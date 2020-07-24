Michael Schellenberger: “Apocalypse Never” Slide Deck

Guest “nothing to add” by David Middleton

Michael Schellenberger’s Environmental Progress page has published a very cool slide deck, related to his new book Apocalypse Never. Here are the first five slides:

Mr. Schellenberger rocks! Like Bjorn Lomborg, Ted Nordhaus and Scott Tinker, he opens a pathway for constructive dialogue on environmental issues.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...