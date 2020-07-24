Guest “nothing to add” by David Middleton
Michael Schellenberger’s Environmental Progress page has published a very cool slide deck, related to his new book Apocalypse Never. Here are the first five slides:
Mr. Schellenberger rocks! Like Bjorn Lomborg, Ted Nordhaus and Scott Tinker, he opens a pathway for constructive dialogue on environmental issues.
17 thoughts on “Michael Schellenberger: “Apocalypse Never” Slide Deck”
For those of you who want to read the uncensored Forbes article it is available on the Wayback Machine here
https://web.archive.org/web/20200629001029/https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/06/28/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/#16d946a95dc3
Your link appears to be bad, at least on this end.
JI
It works here. I assume that you are getting the screen wash effect?
If you want to pursue this then I suggest that you do the following:-
On opening the link click inside the screen washed page and then do Control A (all text) and then Control C (copy text). This captures and copies all of the text to your computer’s clipboard.
Then open a new Word document and do Control V (paste text) to place the captured text into the Word document, which you can then read.
(The screen wash is an editing overlay and does not get captured by ASCII copying.)
I fully agree with you, David. We need sensible voices unequivocally exposing the reality vs the hype and hysteria! Voices like those of Michael Shellenberger are particularly worthwhile given his history on the “other side” of the argument so his epiphany and adoption of a contrarian viewpoint is important.
Bjorn Lomborg has long been a voice of reason despite attracting some unfavourable comments here at WUWT. Anybody who has read his work (rather than just catching a TED talk) knows that he has done much to expose the malfeasance of the climate alarmists, environmentalists and purveyors of “fake energy”.
I imagine the woke folk will look at the Miami pictures and argue it proves the case for global sea rise because of all those high rise buildings that have been erected there must be to combat the advancing water levels.
The shore lines are so under threat the ex president of the USA has been forced to purchase a $14 million mansion on the beach level at Martha’s Vineyard. No doubt to show his strong belief that “yes we can” stop the waters rising.
Those hotels look to be tall enough so that the upper floors will be resistant to SLR for a good while yet.
I suppose that is why the Penthouse Suites are so expensive.
I wonder Tony if the point of the photo contrasts is that in the event of a future natural disaster, when they expound the vast loss of property and life and the billions of dollars lost, maybe they might remember the first photo and realise that there wasn’t nearly as much to be lost in the way of life or property. The present perceived disasters have nothing to do with any concept of climate change or extreme weather events.
He has mystical, magical powers that will keep King Neptune at bay.
There is magical thinking which goes beyond any requirement for correlation even.
Renewable energy comes to mind. In spite of all the evidence to the contrary, some well educated folks believe there will be a technological breakthrough that will make it feasible. At the same time, also in spite of ample evidence, they don’t believe we can adapt to a changing climate.
King Canute! Where are you when we need you?
But seriously, ‘constructive dialogue’? With those whose mendacity is so entrenched? Excuse me a minute while I am overwhelmed with cynicism.
Nice to see WUWT back in action, and good postings already. The current Grand Unified Theory, with global warming, China Virus, and BLM, all rolled into an excuse to loot tv’s and blind federal agents with lasers, is Shirley getting noticed by mainstream voters as greatly exceeding their limit. The good news is never shown by the mass hysteria people. Stay sane and safe (an someday eat a great dinner at the Avalon along Ocean Drive on Miami Beach).
I like his Chapter 15 in ‘Climate Change – the Facts 2017’ where Bjorn Lomborg shows that if everyone follows Paris to the bitter end, then 2100AD temperature will reduce by 0.17degsC. Has this been challenged anywhere?
It’s good to be back to opportunities to have an intelligent conversations in regard to on topic issues that affect us all globally.
Thank you for this site. It does and will continue to make a difference. Thank you all for helping me personally grow as an individual, and to give me a voice in the real world.
Alex Epstein interviewing Shellenberger: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq60W2pRk84&t=2827s
Epstein interviewing Lomborg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLX6u9X7sFA&feature=em-uploademail
Epstein interviewing Patrick Moore: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uawp_w3V1xE&t=294s
It’s surprising that Miami Beach hasn’t tipped over as its heavy on the ocean beach side.
I know its hard to understand for the generation that thinks pressing an icon on an app makes them a computer expert, but the Dutch kept their land from going underwater back in the Middle Ages using old timely tools and some elbow grease (a concept completely foreign for most people under 40 it seems).
I mean, the entire country is basically called “Under Sea Level” for a reason.
The political will needs to be there, that’s all. But easier to grift a few billion dollars to produce unlikely models and groom youngsters I guess.
As long as the underlying theory of CO2 causes warming however big or small is accepted it is hard to argue against wanting to waste money on wind farms or solar.