The Deadliest Animal in the World

Guest News Brief by Kip Hansen – 29 July 2020
“What makes mosquitoes so dangerous? Despite their innocuous-sounding name—Spanish for “little fly”—they carry devastating diseases. The worst is malaria, which kills more than 600,000 people every year; another 200 million cases incapacitate people for days at a time. It threatens half of the world’s population and causes billions of dollars in lost productivity annually. Other mosquito-borne diseases include dengue fever, yellow fever, and encephalitis.” — this quote and this essay’s title come from the blog of Bill Gates:
A recent biology study asks the interesting question: “Why do some mosquitoes prefer humans?” The new study is titled “Climate and Urbanization Drive Mosquito Preference for Humans”.
Let’s hit the new study’s high point right from the start:
Despite the use of the word “climate” in the paper’s title, Climate Change does not drive mosquito preference for humans. Climate, however, has played a role in the evolutionary selection for the human-preferring sub-species of Aedes aegypti – which is the main insect vector that spreads Zika, yellow fever and dengue. (This is not the same mosquito that spreads malaria, that is the Anopheles mosquito.)
The NY Times coverage of study states : “The Current Biology paper focused on evolutionary history, but its findings might have implications for public health. The results, combined with climate and population data from the United Nations, suggest that there will be more human-biting mosquitoes in sub-Saharan Africa by 2050, caused mostly by urbanization.” When it says “there will be more”, what is really meant here is that the Aedes mosquito population will shift towards the human-preferring sub-species. The actual number of mosquitoes will depend on the effectiveness of (or lack of) mosquito control efforts of each urbanized area.
The reason they expect the shift is that the study found that the “more human-loving mosquitoes tended to come from areas with a dry climate and dense human population.” [NY Times]. In the areas of sub-Saharan Africa studied, the shift of rural populations to densely urbanized areas over the next few decades is projected to continue.
The hypothesis on how this came to be is based on the fact that mosquitoes need small pools of still water for reproduction. In drier climates, in which the rainy season is short, mosquito reproduction depends on human-supplied pools of water for much of the year – like flower pots, old tins cans, abandoned automobile tires and household water barrels. Urbanized areas thus supply not only the blood-meal needed by female Aedes for reproduction, by providing plenty of humans to feed on, but the small still pools of water needed for egg-laying as well. This two-barreled advantage, they believe, has favored the human-preferring genes (which they consider a sub-species) especially in these densely populated urban areas.
One of the authors of the study, Dr. Carolyn S. McBride, in this quote from the NY Times article, sounds disappointed that they were unable to blame Climate Change:
“I think it’s counterintuitive, because people know the climate is changing rapidly, so that should be the driving force,” Dr. McBride said. “But the features of the climate that we found to be important for this mosquito aren’t predicted to change in strong and clear ways that would affect the mosquito.”
Urbanization, in contrast, is occurring very quickly. “You could easily imagine that having an effect on disease transmission in big cities,” Dr. McBride said.
From the paper’s Summary: “Our findings suggest that human-biting in this important disease vector originally evolved as a by-product of breeding in human-stored water in areas where doing so provided the only means to survive the long, hot dry season. Our model also predicts that the rapid urbanization currently taking place in Africa will drive further mosquito evolution, causing a shift toward human-biting in many large cities by 2050.”
This study is really about the evolution of the Aedes mosquito and tracking the gene flow of the specific genes they have identified as being associated with the sub-species that seems to prefer biting humans (as opposed to other red blooded animals). The author team bravely tried to come up with a finding that would blame bad future outcomes on Climate Change (see the methods section of the study’s “Extended PDF”) but it was just no good. Model predictions of climate variables just didn’t change the finding: the shift had to be laid at the feet of human urbanization.
As with all modern news about mosquitoes, it is necessary to clear up common misunderstandings.
1. “….Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are responsible for Zika, yellow fever and dengue.” And, from the Bill Gates’ blog at the beginning of the essay: “they carry devastating diseases.”
Mosquitoes are not responsible for any of those diseases. Mosquitoes simply spread the disease from one infected host (usually human) to another host – mosquitoes pick up the disease from one infected human source and carry it around a while, then drop it off in another human. The diseases do not originate in the mosquitoes.
“…the infected mosquito carries the disease from one human to another (acting as a “vector”), while infected humans transmit the parasite to the mosquito, In contrast to the human host, the mosquito vector does not suffer from the presence of the parasites.” CDC
and
“people serve as the primary vertebrate hosts for Ae. aegypti and Ae. albopictus mosquitoes spreading chikungunya, dengue, yellow fever, or Zika virus.” CDC [my bold – kh]
The presence of mosquitoes does not mean the presence of mosquito-vectored diseases. For instance, Aedes aegypti [left panel] are found through much of the southern parts of the United States, yet we are almost entirely free of Zika, yellow fever, and dengue.
Today, dengue is only reported to be locally acquired in the very southern tip of Florida, where many residents come and go from the Caribbean Islands. So far this year, there has been one (1) locally transmitted case of dengue. [ source ]
The same is true for the malaria-vector mosquito, Anopheles:
As can be seen, malaria was ubiquitous throughout the Eastern United States in 1882, except for in the eastern mountain ranges. By 1932, it has been beaten back to a few hold-out areas, but broke out in 1934-1935.
After a long campaign against malaria, the CDC currently reports: “Now approximately 1,500 malaria cases and five deaths are reported in the United States annually, mostly in returned travelers.”
2. To nearly eliminate human cases of mosquito-vectored diseases is fairly simple in a country like the United States, and almost impossible in less-developed countries.
In the United States, humans sick with such diseases are taken to hospitals, where they cannot be bitten by mosquitoes and therefore cannot further transmit the disease. Neighborhoods where the disease showed up are heavily treated to knock out the existing generation of mosquitoes that might have been responsible for the transmission of known cases and the neighborhood is searched diligently for further cases. Then, with no (or very few) sick humans and few mosquitoes, there is no further transmission.
In the developing world, where health care systems have fewer resources and the people have less access to that system, sick people only end up in the hospital when they are already very sick (if then) and have, in all probability, already infected many local mosquitoes, who are busy infecting other humans. In this case, the procedure is for local officials to stage a wide area campaign of mosquito control by spraying, distributing treated mosquito nets, running a Anti-Mosquito Breeding Sites campaign, and bringing in nurses and doctors to find, quarantine and treat the sick.
A typical campaign poster (this one in the Caribbean) to eliminate breeding sites:
These campaigns are not limited to the Third World – see this Fight The Bite game from Miami/Dade County, Florida.
In my personal experience in humanitarian work in the Caribbean, the local officials almost never have the equipment or chemicals necessary for wide-spread mosquito control and have only limited, already-stretched-to-the-limit medical resources. It is heart-breaking.
The long fight against mosquito-vectored diseases has involved DDT – which itself is a very controversial issue – but is not the primary focal point of the fight. Many local mosquito populations have developed varying degrees of resistance to DDT. It is, however, still effective when used to treat indoor walls and bed-nets.
[And NO – “bringing DDT back” into wide use in Africa will not be an (or the) instant silver bullet solution to mosquito-vectored diseases. That is a myth. DDT is already widely used in Africa. ]
Permethrins Treat clothing and gear
-
- Use permethrin to treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks, and tents) or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.
- Permethrin is an insecticide that kills or repels mosquitoes.
- Permethrin-treated clothing provides protection after multiple washings.
- Use permethrin to treat clothing and gear (such as boots, pants, socks, and tents) or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear.
For years, while living on our sailboat in the Caribbean, we regularly treated our hatch screens and cabin surfaces with permethrin – and had great success with it.
In the United States, synthetic pyrethroids are used in aerial spraying to control adult mosquitoes along with malathion and naled.
Mosquito-vectored diseases are a major, world-wide health problem and the use of insecticides in their control remains a hugely controversial topic at all levels of government and a matter of much concern from health and environmental groups. The controversies swirling around the issue are highly politicized.
One thing that is certain: The propaganda meme that Climate Change will spread mosquito-vectored diseases is categorically false and based on gross, seemingly intentional, misunderstanding of the mechanisms involved in disease spread.
Author’s Comment:
I was reluctant to bring up DDT – in the past it has overwhelmed the comment section. I suppose it will again today, so I had my say on the topic. I will not be responding to the controversy in the comments here. After all, there have been whole books written on the topic, on both sides, and yet the controversy remains – it will not be resolved here.
On a personal note, I am allergic to mosquito bites. When I get them they swell up, they itch sometimes for weeks and if I get very many, I get body-wide allergy symptoms and have to rely on medication. Living in the Caribbean for so long was challenging. I nearly drove my wife crazy with my repeated rants and mania about mosquitoes. Suffice it to say: “I don’t like mosquitoes.”
All that said, neither my wife or I ever contracted any of the many nasty mosquito-vectored diseases endemic to the Northern Caribbean.
The featured study presents an interesting finding on why some mosquitoes like humans better than birds or dogs or goats.
At least in my part of the Spanish-speaking world (the Southern Cone), mosquitoes aren’t called “mosquitos”, but “zancudos”. “Mosquito” refers to any small flying insect, such as a gnat or midge. For specifically the insects called mosquito in English, the word here is “zancudo”.
For malaria, HCQ!
Shown safe and effective against malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and porphyria cutanea tarda, since 1955.
Unfortunately it is no longer effective in many areas since the trypanosomes have acquired immunity to it.
Now you have to use other drugs like lariam which have considerably worse side effects.
True.
Eternal vigilance is needed against pathogens, whose powers of evolution are astounding.
Has anyone ever seen an environmental impact report on eliminating the mosquito? Their demise has pretty much eliminated the birds, bats, fish and amphibians that used to thrive on them.
Eliminating A. aegypti would have little or no effect on their predators. There are thousands of mosquito species. A. aegypti tends to breed where there are few fish.
Paul ==> There is seldom any effort to eliminate all mosquitoes. Many locales would like to eliminate human biting mosquitoes, especially those that act as vectors for human diseases.
In reality, eliminating sick humans eliminates these diseases.
Actually, here in Central Oregon, the Forrest Service, other Federal agencies and state agencies spray or have contractors aerial spray the forest and streams to eliminate mosquitoes so humans can recreate on or near the streams. Many years ago, no one could even go near the rivers and the open meadows in the forest without getting covered with mosquitoes. People could not build houses near the streams.
At the same time, there were masses of fat trout to be caught. The air was full of birds eating mosquitoes during the day and bats doing it at night. Frogs and other amphibians were everywhere eating them.
Now the birds that ate the insects have disappeared, the amphibians are endangered species, and bats are seldom seen.
Every other chemical use has required an environmental impact study, but never for mosquito spraying.
My granddad built the second cabin on the Metolius at Camp Sherman in the 1920s. It has a screened in porch as a refuge for when the mosquitoes were at their worst. The rest of the time, the fishing for my dad was great.
You cannot go into a Minnesota woods in the summer and not expected to covered by mosquitos. The fortunate part most do not carry disease. Most insect repellents are ineffective. The mosquitos are only a small part of the equation, the biting flies make it almost impossible to be in the wood in summer.
These little bastards just showed up in my neighborhood last year in Southern California. This species is known here as the “Ankle-Biter” mosquito because they stay low to the ground. Unfortunately they attack all day as opposed to the type that just comes out at dusk. They can also bite through clothing and can reproduce in standing water as small as a teaspoon. Bring out the helicopters loaded with malathion, DDT, or just flame throwers.
Hoyt ==> Most mosquitoes re not long distance fliers. You do need to treat the neighborhood — they can fly about 100 meters (the consensus position on that…) and they can be blown in on the wind.
In the Caribbean, even near the marshy shore and lush vegetation, being anchofred out more than 50 – 75 yards was enough to almost guarantee mosquito-free living. When the wind blows from the shore, some would blow out into the anchorage.
Kip
Thanks for the great article .
Mosquito-borne diseases MD are real, deadly and costly to the community .
COVID 19 is real, deadly and costly to the community .
There are preventative measures and treatments for both.
While cost of each MD prevention and treatment is well known for COVID-19 it has not even been considered.
I have no doubt the money spent fighting COVID-19 has been a horrible waste.
Waza
“COVID 19 is real, deadly and costly to the community .”
How ‘bout some updated statistics.
The data will set us free – or not. (CDC & WHO data)
Start close to home with Colorado.
Denver, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties account for more Covid-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the state COMBINED!!!
Add the seven more in the top ten: Adams, Weld, El Paso, Boulder, Douglas, Larimer and Eagle and together these ten account for 89% of the total Colorado Covid-19 deaths.
Covid-19 is NOT a state-wide Scam-demic. It’s a problem for these ten counties with too many, too old, too sick, too vulnerable, too crammed together in contagious (BLUE) elder care facilities.
The state-wide social distancing, economic shutdown cluster ***, masked clown show is really^4 DUMB and totally UNJUSTIFIED!!
New York City, BY ITSELF, holds down FOURTH place in the GLOBAL rankings.
That takes some talent.
Covid-19 didn’t start in Wuhan, it began in NYC.
NYC, NJ, NY, MA, PA and CA account for more Covid-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the country COMBINED!!!!
Add the three additional of the top ten, IL, MI and CT and they account for almost two-thirds of the country’s Covid-19 death count!!!
Covid-19 is NOT a nation-wide Scam-demic. It’s a problem for these ten jurisdictions with too many, too old, too sick, too vulnerable, too crammed together in contagious, poorly run (aka BLUE) elder care facilities.
The national social distancing, economic shutdown cluster ***, masked clown show is really^4 DUMB and totally UNJUSTIFIED!! Fauci does not know WTF he is talking about!!!
The US, Brazil, UK and Mexico account for more Covid-19 deaths than the ENTIRE rest of the WORLD!!!!
Add the six more to complete the top ten: Italy, France, Spain, India, Iran and Peru together account for 75%!!!!! of the GLOBAL Covid-19 death count.
Covid-19 is NOT a world-wide Scam-demic. It’s a problem for these ten countries with too many, too old, too sick, too vulnerable, too crammed together in contagious, poorly run (aka socialized) elder care facilities.
The global social distancing, economic shutdown cluster ***, masked clown show is really^4 DUMB and totally UNJUSTIFIED!! WHO does not know WTF they are talking about!!!
Nick ==> Appreciate your input — and know you were provoked. But, this is not the Covid thread.
Readers — there are plewnty of Covid threads to comment on, here and elsewhere, let’s try to keep this thread to mosquitoes.
“Covid-19 didn’t start in Wuhan, it began in NYC”
And you have a bridge for sale ?
As a fit 25 yo living and working in Malaysia I got dengue
One week in bed with horrible body aches.
Treatments, isolation, air con and paracetamol.
Sadly I have heard of many unhealthy Poor children Die from dengue.
Waza ==> There are two types of dengue infection -=- we have had friends get a “flu-like” version and some have near-death brushes with it.
Despite long-term exposure in the Dominican Republic and helping to fight a district-wide dengue epidemic, my wife and I escaped without getting the disease (which is good, we were both in our sixties…)
Stay away from infected areas. It is the second dengue infection that can be deadly.
Or take a vaccine. It is oddly enough only recommended for people who have already definitely had one infection, to decrease the risk of a second one. Not to people who haven’t been infected, since it isn’t 100% effective, and if not, can serve as a “first infection” making the next one dangerous.
Deadliest animal in the world? People.
GLZ ==> Certainly up there. And, if we consider microbes . . . . ?
As I use to say, there is only two animals I am really afraid of and take precautions against, humans and malaria typanosomes. And, yes, trypanosomes are animals, unlike bacteria.
True in the case of most infectious disease. Vectors like mosquitoes or fleas carry pathogens from one person to another. Or we transmit the viruses, bacteria or protists directly to other people.
Humans tend not to be moving when and where Aedes aegypti is most commonly feeding, ie at dusk and dawn, indoors, in shady areas or under cloudy weather.
Wear long sleeves and pants in A. aegypti country and sleep under a net soaked in premethrins.
The Modern English word “canopy” comes ultimately from the Ancient Greek for “mosquito”, via late Middle English, from Medieval Latin “canopeum” (ceremonial canopy), from the word’s Classical Latin meaning (mosquito net over a bed), from Attic Greek “kōnōpeion” (couch with mosquito curtains), from “kōnōps” (mosquito).
John ==> When we lived in the Caribbean, we stayed indoors, quite intentionally, at “mosquito feeding time”…. I often worked on deck until I heard the first buzzy little critter arrive and then I’d duck into the cabin, and button up all the screens.
DDT
Do we have evidence that GM mosquitoes tech is viable, or evidence of the contrary?
Jurty still out as to effectiveness, based upon Brasil results, but opposition predictable:
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/09/study-dna-spread-genetically-modified-mosquitoes-prompts-backlash
Plans for release in FL and TX okayed:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jun/17/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-florida-texas
John ==> Thank you for fielding the question. I have covered this in earlier essays on mosquitoes.
Another interesting question is why mosquitoes like biting some people and not others. It’s unlikely to be genetic, because my sister and I were polar opposites: she’d get eaten alive during walks through our woods, and mosquitoes would rarely even land on – let alone bite – me. In my 66 years, it has been a constant. I have almost never had a mosquito bite, even though I’ve spent a lot of time outside in places heavily populated with mosquitoes (e.g. Missouri, Florida, Indiana).
Possibly scents, carbon dioxide and water vapor exhaled, body odor body temperature. Steam rising from a boiling kettle attracts a column of mosquitoes, while camping. Warm, moist air is part of their search algorithm.
Michael ==> The common held view is pheromones — or as John says — body odor. There is a huge difference in “attractiveness” between individuals.
It also changes over time. When I was a boy my father thought I was making unnecessary fuss over mosquitoes because he was rarely bitten. Twenty years later it was the other way around and it was he who was always complaining about mosquitoes, while they didn’t bother me much.
One insect and disease that has not been mentioned that come from South America is leishmaniasis and is carried by sand flies. One variation of this disease can eat your face leaving a gaping hole where you nose, mouth, eyes, and facial bones use to be – this disease is now in Oklahoma and Texas moving Northeastward and to some degree southwestern. Malaria is a terrible disease but this one takes the cake – we need to make sure we are not disregarding this little known illness because most of the people who have it are very very poor people in Honduras and other Central American countries. Scientists need to find a vaccine or medication to stop this disease as there are no good alternatives for it – the drugs they do have can kill you before they cure you and sadly to say you are never cured of this parasite – it stays in your body forever and can reappear at any time.
Maybe entering the US from South America, but where it originated isn’t known. It has existed in the Middle East and Indian subcontinent since ancient times.
Again, sleep under a pesticide-impregnated net in areas where sand flies are active.
DEllison ==> The CDC has a page on leishmaniasis . There have been “occassional cases” in Texas and Oklahoma.
” In drier climates, in which the rainy season is short, mosquito reproduction depends on human-supplied pools of water for much of the year – like flower pots, old tins cans …. ”
Up here in the dry tropics of North Queensland, these pools are targeted by the “authorities” but there is a major omission, which is below ground level infrastructure service pits belonging to telecommunication providers, and irrigation boxes and the like, many of which are the responsibility of, but ignored by, the local government agencies who are the enforcers out there, busy issuing fines for infringements occurring in domestic spaces. I used to tip mozzy deterrent into the telephone pit in front of my property, but that is no longer available, and I don’t think it is a good idea to replace it with kerosene.
Anything that makes a persistent oily film on the surface would probably work. You might try olive oil.
Martin – tty ==> There are lot of surface treatments effective against breeding mosquitoes.
Technically, the mosquito vectors of lethal diseases aren’t all the same animal. They’re not only different species but in different genera. It’s as if “apes are the most dangerous animal” were the claim.
Aedes, Anopheles (malaria), Culex, Culiseta, Haemagogus and Ochlerotatus genera all include disease vectors.
Was for a while considered a subgenus of Aedes. Carries a host of pathogens:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ochlerotatus
Carries yellow fever virus and other viral pathogens:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haemagogus
Cold-adapted:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Culiseta
North temperate zone vectors of arbovirus infections such as West Nile virus, Japanese and St. Louis encephalitis, but filariasis and avian malaria as well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Culex
Even if all these genera were wiped out, there would still be no shortage of mosquitoes for bats, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish to eat.
On a personal note, I am allergic to mosquito bites. When I get them they swell up, they itch sometimes for weeks and if I get very many, I get body-wide allergy symptoms and have to rely on medication. Living in the Caribbean for so long was challenging. I nearly drove my wife crazy with my repeated rants and mania about mosquitoes. Suffice it to say: “I don’t like mosquitoes.”
Kip I hear you on this, that’s me to a T. I’ve had bug bites still swell up, get itchy & red/bleed as if it was a fresh bite, 6 months afterwards! Turns out I have mast cell activation syndrome/disease – you might have something like this. Anti-histamines help a lot but you’ll need to take them daily, it helps reduce the huge over-reaction and makes you feel better. I’ve been taking antihistamines for 2 yrs now wish I had known sooner. Now if I get a bite, I hardly notice or it’s over with in a normal few days time. I get deer fly, tic, gnats and mosquito bites as we live in the country, I can now enjoy gardening again as I had given it up; the bites made me so miserable.
ldd ==> Thanks for the tip —- I’ll talk to my physician.
