We’ve been given notice by our hosting provider that we need to move off the site. The reason is that we were suddenly faced with a big increase in hosting costs, and it wasn’t tenable. (Where’s big oil when you need them?) So they told us we had to move.
Therefore we are moving back to wordpress.com, where we started back in 2007. We will be picking up where we left off when we moved two years ago and migrating all the content of the last two years back to the original site (which I retained in case of just such an emergency).
So, if WUWT becomes flakey or offline at times over the next few days, don’t worry. We have it all backed up.
Thanks for your understanding and patience. – Anthony
24 thoughts on “WUWT is being deplatformed – service interruptions the next few days”
“deplatformed” So thats what the kids are calling it now!
Wow! Thanks for the notice. I’ll make a (rather overdue) donation today.
“Hosting costs” forcing you to move. Is this a proxy for the host being afraid of being cancelled?
Perhaps effect of the CCCP (Catastrophic Climate Change Protocol) for suppressing of scientific dissent.
Good luck with the move, and thank you for all your hard work!
Thank You for staying the course
I was wondering when this was going to happen.”The world’s most viewed site on global warming and climate change” certainly won’t go unchallenged in their efforts to cancel everything they don’t agree with. It’s very disturbing what is going on with this cultural Marxism and Cancel Culture. Time to fight back by standing up to this bulling, and not allow our freedom of speech to be squelched. Which is why this election is probably the most important in generations, as the future either goes one way, or the other.
Thanks for your tireless efforts to keep it going for all of these years. You have provided an invaluable public service that all should be grateful for.
Sudden overwhelming increase in costs? Hmmm
Whoa! Wow! What’s the word for this … unexpectedly? Another (subtle?) Cancel Culture Casualty? The host felt ‘pressure’ from somewhere?
You guys all keep me sane in a world gone mad. Donation made. Sorry it has taken so long to appreciate your tireless efforts.
As though you owe us thanx for ANYTHING. Thank you, Mr. W., for EVERYTHING that you do(!)
(how about a BIG amen to that guys)…
+ big amens
I know a small businessman who’s a bit of a s**t disturber. He was putting ideas into the heads of the other tenants in the building where they all rented space. When his lease came due, the property manager jacked up his rent by an order of magnitude and he had to move. The property manager couldn’t kick him out but could make darn sure he left anyway.
Whether it was targeted / political, or it’s just how [redacted -AW] treats their customers, it’s good to know that they’re a provider to be avoided.
[Note: I still need to stay onboard a week to complete the move, I don’t want people harassing them during that time, so I redacted it. – Anthony]
Anthony, was there a reason for the increase?
+1
Have other sites had the same problem?
Thank you so very much Anthony, moderators, and all who make WUWT happen. This site and its contributors may very well have saved the WORLD from the leftist scourge of climate lies. Well done, and we look forward to Goliath finally being slayed. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and these are mine.
As far as I can tell, these are the people that you might want to talk to:
https://www.webair.com/company/
(scroll down)
You are an essential bulwark against Malthusian mind rot and the nonsense of “climate change.”
I will support you to my dying day.
For those speculating about there being a political motivation for the price increase, please stop. Mr. Watts didn’t indicate that there was, and the speculation is unjustified. It tends to undermine instances where there is evidence that someone wants to suppress those who don’t hold to the climate alarmist’s view.
Thanks for the heads up.
This site in invaluable to the world.
Dear Anthony,
Have you thought of opening a SubscribeStar or similar to allow people to contribute to the hosting costs?
Yours,
FD