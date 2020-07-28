America’s Frontline Doctors traveled to Washington and gave a press conference.
UPDATE. Here’s a version that is still up
Give her a listen.
Several versions of this have been pulled off YouTube while I was preparing this post. I hope this FB version survives till the am. And now the FB has been pulled.
Here is a version of the complete news conference still on YouTube as of this moment. I’ve cued it to Dr Immanuel’s speaking.
Dr Stella Immanuel V Dr. Fauci-TKO. HCQ Championed.
Already pulled from YouTube…
Watch here
https://lbry.tv/@GeekforTruth:c/American-Doctors-Address-COVID-19-Misinformation:4
The full Summit is below, go to Menu-Summit:
AmericasFrontlineDoctors.com
It is nearly 3 hours but very much worth listening to whole thing
Since when is truth that disputes the Marxists agenda against against Googles terms service? As an ex-Googler who is not a radical Socialist, I was keenly aware of their far left leaning politically biased culture, but this is embarrassing.
Try Breibart, it works in the Netherlands!! The simple FACT that this news item has been censured makes me mad; this will have repercussions in the coming elections world-wide, except ofcourse in China….
Still available at Breibart https://www.breitbart.com
That video is not of the conference.
“Here is a version of the complete news conference still on YouTube as of this moment. I’ve cued it to Dr Immanuel’s speaking.”
Well that didn’t last long, clicked on the play button 1 minute after the posting on WUWT and it was pulled already.
Youtube and Facebook must have people there who are primed to jump on anything concerning the Wuhan virus. An alarm must go off in their office at any mention of the Chinese viirus.
In another office, sirens go off at the mention of Human-caused climate change.
They don’t want to waste any time in their censorship.
The arrogance of these people!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nXePkc9nPJn/?fbclid=IwAR3r3AZtszg-_ejbvKtE2vwa3cu2-cwOMEszish5D1UD3LgYwWVgyWF1QTo
Gone, has anyone posted it to video or liveleak?
Gone already. Here at the moment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8rF_p0Lp0g
An overview here:
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/07/28/scrubbed-frontline-doctors-video-touting-cure-for-covid-19-challenging-cnn-hosts-fauci-to-pee-test-952439
Pulled already.
Never expected to live to see the day that the US was controlled by Thought Police.
Policing Thought is the main preoccupation of the Left. They have to police the thought, otherwise their political ideology could not survive the Light of Truth.
The Left is just one Big Lie. To succeed, they have to fool people into believing in False Realities and the way to do that is to control Thought by attacking anyone who does not adhere to their radical ideology..
Transcript from rev.com
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/americas-frontline-doctors-scotus-press-conference-transcript
Partial transcript from press conference – Dr. Stella –
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (05:27)
Hello, I’m Dr. Stella Immanuel. I’m a primary care physician in Houston, Texas. I actually went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that. So I’m actually used to these medications. I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … I think my oldest patient is 92 … 87 year olds. And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (06:12)
For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not a somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody who asthma, not an old person. We’ve not lost one patient. And on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know on hydroxychloroquine for prevention, because by the very mechanism of action, it works early and as a prophylaxis. We see patients, 10 to 15 COVID patients, everyday. We give them breathing treatments. We only wear surgical mask. None of us has gotten sick. It works.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (06:46)
So right now, I came here to Washington DC to say, America, nobody needs to die. The study that made me start using hydroxychloroquine was a study that they did under the NIH in 2005 that say it works. Recently, I was doing some research about a patient that had hiccups and I found out that they even did a recent study in the NIH, which is our National Institute … that is the National … NIH, what? National Institute of Health. They actually had a study and go look it up. Type hiccups and COVID, you will see it. They treated a patient that had hiccups with hydroxychloroquine and it proved that hiccups is a symptom of COVID. So if the NIH knows that treating the patient would hydroxychloroquine proves that hiccup is a symptom of COVID, then they definitely know the hydroxychloroquine works.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (07:42)
I’m upset. Why I’m upset is that I see people that cannot breathe. I see parents walk in, I see diabetic sit in my office knowing that this is a death sentence and they can’t breathe. And I hug them and I tell them, “It’s going to be okay. You’re going to live.” And we treat them and they leave. None has died. So if some fake science, some person sponsored by all these fake pharma companies comes out say, “We’ve done studies and they found out that it doesn’t work.” I can tell you categorically it’s fixed science. I want to know who is sponsoring that study. I want to know who is behind it because there is no way I can treat 350 patients and counting and nobody is dead and they all did better.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (08:21)
I know you’re going to tell me that you treated 20 people, 40 people, and it didn’t work. I’m a true testimony. So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need mask. There is a cure. I know they don’t want to open schools. No, you don’t need people to be locked down. There is prevention and there is a cure.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (08:48)
And let me tell you something, all you fake doctors out there that tell me, “Yeah. I want a double blinded study.” I just tell you, quit sounding like a computer, double blinded, double blinded. I don’t know whether your chips are malfunctioning, but I’m a real doctor. I have radiologists, we have plastic surgeons, we have neurosurgeons, like Sanjay Gupta saying, “Yeah, it doesn’t work and it causes heart disease.” Let me ask you Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Hear me. Have you ever seen a COVID patient? Have you ever treated anybody with hydroxychloroquine and they died from heart disease? When you do, come and talk to me because I sit down in my clinic every day and I see these patients walk in everyday scared to death. I see people driving two, three hours to my clinic because some ER doctor is scared of the Texas board or they’re scared of something, and they will not prescribe medication to these people.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (09:35)
I tell all of you doctors that are sitting down and watching Americans die. You’re like the good Nazi … the good one, the good Germans that watched Jews get killed and you did not speak up. If they come after me, they threaten me. They’ve threatened to … I mean, I’ve gotten all kinds of threats. Or they’re going to report me to the bots. I say, you know what? I don’t care. I’m not going to let Americans die. And if this is the hill where I get nailed on, I will get nailed on it. I don’t care. You can report me to the bots, you can kill me, you can do whatever, but I’m not going to let Americans die.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (10:09)
And today I’m here to say it, that America, there is a cure for COVID. All this foolishness does not need to happen. There is a cure for COVID. There is a cure for COVID is called hydroxychloroquine. It’s called zinc. It’s called Zithromax. And it is time for the grassroots to wake up and say, “No, we’re not going to take this any longer. We’re not going to die.” Because let me tell you something, when somebody is dead, they are dead. They’re not coming back tomorrow to have an argument. They are not come back tomorrow to discuss the double blinded study and the data. All of you doctors that are waiting for data, if six months down the line you actually found out that this data shows that this medication works, how about your patients that have died? You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical. So guys, we don’t need to die. There is a cure for COVID.
Simone Gold: (11:02)
My gosh. Dr. Immanuelle also known as warrior. Before I introduce the next guest, I just want to say that I wish all doctors that are listening to this bring that kind of passion to their patients. And the study that Dr. Immanuel was referring to is in Virology, which talks about a SARS viral epidemic that affects the lungs that came from China. And they didn’t know what would work. The study showed that chloroquine would work. It sounds exactly like it could have been written three months ago, but in fact, that’s study in Virology, which was published by the NIH, the National Institute of Health when Dr. Anthony Fauci was the director. Again, the official publication of the NIH, Virology, 15 years ago showed that chloroquine … we use hydroxychloroquine, it’s the same … little safer … works. They proved this 15 years ago when we got this novel coronavirus, which is not that novel, it’s 78% similar to the prior-
Simone Gold: (12:03)
… coronavirus, which is not that novel. It’s 78% similar to the prior version. The COV-1, not surprisingly. It works. I’m now going to introduce our next speaker. Sorry. I forgot to say your name. Sorry.
Dr. Dan Erickson: (12:12)
That’s all right. Dr. Dan Erickson, Dr. Gold asked me to talk about the lockdown, how effective they were and do that cause anything nonfinancial? They always talk about the financial, but you have to realize that lockdown, we haven’t taken a $21 trillion economy and locked it down. So when you lock it down, it causes public health issues. Our suicide hotlines are up 600%, our spousal abuse. Different areas of alcoholism are all on the rise. These are public health problems from a financial lockdown. So we have to be clear on that fact that there is, it’s not like you just lock it down and have consequences to people’s jobs. They also have consequences, health consequences at home. So we’re talking about having a little more of a measured approach, a consistent approach. If we have another spike coming in cold and flu season, let’s do something that’s sustainable.
I’m upset. Why I’m upset is that I see people that cannot breathe. I see parents walk in, I see diabetic sit in my office knowing that this is a death sentence and they can’t breathe. And I hug them and I tell them, “It’s going to be okay. You’re going to live.” And we treat them and they leave. None has died.”
Thank you, Dr. Immanuel, for being there, and thinking clearly.. “It’s going to be okay” is just what one wants to hear in the doctor’s office.
I wonder how many people have had HCQ deliberately withheld from them for one reason or another? It’s a crime what the Left and the Leftwing Media have done to demonize this drug.
God bless you Mary. Now it’s on WUWT in writing and the social media censors can’t take it down.
Dr. Stella Immanuel has made claims about what happened in her practice. She has records and they can be checked. Until someone proves otherwise, we have to assume she’s telling the truth. If the authorities want to call her a quack and a liar, the onus is on them to subpoena her records and interview the patients. I’d bet next month’s coffee money that’s not going to happen. They’re even not going to try because they know she’s telling the truth.
350 patients are hard to ignore, kinda like the bodies piled on the streets in Ecuador or the overwhelmed undertakers in Brazil. Some facts just shine through all the BS.
I saved the entire transcript from the 45 minute press conference, in case it is also censored from rev.com. Very informative to read what all the doctors had to say.
We seek out second and even third opinions on diagnosis, prognosis and treatment from doctors, when faced with other life changing health issues. My question is why is Covid any different? Why are these professional ‘second opinions’ on treatment being censored? I digress…
Per doctors, Only 200 mg twice a week for HCQ and daily zinc as prophylactic. This sounds like a game changer to me…. but FEAR IS POWER… just saying.
https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/americas-frontline-doctors-scotus-press-conference-transcript
Transcript portion Where Dr. Gold and another speak to dosage of HCQ for prophylaxis-
Speaker 8: (27:27)
And you guys also said that previous doctors have used it, but they’ve used it in the wrong dosage. So I keep hearing the drug, but then what is the right dosage. What is the right mixture?
Dr. Stella Immanuel: (27:39)
That you’re going to discuss with your doctor, but let [inaudible 00:03:43] take that.
Speaker 9: (27:45)
Yeah, that’s a great question. Because the whole political situation has driven the fear towards this drug. So let’s address that. This drug is super safe. It’s safer than aspirin, Motrin, Tylenol. It’s super safe. All right. So what the problem is in a lot of those studies, they did very, very high doses, massive doses all through the country. They did the remaps study, the solidarity trial. That was the world health organization trial, and also the recovery trial. They use 2,400 milligrams in the first day. ———-—All you need is 200 twice a week for prophylaxis. ———-They used massive toxic doses. And guess what they found out? When you use massive toxic doses, you get toxic results. The drug doesn’t work when you give toxic doses. It’s a very safe drug. It concentrates in the lungs, 200 to 700 times higher in the lungs.
Simone Gold: (29:15)
Yeah. I want to emphasize on something that Dr. [inaudible 00:29:20] just said, because I love the question. This is a treatment regimen that’s very simple, and it should be in the hands of the American people. The difficult aspect of this is that at the moment, because of politics, it’s being blocked from doctors prescribing it, and it’s being blocked from pharmacists releasing it. They’ve been empowered to overrule the doctor’s opinion. Why is this not over the counter? As you can get it in much of the world and almost all of Latin America, in Iran, in Indonesia, in Subsaharan Africa, you can just go and buy it yourself. ———-And the dose, my friends is 200 milligrams twice in a week and zinc daily. ———-That’s the dose. I’m in favor of it being over the counter. Give it to the people. Give it to the people.
The fear attached to watching this video makes it feel like forbidden knowledge.
You can still find this in some places.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/
The Facebook is no forum for science .. just Luddites
Too late – it’s gone 🙁
As of 8 am Central Time, the link to the 2 hr presentation works, but Youtube has pulled the headpost video.
The couple of minutes I’ve watched so far at the link looks to be the lead-in to a factual presentation by working physicians about hydroxychloroquine, it’s efficacy, and its use.
If such a video violates Youtube’s terms of service, then Youtube’s TOS are prejudicially biased. If the physicians’ presentations about HCQ efficacy are correct, then one may surmise that Youtube’s TOS will be in service to negligent homicide.
Why leave it on FB or YT – is there no alternative space in the cloud where the piece can reside without fear of it being pulled down? We know what kind of actors FB and YT are so why do people continue to patronize them – ie. Daily Wire, PragerU, Breitbart, TheBlaze, Crowder, Project Veritas, WUWT – is there no Conservative billionaire with wedding tackle large enough to step up and create a platform?
There is a link to the video on Breitbart.
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/
Its gone from utube
Censored by You Tube. They need to put it on BitChute.
It already is:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2MbeGcO2FrT/
All ready pulled. 🙁
Cue Henry in 3,2,1
Where are the double blind tests….
The video is here currently: https://youtu.be/bbmJOvXRtAA
And here: https://youtu.be/b-xVAT5ZCtM
YouTube actually purged it from my viewing history on mobile and desktop!
YouTube are also removing comments these days, even comments that simply state that YouTube has removed a comment!
This is very bad for social cohesion;-(
Those videos are not of the conference. The conference was indoors and lasted about 3 hours.
Removed by Youtube for violating their terms of service….
Well that was quick. They must have seek and destroy robots all primed to eliminate these ASAP. I found one and it quit midstream. Makes me double curious what’s so scary about these videos.
LOL. It’s been censored.
🤬 Bastards.
Wow, censorship ROCKS!!!! Remove everything that disagrees with leftist dogma. Next she will be attacked by media and Democrat politicians. I wonder how fast she will be fired from her current job?
It is still up on their own website, for the moment.
Full 3 hour video still available from the Americas Frontline Doctors link. It is worth the watch from the beginning since, as mentioned above, it lays out their argument quite nicely.
It’s on Bitchute here https://www.bitchute.com/video/aUNChgLotbPc/
YT has also pulled the video.
Using DuckDuckGo, I was able to find it at archive.org
I guess black Doctors’ lives don’t matter much to You Tube ..
This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service.
Speed of Service
What an excellent example for Twitter, who couldn’t be bothered to take down Wiley’s racist tweets until pressured.
THe video can bee seen here
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2020/07/28/who-is-dr-stella-immanuel/
The video has some debatable points (should schools reopen? Maybe. There is an argument worth having). But it deserves to be banned as the doctors advocating HCQ display a catastrophic misunderstanding of how scientific evidence needs to be gathered that puts them squarely alongside advocated for anti-vaccine views and homeopathy.
The only way to know for sure whether HCQ is effective for covid is to conduct careful trials. “I gave it to hundreds of my patients and none of them died” is not a careful trial.
There have been plenty of published trials of HCQ that are extraordinarily poor (on both sides of the argument). And the advocates for HCQ quote the ones with the results they like whether conducted well or not. The best trials currently say it doesn’t work. More, and better, trials are still being done. Anyone who claims to know it is effective is either ignoring the trials they don’t like or acting prematurely. Worse, their very actions in prescribing HCQ in an uncontrolled way make finding out whether it works much harder.
Science is not about weight of opinion: it is about weight of evidence (as global warming critics often point out). Those contrarian pro-HCQ opinions are not worth anything in the debate about truth.
Unfortunately, banning the video just reinforces the ridiculous conspiracy that the truth is being suppressed.
This drug has been widely used for decades, and is formally assessed as being safer than aspirin. Both the science behind it’s effectiveness and practical clinical tests and experience have shown that it should not be prescribed as a cure in the late stage of the disease when the body’s immune response is creating havoc. It should be used prophylactically and as an early stage treatment.
You could buy it over the counter before the pandemic!
I would support your comments if we were dealing with an unknown drug, but we are not.
HCQ should be available OTC. Acetaminophen is OTC and it’s far more dangerous.
point by point….
So would you treat CoVid with Aspirin ? You could have all your neighbours take aspirin and they likely will all recover from CoVid…..
So you think HCQ is a prophylactic when different studies show it is/isn’t ?
It’s now not-over-the-counter to thwart a black market in counterfeit drugs, with the result that you can get it by prescription instead of only on the dark web.
I support your right to buy it if you want it, but not your belief that it is a magic bullet. You can believe Vitamin C is a prophylactic for the common cold too, but it isn’t…..and people still believe after dozens of studies….
So you would rather see thousands die, and many more suffer needlessly based on the idiotic notion that maybe it doesn’t work, or maybe not in all cases and circumstances.
That’s an asinine, and frankly morally-depraved position.
I agree, but in the current atmosphere can you imagine any IRB giving the green light to a clinical trial of any design? Politics destroys whatever it touches.
”The best trials currently say it doesn’t work.”
Who is defining ‘best’? The only published trials I have seen do not use zinc, do not use the HCQ/zinc combo at an early stage, do not use HCQ in the correct safe quantities.
However there a literally thousands of doctors around the world using HCQ/zinc combo and are ( anecdotaly) reporting success.
Given at an early stage with zinc in the correct quantities is not dangerous. If it doesn’t work then given the lack of alternatives it does no harm.
The excessive negative pressure on doctors not to use it in this manner is of itself of great concern. People are right to ask, why?
It’s quite a well established and safe drug which has been in use for quite some time for treating Malaria. The Doctor in question has considerable expertise in admininstering it to patients for Malaria. if it helps by (I assume) reducing the severity of the symptoms in the early stages , so the immune system can fight the virus, then good.
seems to me like you are trying to shoot the messenger
HCQ works as an Ionophore to shuttle zinc across the cell membranes into the cells. Zinc interferes with RNA virus hijacking of the RNA transcription process so that the virus cannot replicate. HCQ also has the effect of reducing inflammation. The antibiotic prevents opportunist bacterial infections.
It is not as if the NIH doesn’t know all this. I got the information from NIH papers some as is said in the video, written in 2005 about the SARS epidemic.
yeah science…
so why did the trials usehuge dangerous dosesof HQ? leave out the zinc? not use azithromycin or again big doses?
like all other meds that might be cheap and not manage huge fundingas theyre off patent
FDA wont get its multimil payola pay to play?
how many mil handed to modena already andmore th other day…hmm?
theres a few thousand patients now who are alive and used HQ
far exceeding the vaccine start trials
sfe old drugs not fiddled mRna never used at all..
science?
yes we’d like to see some
Why we make truth or facts so complicated is mind boggling. Agreed her treatment regimen was not approved by CDC/WHO or big pharmaceutical companies, she believes over 350 was treated successfully of covid-19 — this can be verified by WHO/CDC.
I believe in science and data, but a 100% success rate of treating any disease shouldn’t be wished away. Yes, her English or articulation may be poor, but those 350 plus lives saved is more crucial. The truth is, the dead have no say, and living who are in perpetual fear and hopelessness, are increasing in number. This is not okay.
I believe nothing “deserves to be banned.”
“The only way to know for sure whether HCQ is effective for covid is to conduct careful trials. ‘I gave it to hundreds of my patients and none of them died’ is not a careful trial.”
Mr. black, you’re not familiar with current leftist thought, it seems. What we used to call “anecdotal evidence” is now “lived experience,” and “your truth.” Lived experience trumps white inventions like statistics.
Mr. Black: “But it deserves to be banned….” When “science” trumps free speech, then fascists march with banners that say “science”. Better than banning, let’s let you see it and you can tell us what’s wrong with it. Oh, wait, we just did that! Talk of “banning” is a slippery slope, Mr. black.
You can dismiss Dr Stella Immanuel’s evidence as anecdotal but that’s 350 anecdotes.
Double blind testing is the gold standard but it produces false results most of the time because of small sample sizes and small <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effect_size"effect sizes.
When you have data that exhibits a huge effect size, it is disingenuous to carp that no double blind testing was involved.
There will come a day when we will look back on the standard of refusing to accept anecdotal evidence as a time when soulless people were in command.
The accumulation of personal experience *is* a weight of direct evidence. It can’t be waved away as merely anecdotal. 350 samples is not insubstantial. You are implying that statistical evidence is the only acceptable type of evidence. That just isn’t true. For literally centuries acupuncture has been classed as voodoo by the medical establishment. Yet over the past 50 years acupuncture has gained significantly in acceptance by Western medicine based on vast personal experience and an accumulation of direct evidence.
Do you believe in acupuncture as an acceptable treatment for pain even though it has no double-blind statistical study proving anything?
**The best trials currently say it doesn’t work.**
What best trials?
Some of those trials are designed to failure.
The successful ones are the ones that give the combination of the drugs EARLY.
Some of the failures used only HCQ.
Fauci & co do not want to see it wok if it makes Trump look good.
Remdesivir has been shown to affect the liver, it is much more expensive and some of the top drug people have invested in it.
Hmm… who is Congress interviewing today?
It’s time to cancel the Cancel Culture.
And speaking of relevance to the 1st amendment..
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-twitter-trump/trump-administration-petitions-fcc-on-social-media-content-rules-idUSKCN24S2QM
Here’s the best part of the video … https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nXePkc9nPJn/?fbclid=IwAR3r3AZtszg-_ejbvKtE2vwa3cu2-cwOMEszish5D1UD3LgYwWVgyWF1QTo
You can see entire video with Dr Stella Emmanuel Physician and the other doctors on http://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM
This is very important as these Doctors are curing their patients and declaring the HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE DRUG a cure and a PREVENTITIVE.against COVID-19. please check it out. President Trump needs to welcome her and these other good doctors who are saving lives to his media press conference urgently.
So Twitter is banning the video as well.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/twitter-partially-suspends-donald-trump-jr-for-sharing-hydroxychloroquine-video
So social media must have a bunch of expert doctors reviewing treatments, NOT A CHANCE! Political action to harm patients by hiding information.
at VIMEO
I searched, but could not find it.
If I upload it to my Vimeo account, does it get closed then?
P.S.: I have it on my hard disk.
The last thing Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, MSM and any Liberal wants is to have a Black, conservative, legal immigrant, professional woman speak the truth about this safe drug that could save lives. They are taking these videos down everywhere.
The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists. We Need to Start Using It | Opinion
HARVEY A. RISCH, MD, PHD , PROFESSOR OF EPIDEMIOLOGY, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
ON 7/23/20 AT 7:00 AM EDT
This is an article in Newsweek from a weighty source. It might help break down the stone wall against Trump-endorsed effective treatments.
Dr. Stella may not be the post anyone who wants to be credible should be hitching their horse to.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/stella-immanuel-trumps-new-covid-doctor-believes-in-alien-dna-demon-sperm-and-hydroxychloroquine
Ad hominem much?
+1 Gord
I’d rather be treated by a whack-job who knows how to heal people than a “respectable” doctor who is unable to think outside of protocols.
icisil
Said by a doctor
“I was never one for protocols as they end up tablets of stone.”
So . . . because someone has other, fanciful beliefs, means, ipso facto, that a witnessed, true belief in scientific facts she demonstrates positively every day must be suspect?
How about the fact that every patient of hers — and the rest of the doctors there to testify to this — demonstrating early symptoms of COVID-19 who was given HCQ and zinc did not die, did not even continue on ill? That’s quantifiable. Anyone bothering to look into those facts? There is testing for COVID-19 antibodies and at least temporary serum immunity, isn’t there?
Because someone may believe in aliens delivering groceries to his/her local grocery store every night means her/his belief that he/she can go to that grocery store every day and buy whatever she/he wants, factually, demonstrably, every day, that the groceries she/he buys are really only his/her imagination, and that other people who also do that, and witness him/her do it, are not to be believed?
Is everything unconventional everyone believes in one degree or another always wrong, false, and therefore should not be trusted? Doesn’t everyone hold some beliefs regarded by some others as factually incorrect, fanciful, even preposterous? Does that cancel out factual demonstrations and practices with quantifiable results?
How did the practice of medicine and science ever get started in the first place, if unconventional beliefs should cancel out all other demonstrable, quantifiable facts?
It’s neither here nor there what ELSE any of these doctors believe. What matters is the demonstrated facts of what they are saying and doing regarding COVID-19 and HCQ with zinc, and the living results of that.
I have been taking 200mg of HCQ twice a day and can vouch that it’s not as deadly as the media had been claiming. The only side effect I’ve experienced was mild nausea for the first few weeks.
I know other lupus sufferers who have been taking it for as long as 10 years without serious problems.
Does it work to prevent or lessen the effects of SARS-CoV-2? I’ll probably find out because it’s pretty much inevitable that I’ll become infected at some point and I have several risk factors for a serious outcome.
Ah yes it’s the Barbara Streisand effect in action. So here we have a treatment that may be of considerable help in treating the virus. by reducing the symptoms in the early stages, and allowing the immune system to fight the virus , but the only problem is that it is cheap and readily available, and it will allow people to go back to normal life, so any knowledge of it must be suppressed, even to the extent of conducting studies designed to fail
No wonder people have a tendency to think that it’s a planned hoax
(1) The FDA approved Plaquenil. It has been proven safe and effective for at least one disease.
(2) A physician can prescribe any approved drug. It does not have to be for the condition for which it has proven effective. “Off label” use. There was a randomized controlled study so the side-effects are well known. Side-effects are available in the PDR.
(3) Technically Dr Emmanuel was giving anecdotal clinical experience. It may have been that each of her patients were going to recover regardless of treatment. It may have been that all of them had a low viral load and would have recovered anyway. That is indeed a problem when the disease, untreated, has a very high recovery rate. Even the most severely compromised have a recovery rate exceeding 80%. Absent a randomized controlled study, sacrificing a number of participants, Plaquenil has not been proven to be effective for preventing COVID19 after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Nor has it been proven effective as a prophylactic.
(4) Real medicine is practiced in the clinic by physicians treating patients. The FDA has no business making treatment recommendations.
Dr. Stella Immanuel video- https://www.facebook.com/FirePowerMinistriesWithDrStellaImmanuel/videos/3009608749092837/
If I were sick, I think I would look for a different doctor. Just sayin’
And this thing about not needing a mask?
It is fortunate that people of Nigerian heritage tend to be quite animated – Dr. Immanuel made her point forcefully, and made it well. I could not detect any sign of insincerity in her body language.
No wonder they want to shut her up.
She’s a brave lady.
“In sermons posted on YouTube and articles on his website, Immanuel claims that medical issues such as endometriosis, ulcers, infertility and impotence are caused by sex with “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives” —ea Emmanuel essentially Describes sex as witches and demons in a dream. ”
..
https://tech2.org/stella-emanuel-trumps-new-covid-19-doctor-believing-in-alien-dna-demon-sperm-and-hydroxychloroquine/
Did she do a double blind study?
Immanuel, Risch, Zelenko, Raoult, and thousands of other doctors have used HCQ with positive outcomes for Covid patients. Further, the use of HCQ in 2020 was predicated on studies going back 15 years or more.
What should be a choice made by doctor and patient has become a political football, though. The radical insane arsonist street-violent Left Wing anti-humanity death cult Media has successfully caused the unnecessary demise of hundreds of thousands of people around the world by denying them this curative treatment.
It’s more than naysaying. The satanic Left has censored discussion and their toadies in office have banned HCQ use, while at the same time packing virus-shedding untreated Covid suffers into nursing homes where tens of thousands more have died.
The extent of the evil perped by Democrats is breathtaking. That political party should be banned and their members arrested and imprisoned.
Apparently, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about this interview with the doctors and has now had his Twitter account shut down.
Why does anyone put up with this censorship? I don’t do Twitter because of things like this and don’t miss it a bit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ry5DYhpXHzY&feature=youtu.be
Its witchcraft I tell you!
Seriously Mr. Rotter, please investigate the credibility of Immanuel before you make WUWT a laughingstock.
These responses here are instructive; the writing is on the wall, as in Daniel’s day. The United States has less than a hundred days left; implementation of this end will be less than three months later. Massive voter fraud will be just another outrage never to be questioned. It looks like it was fun, for over 200 years, while it lasted.
Not sure you want to throw in with the lady who believes that Alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments and that vaccines will be used to prevent people from being religious.
loony tunes attacks RCT
The FDA is a revolving door between Big Pharma and government. I don’t trust them on anything.
LOL Rotter is “censoring” someone (me) who embarrasses himself. Immanuel is a quack, and you’ve endorsed the quackery. FaceBook, Twitter, etc. recognize the quackery.
You haven’t been censored. Here you are.
My prior post on this has not been posted. Is that censorship?
Sometimes have to reload page to see new comments, its a wordpress thang.
Oh wait, it finally appeared.
He censored you because you embarrassed yourself? Naw, he put your idiocy up top for everyone to laugh at.
Are you the one or the other Henry Pool ?
It’s all a bit Zed and Two Noughts, but a lot of good people have weird superstitious ideas.
Maybe an anti-religion vaccine might stop people believing all sorts of illogical sh!t and doing harm because of it, illibertarian or not.
As Immanuel describes, her patients come to her in a flat panic, scared they are in for a painful death. Regardless of the efficacy of HQ, her confidence and lack of fear (putting arm around patients) is a very powerful placebo. Here the local clinic says come to the back door and ring if you have symptoms. The doc and nurses will see you in the storeroom, fully garbed in PPE. This reinforces fear and fear is not good for the immune system. Sure Immanuel may be a quack, but she is treating her patients the right way in this case.
For those seeking Dr Stella E Immanuel videos:
https://www.youtube.com/user/firpowerministries