis” and “Internal Climate Variability”.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/29/diffenbaugh-2017-extreme-weather-of-climate-change/
Do a web search for people no longer trust experts. You will get many many hits. It’s a thing, nobody disagrees.
The problem with experts is they claim to do the impossible, which is to predict the future. They are wrong more often than not. A dart-throwing chimp can produce better predictions.
When an expert tells you what to do, she is predicting that her advice will be successful. There’s the rub. Her predictions are correct only by accident.
Why do we have President Trump? We have President Trump because the Democrats have embraced the expert elites. In the process, they have thrown the majority of Americans under the bus.
Hey all you arrogant experts, we can have something much worse than President Trump. He’s a mild rebuke. If you guys don’t own up to your limitations and quit being demonstrably stupid, the body politic will will develop a fever and you will be expelled like the germs you are.
People will never again trust experts until the experts actually become trustworthy. That, sadly, requires the kind of self reflection and humility of which most experts are incapable.
The learned experts pretend they are the same as expert performers. When an engineer designs a bridge, you can trust it. When an economist predicts the economy you can’t. It’s annoying that one word encompasses people who can actually do something as well as people who just know a lot and are good at bafflegab. Engineers, pilots, and musicians on the one hand, academics and MBAs on the other.
“When an engineer designs a bridge, you can trust it.”
Well, usually.
Experts are those who know more and more about less and less until they reach the point that they know everything about nothing. The bigger the suitcase they carry the less they are worth.
Snow deniers silenced, hmm yes, what a great idea.
A lot of university jobs would have to go of course, self termination.